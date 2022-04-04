Monday, April 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 4, 2022
Play

A study finds flaws in how states count juveniles in custody, consumers are warned to be wary of scams seeking contributions for Ukraine, and older Americans shoulder the growing burden of college debt.

2022Talks - April 4, 2022
Play

Ukraine accuses Russia of a massacre, a vote on President Biden s Supreme Court pick is set for today, and the House mulls pandemic aid for hard-hit businesses.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Environment  |  Water    News
Survey: Aquatic Plants Big Nuisance for Most MN Lakes

Play

Monday, April 4, 2022   

If recent summers are an indication, Minnesotans will be out on the lakes in full force again this season. To keep lakes accessible and healthy, local groups and agencies are pouring in resources to manage aquatic plants. But can they keep up?

Aquatic plants are crucial to lake ecology, but the emergence of invasive varieties poses threats, and warming water temperatures make weeds grow in abundance, disrupting boating and swimming.

Kevin Farnum, aquatic invasive species manager for the Koronis Lake Association in Stearns County, said they have had to do things like taxing property owners to get a handle on certain species.

"Lake associations don't have a source of funding to do any kind of large management," Farnum pointed out. "To give you an idea, our management on Koronis, we could be spending up around $170,000 a year."

In a survey of the state's lake associations by Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, 74% said aquatic plants are a problem.

Grant opportunities are available through the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), but some respondents want more even distribution of the grants. Others noted they have good relationships with agency officials, but most cited the need for greater efficiency in carrying out assistance and regulations.

Gordon Haubenschild, chairman of the Green Lake Improvement District in Itasca County, which has received a recent state grant for plant management, agreed the DNR is accessible, but noted like any large agency, there can be a cumbersome side to certain functions. He emphasized the importance of strong partnerships.

"If we neglect taking care of the treasures because of bureaucracy or, quote, 'other priorities,' then we will lose the treasure of enjoying lakes in Minnesota," Haubenschild emphasized.

Despite their efforts, only 34% of survey respondents said their aquatic plant environment has improved in the last five years.

Emily Gable, water resources specialist for Dakota County, said it is clear local leaders are trying to carve out solutions, based on increased competition for grants.

"We have more cities and lake associations aware that we have that funding," Gable explained. "And then again, we have that spread of invasive species. So, there's just more people looking for ways to manage those plants."

Disclosure: Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


