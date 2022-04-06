ME Lawmakers Spotlight Need to Protect Election Workers

The Maine Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday to strengthen protections in the law for election workers and volunteers.



In a recent survey of almost 600 election officials nationwide, one in six respondents said they'd been threatened personally, with more than half of those threats not reported to law enforcement.



State Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, who introduced the bill, said in addition to making interfering with an election worker a Class D misdemeanor, the bill would add a reporting procedure to document threats.



"Across the nation - really, since November of 2020 - there have been an alarming number of death threats and violence made against election workers and officials, including right here in our own state of Maine."



The bill now goes to Gov. Janet Mills' desk for a signature. One in five election officials in the poll said they are "somewhat or very unlikely" to remain in their positions, with one-third saying a key factor is "too many political leaders attacking a system that they know is fair and honest."



White added that the bill is aimed at not only protecting workers, but protecting democracy and free and fair elections. He noted that if there aren't enough workers and volunteers, polling places become disorganized and lines can get long.



"We really want to provide adequate protections, so that all of us have that right to cast our ballot on Election Day," he said. "We want the process to go smooth, and are thankful for all the workers out there, too."



Maine is actively recruiting poll workers for the next election, the June 14 primary. To sign up, Mainers are urged to contact their local town office or city hall and speak with the municipal clerk. Maine also is set to get roughly $1 million for improvements to election security and technology from the federal budget bill, which allocated $75 million nationwide in the face of increasing cyberthreats.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the cusp of being confirmed as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. While Iowa's senior U.S. senator plans to vote against her nomination, others hope her ascendance will resonate around the state.



If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. Matt Sinovic, executive director of the group Progress Iowa, said he feels she would be fair-minded and uphold the Constitution. Although tensions have ratcheted up in state and federal politics, he said he thinks many residents see the nomination favorably.



"People who do appreciate that our courts should be independent, judges need to be well qualified and fair minded," he said. "There's been, even on a state level, some fights over that, but when it comes down to it, Iowans get it that these judges and justices are there to uphold the law."



He said he feels the public can see through the backlash by some Republican senators in Jackson's confirmation process, including Iowa's Chuck Grassley. Grassley said he'll be a "no" vote, citing different views on the role judges should play in government. However, a handful of other G-O-P senators say they'll vote 'yes,' likely leading to Jackson's confirmation.



Sinovic said having some GOP support gives weight to the belief that Jackson's qualifications trump any political misgivings. Meanwhile, recent state policies have led to civil rights debates in Iowa. Sinovic said that doesn't mean the significance of the confirmation won't be felt in the Hawkeye State.



"Iowans are proud of our history of civil rights and fighting for equality, too," he said, "and we are an increasingly diverse state, so we appreciate that Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman on the court."



While Iowa is among the least racially diverse states in the country, new census figures show Black and Latino residents, along with other racial groups, are playing a big role in the population growth seen here. As for Jackson, the American Bar Association unanimously rated her "well qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court.



