PNS Daily Newscast - April 4, 2022
A study finds flaws in how states count juveniles in custody, consumers are warned to be wary of scams seeking contributions for Ukraine, and older Americans shoulder the growing burden of college debt.

2022Talks - April 4, 2022
Ukraine accuses Russia of a massacre, a vote on President Biden s Supreme Court pick is set for today, and the House mulls pandemic aid for hard-hit businesses.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

MT Group Wants EPA to Stop New 'Subjective' Water-Quality System

Monday, April 4, 2022   

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit in an effort to urge the Environmental Protection Agency to address changes to how water quality is measured in Montana.

Upper Missouri Riverkeeper says the EPA has failed to respond to changes put in place by the Montana Legislature in 2021. Senate Bill 358 changes how nutrients are measured in Montana waterways from a numeric system to a narrative system.

Lawmakers say the numeric system is too difficult and costly to implement. However, Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Riverkeeper, said the narrative system is subjective and reactive.

He said Montana is well-known for its outdoor recreation - a $7 billion industry.

"That is predicated in large part on our clean and healthy outdoors and free-flowing rivers," said Alsentzer. "Yet the number one source of our pollution is - in fact - nutrients, and now we have state law that's flouting requirements to fundamentally protect waterways from that."

The EPA must review states' changes to water quality standards to ensure they comply with the Clean Water Act.

SB 358 passed a year ago, but the state still is in the process of designing the new rules. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has not submitted the new rules to the EPA because of this.

But Alsentzer said the EPA has known for long enough that the state planned to start using what he calls an unproven method for measuring nutrients in water.

"EPA has a duty to take action," said Alsentzer. "This case is really about EPA sitting on its hands because of an uncomfortable political reality as opposed to doing its job."

Alsentzer said the city of Helena tried to apply for a wastewater permit renewal with the new standards, but his group challenged the process.

In response, the EPA wrote a formal letter to the state saying the numeric standard still is in place until the agency approves the updated rules.




