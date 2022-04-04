Survey: Aquatic Plants Big Nuisance for Most MN Lakes

If recent summers are an indication, Minnesotans will be out on the lakes in full force again this season. To keep lakes accessible and healthy, local groups and agencies are pouring in resources to manage aquatic plants. But can they keep up?



Aquatic plants are crucial to lake ecology, but the emergence of invasive varieties poses threats, and warming water temperatures make weeds grow in abundance, disrupting boating and swimming.



Kevin Farnum, aquatic invasive species manager for the Koronis Lake Association in Stearns County, said they have had to do things like taxing property owners to get a handle on certain species.



"Lake associations don't have a source of funding to do any kind of large management," Farnum pointed out. "To give you an idea, our management on Koronis, we could be spending up around $170,000 a year."



In a survey of the state's lake associations by Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, 74% said aquatic plants are a problem.



Grant opportunities are available through the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), but some respondents want more even distribution of the grants. Others noted they have good relationships with agency officials, but most cited the need for greater efficiency in carrying out assistance and regulations.



Gordon Haubenschild, chairman of the Green Lake Improvement District in Itasca County, which has received a recent state grant for plant management, agreed the DNR is accessible, but noted like any large agency, there can be a cumbersome side to certain functions. He emphasized the importance of strong partnerships.



"If we neglect taking care of the treasures because of bureaucracy or, quote, 'other priorities,' then we will lose the treasure of enjoying lakes in Minnesota," Haubenschild emphasized.



Despite their efforts, only 34% of survey respondents said their aquatic plant environment has improved in the last five years.



Emily Gable, water resources specialist for Dakota County, said it is clear local leaders are trying to carve out solutions, based on increased competition for grants.



"We have more cities and lake associations aware that we have that funding," Gable explained. "And then again, we have that spread of invasive species. So, there's just more people looking for ways to manage those plants."



Iowa is in danger of losing momentum for local coordination of flood prevention projects. That's the prediction of groups with ties to Watershed Management Authorities, whose funding request fell short at the State Capitol this session.



WMAs bring together cities, counties, and soil & water conservation districts to better manage flooding and other issues within a watershed. Nearly half of Iowa's 27 authorities have coordinators - and funding for the positions is expiring.



Kate Giannini, program and communications specialist for the Iowa Watershed Approach, said she worries about not having these voices to help build local strategies.



"We're always going to have the threat of floods," said Giannini. "But if we can try to mitigate and slow that water down, as much as we can, that's definitely going to help reduce the damages."



A key federal grant used to fund the coordinator positions sunsets at the end of June. The Center for Rural Affairs said four coordinators have already lost their jobs, with another handful expected to soon step down.



Supporters say despite not getting the funds they needed from the Legislature - through an earlier tax proposal in the Senate - they're maintaining talks with key decision-makers.



Watershed Management Authorities, established in 2010, now cover roughly 40% of Iowa.



Giannini said some of it is behind-the-scenes work, but the effort has helped inspire projects that have more public engagement. That includes the interactive Missouri River Flood Information System.



"It's a real-time information system," said Giannini. "When the flood is occurring, people know what that floodway is going to look like."



Kate Hansen - policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs - wondered how the lack of coordinators will affect local projects that are shovel-ready but might need some administrative finesse to turn them into reality.



"Coordinators are the ones that know this, that have these relationships," said Hansen. "And so just on - you know - July 1 to kind of snap your fingers, not have that important role in place, that really would be at the detriment to the momentum these groups have had."







