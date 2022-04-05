Tuesday, April 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 6, 2022
Play

Maine lawmakers pass a bill to strengthen protections for election workers and volunteers; faith groups in Texas push for cash-bail reform; climate activists call for a rapid shift away from oil and gas that prop up the Russian regime and its war in Ukraine.

2022Talks - April 6, 2022
Play

Zelenskyy calls for reforming the UN; oil companies testify on Capitol Hill on high gas prices; States sue the Biden administration over ending Title 42; and the student-loan freeze is expected to be extended.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

1 Vote Counts: Harrisburg Group Aims to Increase Voter Participation

Play

Tuesday, April 5, 2022   

A civic-engagement organization based in Harrisburg is hoping to increase voter turnout in Pennsylvania's capital city through education and meeting people where they are.

Michelle Mardenborough, founder and executive director of 1 Vote Counts, said she has noticed over the years despite being a politically active city, the number of people who vote has remained low. During the 2021 mayoral race, about 7,000 people cast their votes, in a city with just over 50,000 people.

Mardenborough said through what she calls "deep canvassing," 1 Vote Counts hopes to have more people realize their political power, especially residents of color.

"We actually built relationships with our communities to really get them engaged," Mardenborough explained. "We serve the most vulnerable communities. Our intention is to wake this city up one vote at a time in the areas that feel they've been left behind."

Mardenborough confirmed they work with a pool of about 15 canvassers but are looking for more volunteers. May 2 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania ahead of the May 17 primary election. Mail and absentee ballot requests must be received by county offices no later than 5 p.m. on May 10.

Mardenborough noted their "deep canvassing" includes daily door-to-door connections in Harrisburg neighborhoods along with site locations on Fridays and Saturdays at supermarkets and other high-traffic locations. Mardenborough pointed out volunteers' local connections to Harrisburg make their interactions with potential voters more authentic.

"When we come to the door, we make it known that, 'Hey, we're from the community as well.' This is our community," Mardenborough emphasized. "We love our community and that is why we do what we do. We want to see our community thrive. We want to build legacy here, so we connect with them on that level as well."

Mardenborough added 1 Vote Counts also focuses on getting more people who have been disenfranchised by the criminal-justice system involved in the political process. In Pennsylvania, residents who are being held in jails pretrial are eligible to vote by mail.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
The average annual cost for in-state college tuition and fees is $9,902 in Ohio. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Student-Loan Payment Freeze Still in Limbo

More than 36 million people with federal student-loan debt have not been required to make a payment for over two years, but it could soon change…

Environment

CA Updates Climate Adaptation Strategy in Wake of New IPCC Report

State and international reports on the effects of climate change are out this week, urging government efforts fighting climate change to speed up …

Environment

Wildlife Community: ND Species Could See Big Benefits from Federal Bill

North Dakota is a haven for wildlife, but climate change and development threaten certain species and their habitat. Supporters of a bill in Congress …

An ACLU report says Minnesota's student-to-social worker ratio is 852-to-one, well above the recommended level. There are also wide ratios for numbers of school nurses and psychologists. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MN School Social Workers: Mental-Health Demands are Real

COVID cases are down in much of the U.S., but the pandemic's lingering effects are growing larger. School social workers in Minnesota point to mental-…

Social Issues

NM Legislature Convenes to Consider Relief for Gas, Food Prices

With the goal of providing financial relief for New Mexicans struggling with higher prices for gas and food, legislators convene today for a special …

More than 11,600 Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful volunteers collected 1.29 million pounds of litter during the 2021 "Trash-Off" event. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

The Month of April Means "Don't mess with Texas"

The month of April has special meaning for Texans. It's when many groups - like Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates - participate in …

Environment

New Protections Designated for 'Fragile' OR Shoreline Sites

Oregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life. The state Land Conservation and Development Commission …

Environment

CO Website Spotlights Neighborhood-Level Risks of Climate Change

Coloradans already are seeing the impacts of climate change - rising temperatures, more frequent and severe wildfires, flooding and prolonged drought …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021