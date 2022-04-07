Colorado Private Landowners Key to Climate Resiliency

More frequent and exponentially larger wildfires and prolonged drought already are impacting Colorado's agricultural lands and regional economies.
To ensure communities can survive and thrive in a changing climate, a broad range of stakeholders are working to create the state's first-ever private lands conservation plan.
Melissa Daruna, executive director of Keep it Colorado, said preserving at least 30% of the state's landscapes before 2030 is a critical first step to protect ecosystems sustaining people, farms and wildlife.
"And there is a huge opportunity with conserving private lands to help us reach goals that create more resiliency for our communities," Daruna emphasized. "Both in that wildland-urban interface, but also in rural parts of the state."
Of Colorado lands, 60% are privately owned, so Daruna pointed out one focus of the plan will be removing barriers, including making it financially viable for landowners to protect farm and ranch lands, watersheds and wildlife corridors. Several compensation options already are available to landowners, including cash payouts and state tax credits, but Daruna noted new revenue streams will also need to be tapped.
Scientists project conserving at least 50% of lands and waters by 2050 will be necessary to ride out the turbulence of a warming planet.
Daruna noted the Colorado plan calls for land trusts and other partners to include communities traditionally underrepresented in conservation efforts.
"Voices from Indigenous communities and tribal governments," Daruna outlined. "Our lower-income populations tend to have both less access to the outdoors, but also less of the positive impacts of ensuring clean drinking water and clean air in their communities."
Keep it Colorado's team recently completed a listening tour consulting with land trusts and other stewardship organizations to define areas to be kept intact. Daruna added the plan's next phase will lay the groundwork for developing conservation priorities meeting landowner needs and help create more resilient communities.
"These are natural landscapes, agricultural and working lands, critical wildlife habitat, and additional opportunities for outdoor recreation for the future," Daruna concluded.
Burning fossil fuels at current rates is expected to produce mass extinctions and other catastrophic outcomes, but a brighter future is possible if large-scale action is taken within the next three years, according to the latest warning by leading climate scientists.
Greg Findley, a Lander-based climate instructor for the online climate change school Terra.Do, said Wyoming is in a great position to build out clean-energy infrastructure.
"You can't outsource jobs installing solar and wind, and building transmission lines," Findley pointed out. "Those are jobs that could go to local people, and could have a real impact on the economy and the workers here in the state of Wyoming."
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warned greenhouse-gas emissions must reach peak levels within three years, and then decline by at least 50% by 2030 in order to keep temperatures from rising to dangerous levels. The dire warning comes with an upside: The technologies and tools to get the job done exist today.
Findley noted the report's recommendations land squarely on burning fossil fuels, not on Wyoming's agricultural sector, including livestock production. Wyoming currently produces about 40% of the nation's coal.
To avoid a worst-case scenario, scientists emphasized coal emissions must be reduced by 95% by 2050.
"We could view that as a horrible thing for Wyoming," Findley stated. "Or we could view that as an opportunity to transition now, so that we don't end up with stranded assets and stranded workers."
Despite efforts by the fossil-fuel industry to polarize and confuse the public, Findley argued many people understand it is not a niche environmental issue. He added ensuring future generations have a livable planet is actually a conservative position, which should resonate with anyone who has worked hard for their kids to have better lives.
"And if we don't take action on climate change, they are guaranteed to have worse, more challenging, more difficult lives than we currently do," Findley predicted. "And when we have the solutions today, and they're not even all that expensive to implement, we really have to do something to take care of the future for our kids."
State and international reports on the effects of climate change are out this week, urging government efforts fighting climate change to speed up significantly if the world is to avoid the worst effects, from megafires and drought, to sea level rise and floods.
In a report released Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said countries need to cut carbon emissions by 43% in the next eight years.
Lauren Sanchez, senior climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California is taking a "whole-of-government approach."
"The world's leading climate scientists have made it clear," Sanchez asserted. "Our window to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis is narrowing faster than expected, and success requires unprecedented collective effort and transformational change."
Also on Monday, leaders of a dozen state agencies detailed their roles in California's Climate Adaptation Strategy, including in transportation, housing, agriculture, energy policy and health. The state's plan includes specific action items and metrics for success. California's goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2045.
Jared Blumenfeld, California Secretary for Environmental Protection, said farmworker communities and low-income urban neighborhoods of color bear the most burden from excessive heat and pollution exacerbated by the warming climate.
"We can turn this around," Blumenfeld contended. "The intersectionality between climate and equity is absolutely central to the governor's budget. We just need to make sure that vulnerable communities are the first that we're helping."
The problem is immediate. The California Department of Water Resources just announced the current snowpack is only 38% of normal, due to a record drought also linked to climate change.
Coloradans already are seeing the impacts of climate change - rising temperatures, more frequent and severe wildfires, flooding and prolonged drought - and economists are stepping into the fray to help communities identify and mitigate the risks.
Pegah Jalali, environmental policy analyst with the Colorado Fiscal Institute, said their new website allows Coloradans to see, for example, how air pollution - from highways, power plants and refineries, and wildfires - is impacting their neighborhoods.
"These are all impacting the health of our communities, and also they are impacting our economy," said Jalali. "Because our economy in Colorado is heavily dependent on our environment, because of our outdoor recreation industry and our agriculture."
Jalali said "Coloradoclimatechange.com" was created in part to help Colorado residents see how climate change is projected to play out by 2050, and what can be done to avoid the most catastrophic scenarios.
An interactive map shows a range of hazards projected by scientists if steps are taken quickly to stop burning fossil fuels, or if business continues as usual.
Climate change is expected to exacerbate existing barriers and inequalities, and Jalali said some Coloradans are more vulnerable than others. She pointed to the recent Marshall Fire that destroyed more than a thousand Front Range homes and businesses.
"If you don't have a car, you are less likely to be able to get out of the area," said Jalali. "If you don't speak English, you might not be able to get the same information to prepare yourself to evacuate."
The site also offers a road map for avoiding worst-case scenarios. Jalali said investments are needed in neighborhoods that will be disproportionately affected by a warming planet, and fossil-fuel dependent communities need help finding jobs that pay a living wage.
"We need to transition to clean energy as quickly as possible, and stop burning fossil fuels," said Jalali. "We need to hold polluters accountable. We need to tax pollution. We need to prepare our communities to build resiliency."
