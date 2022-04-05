CA Updates Climate Adaptation Strategy in Wake of New IPCC Report

State and international reports on the effects of climate change are out this week, urging government efforts fighting climate change to speed up significantly if the world is to avoid the worst effects, from megafires and drought, to sea level rise and floods.
get more stories like this via email
In a report released Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said countries need to cut carbon emissions by 43% in the next eight years.
Lauren Sanchez, senior climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California is taking a "whole-of-government approach."
"The world's leading climate scientists have made it clear," Sanchez asserted. "Our window to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis is narrowing faster than expected, and success requires unprecedented collective effort and transformational change."
Also on Monday, leaders of a dozen state agencies detailed their roles in California's Climate Adaptation Strategy, including in transportation, housing, agriculture, energy policy and health. The state's plan includes specific action items and metrics for success. California's goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2045.
Jared Blumenfeld, California Secretary for Environmental Protection, said farmworker communities and low-income urban neighborhoods of color bear the most burden from excessive heat and pollution exacerbated by the warming climate.
"We can turn this around," Blumenfeld contended. "The intersectionality between climate and equity is absolutely central to the governor's budget. We just need to make sure that vulnerable communities are the first that we're helping."
The problem is immediate. The California Department of Water Resources just announced the current snowpack is only 38% of normal, due to a record drought also linked to climate change.
Coloradans already are seeing the impacts of climate change - rising temperatures, more frequent and severe wildfires, flooding and prolonged drought - and economists are stepping into the fray to help communities identify and mitigate the risks.
Pegah Jalali, environmental policy analyst with the Colorado Fiscal Institute, said their new website allows Coloradans to see, for example, how air pollution - from highways, power plants and refineries, and wildfires - is impacting their neighborhoods.
"These are all impacting the health of our communities, and also they are impacting our economy," said Jalali. "Because our economy in Colorado is heavily dependent on our environment, because of our outdoor recreation industry and our agriculture."
Jalali said "Coloradoclimatechange.com" was created in part to help Colorado residents see how climate change is projected to play out by 2050, and what can be done to avoid the most catastrophic scenarios.
An interactive map shows a range of hazards projected by scientists if steps are taken quickly to stop burning fossil fuels, or if business continues as usual.
Climate change is expected to exacerbate existing barriers and inequalities, and Jalali said some Coloradans are more vulnerable than others. She pointed to the recent Marshall Fire that destroyed more than a thousand Front Range homes and businesses.
"If you don't have a car, you are less likely to be able to get out of the area," said Jalali. "If you don't speak English, you might not be able to get the same information to prepare yourself to evacuate."
The site also offers a road map for avoiding worst-case scenarios. Jalali said investments are needed in neighborhoods that will be disproportionately affected by a warming planet, and fossil-fuel dependent communities need help finding jobs that pay a living wage.
"We need to transition to clean energy as quickly as possible, and stop burning fossil fuels," said Jalali. "We need to hold polluters accountable. We need to tax pollution. We need to prepare our communities to build resiliency."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Colorado Fiscal Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Census, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
National environmental leaders gather this week in Salisbury to discuss how North Carolina can better address the disproportionate public health impacts on its most vulnerable communities.
Dr. Sacoby Wilson associate professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Maryland-College Park, said people of color, low-income and coastal communities are bearing the brunt of a changing climate and air and water pollution.
He pointed to the Biden administration's infrastructure law, which directs billions of dollars toward cleaning up toxic compounds known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) found in drinking water, as a starting point to mitigating health disparities.
"So, we have to invest in giving people access to safe water, and the infrastructure bill was part of that," Wilson pointed out. "And then you also have money in it for mass transit. The more cars we get off the road, the less greenhouse gas emissions."
Wilson added lawmakers and advocacy groups could do a better job of using the available science on climate change and the environment. He suggested crowdsourcing data, like local air and water quality monitoring, can empower residents to have a say in shaping policies to protect their health.
"So how can we get tools into the hands of people, so they can collect their own data, and translate that data to action?" Wilson urged.
Richard Moore, co-chair of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, said the environmental and public health impacts many North Carolinians feel today are closely tied to historic inequities.
"Systemic racism is the issue; environmental and economic justice is the goal," Moore explained. "That's the work that many of us have been carrying out for many years. And that's why, enthusiastically, I'm looking forward to coming to North Carolina."
Kirsten Minor, health manager for CleanAIRE NC, said she hopes the conference helps raise awareness of the intersection between air pollution and human health, especially among Black and brown residents.
"Heart disease, chronic respiratory illnesses, and then stroke," Minor outlined. "Those outcomes are connected to air pollution, and a lot of people don't think about that."
According to the American Lung Association, exposure to ozone and particle pollution have also been linked to cognitive problems, preterm births, severe asthma attacks and premature deaths.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: CleanAIRE NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The Maryland General Assembly has passed legislation that, if signed into law, would strengthen the state's commitment to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and limiting fossil fuels in the state.
get more stories like this via email
The Climate Solutions Now Act would require Maryland to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse-gas emissions by 2045. The bill would require large commercial and multifamily buildings to reduce emissions 20% by 2030. It also would mandate the state begin efforts to electrify its school-bus fleet.
By enacting this law, said Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George's County, one of its sponsors, Maryland can play a role in protecting the planet.
"Sea-level rise, severe storms, flooding are getting worse. And whether it's in Annapolis, more days there'll be flooding and people can't open their doors for business, or in Fells Point, the same situation," he said. "We can't wait. We have to move forward and I'm encouraged that we can move forward."
The bill passed in both chambers and now heads to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan, who has expressed criticism and could veto it. If he does, lawmakers would have time for an override vote before the 90-day session ends April 11. Pinsky said he believes they have enough votes to do so if needed.
During the last week of lengthy debate, the bill was slimmed down significantly, including removing mandates for net-zero emissions in construction of all new school buildings.
Mike Tidwell, executive director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, said he thinks the bill lays important groundwork but doesn't go far enough.
"When it was all words, everybody seemed comfortable with the idea of electrifying all new buildings," he said. "Once it was legislation, they were not as comfortable. And the utilities, especially, turned to a campaign of 'shock and awe' to scare legislators."
In a November 2021 report, the Maryland Commission on Climate Change issued a bipartisan recommendation to the General Assembly to mandate that all new buildings in the state - starting no later than 2024 - be fully electric for space heating, hot water and other needs.