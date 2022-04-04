Monday, April 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 4, 2022
A study finds flaws in how states count juveniles in custody, consumers are warned to be wary of scams seeking contributions for Ukraine, and older Americans shoulder the growing burden of college debt.

2022Talks - April 4, 2022
Ukraine accuses Russia of a massacre, a vote on President Biden s Supreme Court pick is set for today, and the House mulls pandemic aid for hard-hit businesses.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

The Month of April Means "Don't mess with Texas"

Monday, April 4, 2022   

The month of April has special meaning for Texans. It's when many groups - like Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates - participate in the statewide "Don't mess with Texas Trash-Off."

This year, to work around inclement weather, cleanup events are being held all month instead of just one day.

In last year's Trash-Off, volunteers collected more than one million pounds of litter across the state. Becky Ozuna, the campaign coordinator, said even if you can't physically participate, you can be helpful.

"If they are driving and they do see a group out collecting trash on the side of the road," said Ozuna, "to please slow down and just be aware that there may be more of their neighbors and friends and family on the side of the road, picking up trash."

She added these annual trash pickups save taxpayer dollars. The Texas Department of Transportation spent over $50 million on litter pickup in the last year - money that could be used elsewhere to enhance the state.

When waste isn't properly disposed of, Ozuna pointed out, it ends up in water systems, is ingested by wildlife, and reduces both water and air quality. It can also facilitate the spread of disease, by providing places for pests to live and breed.

She said being part of a cleanup crew has a side benefit for the volunteers.

"If you've actually been out there yourself and you have experienced trash pickup firsthand, you're way more less likely to litter," said Ozuna. "So, we do encourage everybody to get their kids involved at an early age."

And if you're caught littering in Texas, you can be fined up to $2,000.

The most common types of litter found are cigarette butts, face masks and other personal protective gear and fast-food wrappers, tossed along roads by motorists and pedestrians.

Beyond the April events, Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates hold trash pickups year-round to keep their communities clean. Lenora Tollefson, director of operations with Keep Pearland Beautiful, said anyone can do their part.

"You know, if you see it, try your best to pick it up and throw it in the trash," said Tollefson. "Take a trash bag with you, leave one in your vehicle, so that you can put it in there."

The campaign has been around since 1986 as a call to action to remind Texans not to litter.




Leading global climate scientists have warned that sharp reductions in the burning of fossil fuels before 2030 are necessary to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

CO Website Spotlights Neighborhood-Level Risks of Climate Change

Coloradans already are seeing the impacts of climate change - rising temperatures, more frequent and severe wildfires, flooding and prolonged drought …

Environment

Survey: Aquatic Plants Big Nuisance for Most MN Lakes

If recent summers are an indication, Minnesotans will be out on the lakes in full force again this season. To keep lakes accessible and healthy…

Social Issues

Report: MA Needs Greater Investment in Workforce Training

A new report finds technology is changing many industries in Massachusetts, and the state needs to upgrade its workforce development capacity to …

So far, the rootEd Alliance has helped roughly 2,600 Missouri students chart a path post-high school. (SengchoyInt/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Career, College Readiness Program in MO Expands Statewide

An increasing number of jobs across Missouri require some level of training or education beyond high school, but rural students are less likely than …

Environment

Environmental Leaders Gather in NC for Health-Equity Conference

National environmental leaders gather this week in Salisbury to discuss how North Carolina can better address the disproportionate public health impac…

Across the country, the wild turkey has lost more than 18.8 million acres of habitat within its range, according to a new National Wildlife Federation analysis. That's more than any other bird species besides the mourning dove. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: TX Habitat Loss Impacts Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing

Habitat loss is threatening the wildlife, lands and waters that hunters and anglers rely on, and a new report from the National Wildlife Federation …

Social Issues

No April Fool’s Joke: NM Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries Open Today

Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy. Medical …

Social Issues

Oregonians Can Donate Time, Skills for National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities. John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On …

 

