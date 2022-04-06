As Higher-Ed Enrollment Drops, Experts Weigh Options

Blacks and Latinos in Arizona have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including their plans to attend college.



In 2020, according to the Latino Politics and Policy Initiative at the University of California Los Angeles, nearly one-third of Black and Latino students scrapped their postsecondary education plans at a higher rate than white students.



Stephanie Parra, executive director of ALL In Education, an equal opportunity and justice nonprofit, said minority students in Arizona likely encountered more hurdles than in other parts of the country.



"We already had some work to do to get our students to college, because we were below the national average," she said. "But we have seen a decline post-pandemic, and I do believe it is disproportionately impacting Black and Latino students here in Arizona."



The UCLA study said more federal and school-based support is required to alleviate the additional economic and social constraints students of color now face.



In an online discussion organized by the nonprofit Lumina Foundation, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona noted that the pandemic's effects on minority communities will be felt into the future.



"Enrollment has plummeted by nearly a million students nationwide, with the steepest declines at our community colleges, and among men of color," he said. "The impact of this 'missing million' could be felt for decades. It can mean fewer opportunities, lower earnings and even poor health outcomes."



For the newest college-bound students, the pandemic made finishing high school a greater challenge. Parra said some Arizona parents didn't even hear from their kids' schools for weeks, prompting her group to create a "Parent Educator Academy."



"There was a real breakdown in communication between schools and families," she said, "and so Parent Educator Academy is designed to build bridges and partnerships between schools and parents, so that parents can understand the role that they play in advocating for their students."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



More than 36 million people with federal student-loan debt have not been required to make a payment for over two years, but it could soon change.



A moratorium on federal student-loan payments went into effect in March 2020 and has been extended three times, with a current expiration date of May 1.



Rome Busa, director of adult programs and services for College Now in Greater Cleveland, pointed out with the average Ohio college graduate facing an average loan debt of roughly $30,000, the benefits of the freeze have been tremendous for borrowers.



"Now the flip side of that is, even though it's been a pause on the burden of repayment, it hasn't completely canceled it or taken it away," Busa cautioned. "So, at some point some action needs to be taken on both the borrower's side and the federal government's side. Right now, everything's at a standstill and there's really no solution being provided."



There are calls for the Biden administration to issue some federal student-loan forgiveness before the pause expires, or to extend the moratorium, since Americans are now fighting inflation as they struggle to recover from pandemic economic losses. Private lenders, who are not covered by the moratorium, claimed it is unfair for borrowers who do not need it, and argued it is driving down demand for their products.



Busa explained there is also talk about changing federal loan interest rates and other policies to make sure calculations are more fair.



He believes what is more important is addressing the high price tag for a college education. The average cost has more than doubled since the start of the century, and now stands at about $35,000 a year.



"If the costs keep rising, then the student debt will also continue to rise, because people need education to grow and to get a career," Busa contended. "That need to educate oneself is never going to go away."



In the meantime, Busa urged borrowers to prepare for payments to resume, and examine options to lower payments. Those include public service loan forgiveness and income-based repayment plans.



"And all of those have kind of different calculations all based off of their income, which helps lower those payments," Busa outlined. "It's possible to have a zero-dollar payment under one of these income-driven plans. And those zero-dollar payments actually count as an eligible payment toward their student loan."



He added College Now and other partners across the country can help student borrowers navigate the loan process.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



