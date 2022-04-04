The Month of April Means "Don't mess with Texas"

Oregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life.



The state Land Conservation and Development Commission approved two designations - Coquille Point Marine Garden near Bandon, and Cape Blanco Marine Research Area near Port Orford.



Mary Garrett is president of the board of directors at Shoreline Education for Awareness, which proposed the Coquille Point protections. She said the area is home to a variety of wildlife - including seabirds and seals with their pups, and that it's beloved by locals and tourists alike.



"We identified Coquille Point because of the fragility of the rocky habitat there," said Garrett. "There's a lot of wildlife there that is impacted by heavy human traffic, dogs off leash, that sort of thing."



The Land Conservation and Development Commission also updated its Rocky Shores Management Strategy for the first time since 1994.



David Fox is resource assessment section leader with the Marine Resources Program at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.



He said the update to the management strategy will help protect kelp and other important seagrass, which grow near the coast and support an abundance of marine species.



Fox said there is not a direct threat to the vegetation at the moment, but there has been in the past and there could be again in the future.



"Those new policies are mostly aimed at direct human interaction," said Fox, "either the harvest or development impacts that might harm these algae species. So those new policies will add kind of a layer of protection."



Garrett said Coquille Point's view is awe-inspiring, and down on the beach people find a completely different world.



"The area has an abundance of marine life and just amazing nature," said Garrett. "We have bald eagles that fly overhead. We have all sorts of amazing animals in the water, in the tide pools."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







An environmental group has filed a lawsuit in an effort to urge the Environmental Protection Agency to address changes to how water quality is measured in Montana.



Upper Missouri Riverkeeper says the EPA has failed to respond to changes put in place by the Montana Legislature in 2021. Senate Bill 358 changes how nutrients are measured in Montana waterways from a numeric system to a narrative system.



Lawmakers say the numeric system is too difficult and costly to implement. However, Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Riverkeeper, said the narrative system is subjective and reactive.



He said Montana is well-known for its outdoor recreation - a $7 billion industry.



"That is predicated in large part on our clean and healthy outdoors and free-flowing rivers," said Alsentzer. "Yet the number one source of our pollution is - in fact - nutrients, and now we have state law that's flouting requirements to fundamentally protect waterways from that."



The EPA must review states' changes to water quality standards to ensure they comply with the Clean Water Act.



SB 358 passed a year ago, but the state still is in the process of designing the new rules. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has not submitted the new rules to the EPA because of this.



But Alsentzer said the EPA has known for long enough that the state planned to start using what he calls an unproven method for measuring nutrients in water.



"EPA has a duty to take action," said Alsentzer. "This case is really about EPA sitting on its hands because of an uncomfortable political reality as opposed to doing its job."



Alsentzer said the city of Helena tried to apply for a wastewater permit renewal with the new standards, but his group challenged the process.



In response, the EPA wrote a formal letter to the state saying the numeric standard still is in place until the agency approves the updated rules.







