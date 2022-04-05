Tuesday, April 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 6, 2022
Play

Maine lawmakers pass a bill to strengthen protections for election workers and volunteers; faith groups in Texas push for cash-bail reform; climate activists call for a rapid shift away from oil and gas that prop up the Russian regime and its war in Ukraine.

2022Talks - April 6, 2022
Play

Zelenskyy calls for reforming the UN; oil companies testify on Capitol Hill on high gas prices; States sue the Biden administration over ending Title 42; and the student-loan freeze is expected to be extended.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CA Updates Climate Adaptation Strategy in Wake of New IPCC Report

Play

Tuesday, April 5, 2022   

State and international reports on the effects of climate change are out this week, urging government efforts fighting climate change to speed up significantly if the world is to avoid the worst effects, from megafires and drought, to sea level rise and floods.

In a report released Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said countries need to cut carbon emissions by 43% in the next eight years.

Lauren Sanchez, senior climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California is taking a "whole-of-government approach."

"The world's leading climate scientists have made it clear," Sanchez asserted. "Our window to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis is narrowing faster than expected, and success requires unprecedented collective effort and transformational change."

Also on Monday, leaders of a dozen state agencies detailed their roles in California's Climate Adaptation Strategy, including in transportation, housing, agriculture, energy policy and health. The state's plan includes specific action items and metrics for success. California's goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2045.

Jared Blumenfeld, California Secretary for Environmental Protection, said farmworker communities and low-income urban neighborhoods of color bear the most burden from excessive heat and pollution exacerbated by the warming climate.

"We can turn this around," Blumenfeld contended. "The intersectionality between climate and equity is absolutely central to the governor's budget. We just need to make sure that vulnerable communities are the first that we're helping."

The problem is immediate. The California Department of Water Resources just announced the current snowpack is only 38% of normal, due to a record drought also linked to climate change.


get more stories like this via email
The average annual cost for in-state college tuition and fees is $9,902 in Ohio. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Student-Loan Payment Freeze Still in Limbo

More than 36 million people with federal student-loan debt have not been required to make a payment for over two years, but it could soon change…

Environment

Wildlife Community: ND Species Could See Big Benefits from Federal Bill

North Dakota is a haven for wildlife, but climate change and development threaten certain species and their habitat. Supporters of a bill in Congress …

Health and Wellness

MN School Social Workers: Mental-Health Demands are Real

COVID cases are down in much of the U.S., but the pandemic's lingering effects are growing larger. School social workers in Minnesota point to mental-…

Gasoline prices are higher in California than New Mexico, but drivers could pay over $5 and even $6 a gallon for unleaded during peak summer driving season, according to AAA. (Obelixlatino/Pixabay)

Social Issues

NM Legislature Convenes to Consider Relief for Gas, Food Prices

With the goal of providing financial relief for New Mexicans struggling with higher prices for gas and food, legislators convene today for a special …

Social Issues

1 Vote Counts: Harrisburg Group Aims to Increase Voter Participation

A civic-engagement organization based in Harrisburg is hoping to increase voter turnout in Pennsylvania's capital city through education and meeting p…

More than 11,600 Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful volunteers collected 1.29 million pounds of litter during the 2021 "Trash-Off" event. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

The Month of April Means "Don't mess with Texas"

The month of April has special meaning for Texans. It's when many groups - like Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates - participate in …

Environment

New Protections Designated for 'Fragile' OR Shoreline Sites

Oregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life. The state Land Conservation and Development Commission …

Environment

Survey: Aquatic Plants Big Nuisance for Most MN Lakes

If recent summers are an indication, Minnesotans will be out on the lakes in full force again this season. To keep lakes accessible and healthy…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021