Tuesday, April 5, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 6, 2022
Play

Maine lawmakers pass a bill to strengthen protections for election workers and volunteers; faith groups in Texas push for cash-bail reform; climate activists call for a rapid shift away from oil and gas that prop up the Russian regime and its war in Ukraine.

2022Talks - April 6, 2022
Play

Zelenskyy calls for reforming the UN; oil companies testify on Capitol Hill on high gas prices; States sue the Biden administration over ending Title 42; and the student-loan freeze is expected to be extended.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MN School Social Workers: Mental-Health Demands are Real

Play

Tuesday, April 5, 2022   

COVID cases are down in much of the U.S., but the pandemic's lingering effects are growing larger. School social workers in Minnesota point to mental-health demands among students, and they hope lawmakers respond.

Social workers team up with nurses and psychologists to help students cope with stress and anxiety. In a report from the ACLU, Minnesota is among the many states failing to meet the recommended student-to-staff ratios for each role.

Sherry Murphy, a social worker for East Grand Forks Public Schools, said her district is understaffed in this area, which is a major concern in the current environment.

"The referrals keep coming, you know, the challenges are here," Murphy observed. "There's a cry from our school educators, that are saying, 'Our students need support. We need to help our kids with their social and emotional and mental health needs.'"

In a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of high school students reported consistently feeling sad or hopeless in the past year.

Murphy also leads the Minnesota School Social Workers Association, which is calling on the Legislature to approve a bill which would dedicate funding to boost support staff. While the state has a large budget surplus, Democrats and Republicans appear far apart on school funding plans.

Christy McCoy, a social worker for St. Paul Public Schools, feels there is room for bipartisanship. Because support personnel are included in general funding, districts choose between hiring teachers and social workers. She's convinced the bill would reduce those difficult staffing choices.

"It's really about addressing the shortages," McCoy asserted. "And it's ensuring that the student support service personnel are serving within their scope and practice of their training and licensure, and really, integrating learning models, instruction, school management, et cetera."

Kate Adams, district family resource coordinator for Farmington Area Schools, said even though student mental health was a concern before the pandemic, said they are approaching current needs on a much larger scale.

"That's taking a lot more staffing and effort, in training and preparation," Adams emphasized.

Disclosure: Minnesota School Social Workers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Education, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The average annual cost for in-state college tuition and fees is $9,902 in Ohio. (Adobe Stock)

