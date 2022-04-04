New Protections Designated for 'Fragile' OR Shoreline Sites

Oregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life.
The state Land Conservation and Development Commission approved two designations - Coquille Point Marine Garden near Bandon, and Cape Blanco Marine Research Area near Port Orford.
Mary Garrett is president of the board of directors at Shoreline Education for Awareness, which proposed the Coquille Point protections. She said the area is home to a variety of wildlife - including seabirds and seals with their pups, and that it's beloved by locals and tourists alike.
"We identified Coquille Point because of the fragility of the rocky habitat there," said Garrett. "There's a lot of wildlife there that is impacted by heavy human traffic, dogs off leash, that sort of thing."
The Land Conservation and Development Commission also updated its Rocky Shores Management Strategy for the first time since 1994.
David Fox is resource assessment section leader with the Marine Resources Program at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
He said the update to the management strategy will help protect kelp and other important seagrass, which grow near the coast and support an abundance of marine species.
Fox said there is not a direct threat to the vegetation at the moment, but there has been in the past and there could be again in the future.
"Those new policies are mostly aimed at direct human interaction," said Fox, "either the harvest or development impacts that might harm these algae species. So those new policies will add kind of a layer of protection."
Garrett said Coquille Point's view is awe-inspiring, and down on the beach people find a completely different world.
"The area has an abundance of marine life and just amazing nature," said Garrett. "We have bald eagles that fly overhead. We have all sorts of amazing animals in the water, in the tide pools."
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
The month of April has special meaning for Texans. It's when many groups - like Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates - participate in the statewide "Don't mess with Texas Trash-Off."
This year, to work around inclement weather, cleanup events are being held all month instead of just one day.
In last year's Trash-Off, volunteers collected more than one million pounds of litter across the state. Becky Ozuna, the campaign coordinator, said even if you can't physically participate, you can be helpful.
"If they are driving and they do see a group out collecting trash on the side of the road," said Ozuna, "to please slow down and just be aware that there may be more of their neighbors and friends and family on the side of the road, picking up trash."
She added these annual trash pickups save taxpayer dollars. The Texas Department of Transportation spent over $50 million on litter pickup in the last year - money that could be used elsewhere to enhance the state.
When waste isn't properly disposed of, Ozuna pointed out, it ends up in water systems, is ingested by wildlife, and reduces both water and air quality. It can also facilitate the spread of disease, by providing places for pests to live and breed.
She said being part of a cleanup crew has a side benefit for the volunteers.
"If you've actually been out there yourself and you have experienced trash pickup firsthand, you're way more less likely to litter," said Ozuna. "So, we do encourage everybody to get their kids involved at an early age."
And if you're caught littering in Texas, you can be fined up to $2,000.
The most common types of litter found are cigarette butts, face masks and other personal protective gear and fast-food wrappers, tossed along roads by motorists and pedestrians.
Beyond the April events, Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates hold trash pickups year-round to keep their communities clean. Lenora Tollefson, director of operations with Keep Pearland Beautiful, said anyone can do their part.
"You know, if you see it, try your best to pick it up and throw it in the trash," said Tollefson. "Take a trash bag with you, leave one in your vehicle, so that you can put it in there."
The campaign has been around since 1986 as a call to action to remind Texans not to litter.
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit in an effort to urge the Environmental Protection Agency to address changes to how water quality is measured in Montana.
Upper Missouri Riverkeeper says the EPA has failed to respond to changes put in place by the Montana Legislature in 2021. Senate Bill 358 changes how nutrients are measured in Montana waterways from a numeric system to a narrative system.
Lawmakers say the numeric system is too difficult and costly to implement. However, Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Riverkeeper, said the narrative system is subjective and reactive.
He said Montana is well-known for its outdoor recreation - a $7 billion industry.
"That is predicated in large part on our clean and healthy outdoors and free-flowing rivers," said Alsentzer. "Yet the number one source of our pollution is - in fact - nutrients, and now we have state law that's flouting requirements to fundamentally protect waterways from that."
The EPA must review states' changes to water quality standards to ensure they comply with the Clean Water Act.
SB 358 passed a year ago, but the state still is in the process of designing the new rules. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has not submitted the new rules to the EPA because of this.
But Alsentzer said the EPA has known for long enough that the state planned to start using what he calls an unproven method for measuring nutrients in water.
"EPA has a duty to take action," said Alsentzer. "This case is really about EPA sitting on its hands because of an uncomfortable political reality as opposed to doing its job."
Alsentzer said the city of Helena tried to apply for a wastewater permit renewal with the new standards, but his group challenged the process.
In response, the EPA wrote a formal letter to the state saying the numeric standard still is in place until the agency approves the updated rules.
Tennessee soon will receive federal funding to clean up a 260-acre toxic-waste site in Shelby County.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently added the National Fireworks Superfund site, along with 11 other sites across the country, to its National Priorities List.
Sarah Houston, executive director of the Memphis-based group Protect Our Aquifer, said the Biden administration's infrastructure law, which passed last year, reinstated a "polluter pays" tax that lapsed in the 1990s, resulting in chronic underfunding of the EPA's Superfund cleanup program.
"These are old sites, pollution that happened well before the EPA was even established," she said, "and those sites are what takes federal dollars to actually clean up - so, taxpayer dollars and financing from oil and gas operations."
The reinstated tax holds polluters accountable for more 40 hazardous chemicals designated by the EPA. According to federal data, there are currently more than 1,300 sites on the National Priorities List for cleanup, located in all 50 states.
Houston said residents living near Superfund sites breathe in air loaded with elevated levels of chemicals that can cause respiratory issues. These substances also can seep into groundwater sources and aquifers that communities rely on for drinking water.
"And so then," she said, "they're drinking low levels of these toxic elements that, over time, compound within the human body and can cause a variety of ailments, including cancers."
Research has linked living near a Superfund site to infant mortality, cancer, cognitive problems and reduced lifespans. The National Fireworks site, east of Memphis, made munitions for the U.S. military in the 1940s.