Wednesday, April 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 7, 2022
Play

We shine a spotlight on the outsized impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Black and Latino communities; with prices of more than 800 prescription drugs on the rise - there are demands for Congress to take action.

2022Talks - April 7, 2022
Play

A House panel grills oil companies over high gas prices, Congressional stock trades go under the microscope, Russia faces new sanctions, and Texas plans to reroute migrants from the border to Washington, D.C.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more animal crossings.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
ME Lawmakers Spotlight Need to Protect Election Workers

Play

Wednesday, April 6, 2022   

The Maine Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday to strengthen protections in the law for election workers and volunteers.

In a recent survey of almost 600 election officials nationwide, one in six respondents said they'd been threatened personally, with more than half of those threats not reported to law enforcement.

State Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, who introduced the bill, said in addition to making interfering with an election worker a Class D misdemeanor, the bill would add a reporting procedure to document threats.

"Across the nation - really, since November of 2020 - there have been an alarming number of death threats and violence made against election workers and officials, including right here in our own state of Maine."

The bill now goes to Gov. Janet Mills' desk for a signature. One in five election officials in the poll said they are "somewhat or very unlikely" to remain in their positions, with one-third saying a key factor is "too many political leaders attacking a system that they know is fair and honest."

White added that the bill is aimed at not only protecting workers, but protecting democracy and free and fair elections. He noted that if there aren't enough workers and volunteers, polling places become disorganized and lines can get long.

"We really want to provide adequate protections, so that all of us have that right to cast our ballot on Election Day," he said. "We want the process to go smooth, and are thankful for all the workers out there, too."

Maine is actively recruiting poll workers for the next election, the June 14 primary. To sign up, Mainers are urged to contact their local town office or city hall and speak with the municipal clerk. Maine also is set to get roughly $1 million for improvements to election security and technology from the federal budget bill, which allocated $75 million nationwide in the face of increasing cyberthreats.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.


