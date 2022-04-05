Wildlife Community: ND Species Could See Big Benefits from Federal Bill

North Dakota is a haven for wildlife, but climate change and development threaten certain species and their habitat. Supporters of a bill in Congress say states would see much-needed investment to protect them from extinction.



North Dakota leads all other states in the number of wildlife refuges, but some species are in trouble. The northern pintail duck has declined by roughly 70% in recent decades.



Mike Leahy, director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said states often lean on hunters to fund wildlife preservation through fees. But he contended a federal proposal would keep funding consistent.



"The Recovering America's Wildlife Act finally gets the states, the territory and the tribes the money to do proactive, collaborative wildlife conservation to keep species off of the Endangered Species List," Leahy asserted.



Under the plan, North Dakota would see $15 million annually. Backers argued it would allow the state to work with private landowners to restore wetlands and protect grasslands. The Senate version, co-sponsored by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-S.D., could get a committee vote Thursday. While the plan has bipartisan support, how the federal government should pay for it has led to divisions.



Losing more species also creates concerns for states where hunting is popular, and in North Dakota, waterfowl hunting creates about $30 million in economic activity.



John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, said it goes beyond protecting the interests of sportsmen and women.



"Both the hunter and folks that just like to hike or bird watch just like knowing that there's healthy wildlife populations out there," Bradley explained. "This bill does exactly that. It's actually focused mainly on nongame species."



According to North Dakota's Wildlife Action Plan, 115 species are in need of protections through conservation efforts.



Meanwhile, the bill would commit nearly $100 million to Tribal nations and their programs to protect endangered species. Indigenous conservation leaders stressed their work is often slowed by competitive grants and the uncertainty in securing annual funding.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest report on its wildlife killing program, which aims to reduce the loss of livestock to carnivores, suggests the agency is continuing its preference for lethal management.



More than 404,000 wild animals were killed in their natural habitat last year.



Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director for the group WildEarth Guardians, said when managers do not target specific animals encountering livestock using traps, neck snares, sodium cyanide bombs and shooting animals from low-flying aircraft, the collateral damage can be significant.



"Three golden eagles were killed unintentionally, hundreds of gray and red foxes," Larris outlined. "And we found that there were two livestock-protection dogs -- these are dogs whose purpose it is to protect livestock -- are being killed by this federal program."



In 2021, Wildlife Services killed 64,000 coyotes, nearly 25,000 beavers, 3,000 foxes, 600 bobcats, 433 black bears, 324 gray wolves, 200 cougars and six endangered grizzly bears. More than 2,300 coyotes were killed in Wyoming from planes and helicopters, which Larris noted costs taxpayers about $800 per hour.



For two years in a row, Wildlife Services received nearly $1.4 million specifically for nonlethal "predator" management. Larris argued nonlethal options, including fencing, range riders, guard donkeys and llamas, and posting colored flags, have been effective in keeping wolves and other predators away from livestock.



"Ranchers, agricultural producers appreciate those options," Larris asserted. "So if they exist, and they're working, let's see more of those, and not have unnecessary killing of native species."



Larris noted people travel from all over the world for the chance to see Wyoming's iconic wildlife, which is a significant economic driver. When apex predators are removed from wild landscapes, she emphasized entire ecosystems can be thrown out of balance.



"Wild animals should be able to live in the wild, especially on public land, when they are native species," Larris contended. "And to take them out, without any sort of reason and any sort of thought behind the impact on that, is really concerning."



