"Somebody Cares": TX Group Continues Bail-Reform Battle

This week, members of Faith in Texas will be at the Dallas County Jail, as they are most Fridays. As the state's incarceration rate grows, the group is making its case for cash-bail reform by freeing people from jail who are unable to post their own bail. The group says the bail system discriminates against low-income people.
Rosarious White, who went to jail for property theft, said he didn't know how long he would be incarcerated - or even if he would receive bail. White said he is grateful for the assistance because "it shows that somebody cares about you, and it makes you want to care about yourself."
Since his release, he said, the organization has helped him find a job and get back to his everyday life. People who qualify to have their bail paid must not have any legal holds or aggravated charges. Some 55,000 individuals are in Texas jails.
Faith in Texas said it budgets $10,000 to $15,000 a month for this project, and has paid the bail for 31 people since last July. Mark Walters Jr., the group's bail-fund organizer, said the turnover rate has been small: So far, only one person has missed a court date and one more is back in jail. Walters said people sometimes are referred by the public defender's office or family members.
"A means to an end; our ultimate goal is for bail to not even be an issue in some degree," he said. "We've bailed out individuals who have been in 30, 60, 90 days on a $1 bond."
He pointed out that it costs the county a lot more to incarcerate someone than to release them on bond.
According to the Prison Policy Initiative, more than 700,000 people are locked up in Texas. The highest percentage are Black, followed by Hispanic. Walters said the group plans to continue its fight against bail policies it sees as discriminatory by expanding services to other Texas counties, with the help of partners on a larger scale.
"No one entity can do it all," he said, "so how are we putting individual, organizational self-interest kind of on the back burner and really leaning into those collaborative partnerships."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Faith in Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Black leadership groups are speaking out about what they see as racially charged lines of questioning during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to become a high-court justice.
get more stories like this via email
Conservative senators have implied Jackson may be soft on crime, friendly to terrorists at Guantánamo, and a proponent of teaching critical race theory to kids.
Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, Alabama, president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women, said the attacks are hard to watch but will fade away if and when Jackson is confirmed.
"This is a day that we never thought would happen," Givan observed. "This is a dream deferred that ultimately came true. We feel this is our moment in time, and you can't take away someone's moment in time."
Asked if the antagonism evident in the hearings will discourage young Black women from choosing a life of public service, Givan argued it will only motivate more people to step forward, just as Anita Hill's experience at the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings did in the '90s. Republican senators say their questions are simply meant to clarify Jackson's views and record.
Despite Jackson's credentials, the Republican National Committee put her face on a social media ad with her initials crossed out and replaced with CRT. Givan pointed out Black female leaders are used to such treatment.
"It doesn't matter how smart I am, it doesn't matter what I bring to the table," Givan contended. "I'm never going to be considered the smartest one. That's just not how the world is. The deck is already stacked against me. And then I'm a dark-skinned woman."
A wide range of groups representing various communities of color have announced support for President Joe Biden's nominee, including the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Voto Latino, the NAACP and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
Wisconsin's legislative session has concluded, but Democrats still are pushing for a so-called "Economic Justice Bill of Rights."
get more stories like this via email
Among other things, the resolution holds people are entitled to the right to unionize and access affordable health care and housing. It is nonbinding and essentially an affirmation of support for those principles.
Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said a previous version of the resolution, which stagnated in the Legislature, served as inspiration for several bills in this past session.
"We are fighting for these values outlined in the Economic Justice Bill of Rights because we value humanity, Wisconsinites, their dignity, and we know that everyone deserves a right to safety," Hong outlined.
The chances of the measure passing through the Republican-held Legislature are slim at best. When the first version of the resolution was introduced last March, it was referred to a legislative Rules Committee, where it stagnated for a year before expiring with the end of the session a few weeks ago.
Rabbi Bonni Margulis, president of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep economic inequities, and the resolution could be a first step toward addressing disparities. Hers is one of several social-justice organizations supporting the measure.
"As we have seen low-income and communities of color bear the brunt of COVID, we've had to acknowledge that disparities in health outcomes are directly linked to lack of access to good-paying jobs, health insurance, safe affordable housing, clean air and clean water," Margulis explained.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit 3% in January, matching pre-pandemic levels, which were the lowest since at least 2002.
Unless Gov. Tony Evers convenes a special session, and Republican leaders agree to take up new bills, lawmakers are not scheduled to return to the Capitol until 2023.
The New York Immigration Coalition is among the groups urging the U.S. to take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible, as Ukraine faces an ongoing invasion by Russia.
get more stories like this via email
New York has roughly 150,000 Ukrainian residents, the largest population in the nation. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said New York is prepared to coordinate with the Biden administration to accept refugees fleeing the conflict.
Nicole Catá, director of immigrant rights policy for the New York Immigration Coalition, said she hopes to see resources directed to beefing up the refugee program.
"It's been an absolutely devastating week for Ukrainians both at home and abroad," said Catá. "And our strongest message is that the NYIC will always stand with those seeking a safe haven from violence and war. And we're urging the United States to take as many refugees in as possible."
Cata said the U.S. needs to strengthen and rebuild its refugee program, after the former Trump administration gutted it. The former president halted the program multiple times, and set the ceiling for admitting refugees lower than ever.
More than 100 recipients of DACA, the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program, and more than 1,700 international students are from Ukraine. Catá said she hopes the Biden administration will put measures into place protecting them from deportation.
"We're calling for an immediate designation of temporary protected status," said Catá, "or deferred enforced departure or special student relief for the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are in the United States already, and without a permanent status in the U.S."
Special student relief refers to a Homeland Security program that removes visa restrictions for students - such as duration of stay and ability to work off-campus - when "emergent" circumstances occur, such as war or military conflict.