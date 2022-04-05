NM Legislature Convenes to Consider Relief for Gas, Food Prices

With the goal of providing financial relief for New Mexicans struggling with higher prices for gas and food, legislators convene today for a special session in Santa Fe.
The governor has said she'd like changes made to a spending bill to protect New Mexicans' paychecks and deliver additional relief and financial security.
James Peach, professor emeritus of economics at New Mexico State University, said despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates last month to ward off a recession, he does not expect a quick turnaround.
"There's not a lot of reason to be optimistic right now," Peach asserted. "And given the supply chain stuff and the war in Ukraine, there's probably not going to be any relief from this for several months."
New Mexico has a $1 billion budget surplus right now from oil-and-gas industry receipts, and the legislative session is likely to result in rebate checks. The advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children would like to see people at the lower end of the income scale get a little more money to help them pay rent and buy groceries.
According to a recent CBS News report, repercussions from COVID-19 and rising gas prices due to Russia's war against Ukraine could cost Americans up to $3,000 this year.
Peach believes the sacrifice Americans are making right now is fairly minimal.
"Paying $5 a gallon for gasoline, while you're waiting in Starbucks for a $6 latte, just doesn't strike me as a sacrifice," Peach contended.
In New Mexico, a gallon of gas is more than $4, but Peach argued only those who make the least amount of money are truly feeling the pinch.
"Gasoline is a very small portion of the average consumer's budget," Peach explained. "That's not true if you're at the really low end of the income scale and have to drive to work some distance. But cars these days get much better gas mileage than they used to."
As of late March, New Mexico's unemployment rate was improving, but still the highest of any state in the country at 5.9 percent, according to the state's Department of Workforce Solutions.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, and Housing/Homelessness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Advocacy groups in Pennsylvania are calling on lawmakers to redistribute billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid to Commonwealth residents.
Pennsylvania received more than $7 billion through the American Rescue Plan, and $2.2 billion has not yet been allocated. Nick Pressley, director of campaigns for the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, said investing federal aid directly with working families would help the state's economy continue to recover from the pandemic.
"The best way to help Pennsylvania families and small businesses," he said, "is to send them direct checks to help offset the costs that are coming as a result of an economic recovery that was faster than expected."
Pressley said one approach supported by some lawmakers calls for one-time rebate checks to low-income renters and homeowners, low-to-moderate-income families, and individuals or small businesses that own vehicles below a certain size. They also want to see grants to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Republicans have advised saving the relief aid, pointing to future operating deficits outlined in a
report by the nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office.
Most of the proposals are included in Gov. Tom Wolf's "Brighter Pennsylvania" plan. GOP lawmakers have suggested the federal relief be used for a gas-tax holiday, which would cut the state's gas tax by one-third through the end of this year. Pressley argued that kind of tax cut would mostly benefit large corporations, who use the roads for shipping.
"The record is very clear," he said. "When gas taxes go down, wealthy oil companies do not reduce prices at the pump at the same rate, if at all. "
All told, Pressley said, the proposed rebate checks and small-business grants would cost more than $3 billion, which is more than the state technically has left in federal funds. But Pressley said lawmakers placed most of the Rescue Plan dollars in the state's general fund, which is on track to have a roughly $4.7 billion surplus at the end of the fiscal year. Some advocates and lawmakers believe Pennsylvania should pull from that fund to support the stimulus programs.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Keystone Research Center, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol Wednesday called for changes to procedural rules in Harrisburg.
get more stories like this via email
Good-government groups have launched the Fix Harrisburg campaign, saying a select few leaders block bipartisan bills from ever receiving a vote despite broad support. In an average session, less than 7% of bills introduced in the General Assembly ever get a final vote.
Michael Pollack, executive director of March on Harrisburg, said he and other advocates have been trying for years to get a bipartisan law passed banning legislative gifts, but it has been stalled by some leaders in the General Assembly.
"We keep coming here for justice because, frankly, we don't know where else to go," Pollack explained. "We're going to keep fighting, and we're going to keep pushing until this is a democracy, until six gatekeepers don't determine every little thing about this building, until lobbyists can't walk in with big checks and buy their way out of trouble."
So far this session, no bills introduced by Democrats, the minority party in both chambers, have been given a vote on the House floor. The campaign calls for bills with strong bipartisan support to receive a vote in committee. If voted out of committee, they say they should receive a vote on the chamber floor.
Johanna Byrd, executive director of the National Association of Social Workers Pennsylvania chapter, said pandemic telehealth waivers are currently set to expire on June 30, which is a concern for providers. Byrd pointed out telehealth legislation passed the Senate but has been waiting for a House committee vote for months.
"If something has not been passed, then it will result in a disruption of services for literally millions of Pennsylvanians who have become accustomed to accessing treatment via telehealth and who no longer will have that as an option as it returns to its pre-pandemic state," Byrd stressed.
Other organizations with speakers at the rally include Fair Districts PA, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Education Voters of Pennsylvania, and Committee of Seventy.
Pennsylvania is receiving more than $3 million in federal funding for watershed restoration projects.
Conservation groups said it will help the state get back on track to meet its Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint goals.
The funds will go toward restoration plans for both the Pequea and Halfmoon Creek watersheds, to reduce nutrients and sediment impairing creeks and streams.
Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science policy and advocacy director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the influx of resources will play a role in closing a $324 million annual state shortfall in its plan to reduce pollution ending up in the bay.
"This will help the folks that live within those watersheds get the resources to help design and implement these high-priority best management practices," Campbell explained. "Ultimately going toward improving the streams to the degree to which they become non-impaired and then functional, for things like fishing, swimming, and all those other opportunities."
The Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint has set a deadline for watershed states to have pollution-reduction practices in place by 2025. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., helped secure the funding through the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden this month.
Campbell noted through ongoing state budget negotiations, he also hopes to see Pennsylvania use $250 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan dollars to address farm pollution in waterways.
"Half of that would go toward establishing an agricultural cost-share program," Campbell pointed out. "That would help the 50-plus thousand farmers in Pennsylvania, to help design and implement those conservation practices that keep soil and nutrients on the land instead of in the water."
Within the Pequea Creek Watershed, the money will support cover crops, no-till agriculture, riparian buffers and more, to help keep soil out of waterways. For Halfmoon Creek, it will go toward reducing sediment, land preservation and restoration, and fostering stewardship of the watershed.
More than 80% of the state's remaining bay pollution reductions must come from agriculture.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Chesapeake Bay Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.