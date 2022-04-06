"Somebody Cares": TX Group Continues Bail-Reform Battle

This week, members of Faith in Texas will be at the Dallas County Jail, as they are most Fridays. As the state's incarceration rate grows, the group is making its case for cash-bail reform by freeing people from jail who are unable to post their own bail. The group says the bail system discriminates against low-income people.



Rosarious White, who went to jail for property theft, said he didn't know how long he would be incarcerated - or even if he would receive bail. White said he is grateful for the assistance because "it shows that somebody cares about you, and it makes you want to care about yourself."



Since his release, he said, the organization has helped him find a job and get back to his everyday life. People who qualify to have their bail paid must not have any legal holds or aggravated charges. Some 55,000 individuals are in Texas jails.



Faith in Texas said it budgets $10,000 to $15,000 a month for this project, and has paid the bail for 31 people since last July. Mark Walters Jr., the group's bail-fund organizer, said the turnover rate has been small: So far, only one person has missed a court date and one more is back in jail. Walters said people sometimes are referred by the public defender's office or family members.



"A means to an end; our ultimate goal is for bail to not even be an issue in some degree," he said. "We've bailed out individuals who have been in 30, 60, 90 days on a $1 bond."



He pointed out that it costs the county a lot more to incarcerate someone than to release them on bond.



According to the Prison Policy Initiative, more than 700,000 people are locked up in Texas. The highest percentage are Black, followed by Hispanic. Walters said the group plans to continue its fight against bail policies it sees as discriminatory by expanding services to other Texas counties, with the help of partners on a larger scale.



"No one entity can do it all," he said, "so how are we putting individual, organizational self-interest kind of on the back burner and really leaning into those collaborative partnerships."



Disclosure: Faith in Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Texas incarceration stats Prison Policy Initiative 2022



Black leadership groups are speaking out about what they see as racially charged lines of questioning during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to become a high-court justice.



Conservative senators have implied Jackson may be soft on crime, friendly to terrorists at Guantánamo, and a proponent of teaching critical race theory to kids.



Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, Alabama, president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women, said the attacks are hard to watch but will fade away if and when Jackson is confirmed.



"This is a day that we never thought would happen," Givan observed. "This is a dream deferred that ultimately came true. We feel this is our moment in time, and you can't take away someone's moment in time."



Asked if the antagonism evident in the hearings will discourage young Black women from choosing a life of public service, Givan argued it will only motivate more people to step forward, just as Anita Hill's experience at the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings did in the '90s. Republican senators say their questions are simply meant to clarify Jackson's views and record.



Despite Jackson's credentials, the Republican National Committee put her face on a social media ad with her initials crossed out and replaced with CRT. Givan pointed out Black female leaders are used to such treatment.



"It doesn't matter how smart I am, it doesn't matter what I bring to the table," Givan contended. "I'm never going to be considered the smartest one. That's just not how the world is. The deck is already stacked against me. And then I'm a dark-skinned woman."



A wide range of groups representing various communities of color have announced support for President Joe Biden's nominee, including the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Voto Latino, the NAACP and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.



References: Nat'l Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women 2022



