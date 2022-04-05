1 Vote Counts: Harrisburg Group Aims to Increase Voter Participation

A civic-engagement organization based in Harrisburg is hoping to increase voter turnout in Pennsylvania's capital city through education and meeting people where they are.
get more stories like this via email
Michelle Mardenborough, founder and executive director of 1 Vote Counts, said she has noticed over the years despite being a politically active city, the number of people who vote has remained low. During the 2021 mayoral race, about 7,000 people cast their votes, in a city with just over 50,000 people.
Mardenborough said through what she calls "deep canvassing," 1 Vote Counts hopes to have more people realize their political power, especially residents of color.
"We actually built relationships with our communities to really get them engaged," Mardenborough explained. "We serve the most vulnerable communities. Our intention is to wake this city up one vote at a time in the areas that feel they've been left behind."
Mardenborough confirmed they work with a pool of about 15 canvassers but are looking for more volunteers. May 2 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania ahead of the May 17 primary election. Mail and absentee ballot requests must be received by county offices no later than 5 p.m. on May 10.
Mardenborough noted their "deep canvassing" includes daily door-to-door connections in Harrisburg neighborhoods along with site locations on Fridays and Saturdays at supermarkets and other high-traffic locations. Mardenborough pointed out volunteers' local connections to Harrisburg make their interactions with potential voters more authentic.
"When we come to the door, we make it known that, 'Hey, we're from the community as well.' This is our community," Mardenborough emphasized. "We love our community and that is why we do what we do. We want to see our community thrive. We want to build legacy here, so we connect with them on that level as well."
Mardenborough added 1 Vote Counts also focuses on getting more people who have been disenfranchised by the criminal-justice system involved in the political process. In Pennsylvania, residents who are being held in jails pretrial are eligible to vote by mail.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Wisconsin's spring election is next week, but thousands of residents will be barred from casting their ballots.
get more stories like this via email
Wisconsin does not allow anyone convicted of a felony who is serving out their sentence on parole or probation to vote, something a new legislative package hopes to address. The "Unlock the Vote" package would permit people out on "community supervision," a term for parole and probation, to cast a ballot.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, speaking at a legislative lobbying day Tuesday, said some parolees can be on community supervision for decades.
"Sometimes, people are on papers for 20 and 30 years; it's not just six months and done," Emerson observed. "Then we get back to taxation without representation, which was what our original revolution was about in this country."
According to the Department of Corrections, more than 68,000 Wisconsinites are on probation, parole or extended supervision. The bills will not pass anytime soon, as the Legislature is not scheduled to reconvene until 2023, after this year's spring and fall elections.
On lobbying day, advocates were able to speak directly with legislators. It was organized by the group Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).
Ramiah Whiteside, prison outreach coordinator for the group, said he has spent more than two decades in Wisconsin's penal system, split between incarceration and community supervision. He noted he lost his right to vote when he was 17, before he had the chance to cast a ballot.
"They took my right to vote until the year 2042," Whiteside stressed. "For going on three years now, I've paid taxes, and I'll continue to pay taxes because that's what you do when you invest in our republic. However, who represents me?"
Those convicted of felonies in Wisconsin are permitted to vote after they serve the full length of their sentences, either in prison or on community supervision. In addition to restoring voting rights for those on parole and probation, the legislation also would establish voter-registration programs for county jails and redefine how the state counts people incarcerated during the decennial redistricting process.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin's legislative redistricting plan, a move advocates said will have long-lasting impacts for the state's communities of color.
In its decision, the nation's high court held the plan, submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court a few weeks ago, improperly added a new majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee.
Jamie Lynn Crofts, policy director for the Milwaukee-based organization Wisconsin Voices, said even Evers' maps did not adequately represent Black residents in Milwaukee, as non-Black voters comprised around 49% of residents in some of what the governor labeled majority-Black districts.
"So for example, the district with the highest percentage of Black voters was 51.39% Black, and the rest of the districts had under 51% Black voters," Crofts explained.
The decision, which will compel the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reestablish new legislative district lines, comes as candidates are about to start picking up signatures to get on the ballot for the fall elections. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported candidates cannot actually file the paperwork until they know which district in which they are running.
The Voting Rights Act compels states to establish districts where a majority of the population are residents of color. But with the bare majority outlined in Evers' proposal, Crofts argued the population of Black residents in the districts could decline below the 50% mark by the next round of redistricting in 2031.
"A lot of these districts were combined with suburban, white voting blocs," Crofts observed. "And these suburbs, we know, are growing as well."
Tomika Vukovic, co-executive director of organizational empowerment for Wisconsin Voices, said she feels lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have disregarded concerns over Milwaukee's Black-majority districts, although the issue has been highlighted by Milwaukee politicians and social-justice groups throughout the redistricting process.
With the debate back before the state Supreme Court, she said voters should take the chance to raise their concerns with the state's high court.
"And these judges are actually elected," Vukovic pointed out. "They are elected, and they have a chief of staff. You can write letters to them."
The challenge to Evers' maps was brought by legislative Republicans, who are hoping to enact their own voting maps. Voting-rights groups, including Wisconsin Voices, and Democrats argued the GOP's proposals are gerrymandered.
While Evers' state legislative maps were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices allowed the state to push ahead with Evers' congressional redistricting plan.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Wisconsin Voices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Community Issues and Volunteering, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
With just five weeks before the May 3 primary election - and Ohio's legislative redistricting debacle still not settled - voting-rights groups say it's time to move the primary date.
get more stories like this via email
Today is the deadline for independent mapmakers hired by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to create a new state legislative map, after three others were tossed out as unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.
The Secretary of State says it's too late for state legislative races to appear on the primary ballot, and some Republicans suggest holding a second primary.
But Deidra Reese, statewide program manager with the Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Ohio Unity Coalition, said that would put an extraordinary burden on local election officials.
"It's very difficult to carry out elections," said Reese. "It's very labor-intensive. It's been very challenging to recruit poll workers. We've had some pretty good elections, despite some challenges, so we don't want to end up going backwards."
Ohio lawmakers have the authority to reschedule the primary. Senate Bill 316, introduced last week by two Democrats, would move it from May 3 to June 28.
Meryl Neiman, co-founder of the Ohio Progressive Action Leaders, said two primaries could cost taxpayers upwards of $20 million. She added it would be confusing and possibly disenfranchise thousands of voters.
"There's nothing sacrosanct about May 3rd," said Neiman. "And they've already acknowledged that they won't be able to hold the complete primary then. So, it makes a lot more sense, financially and equitably, to have one primary, to have it at a later date."
Meanwhile, in a federal lawsuit, Republican voters are asking that the third set of rejected maps be used in the May 3 primary. Reese contended the entire dilemma could have been avoided had the Redistricting Commission delivered fair districts as required by the Ohio Constitution.
"It's maddening that we're still here and that we're now, literally, in a constitutional crisis because they haven't done what they should have done," said Reese. "They just dug their heels in to say, 'We'll just have two elections. And even if it confuses people, oh well.' And that just doesn't serve the interests of the citizens of the state."
By the end of the day, the Ohio Secretary of State must respond to a federal court's request for information on deadlines for supplemental ballots and holding the May primary, as well the particulars of holding a second primary for legislative races.
This story was produced with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.