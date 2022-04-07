Report: Not Too Late to Resolve Climate Crisis

Burning fossil fuels at current rates is expected to produce mass extinctions and other catastrophic outcomes, but a brighter future is possible if large-scale action is taken within the next three years, according to the latest warning by leading climate scientists.



Greg Findley, a Lander-based climate instructor for the online climate change school Terra.Do, said Wyoming is in a great position to build out clean-energy infrastructure.



"You can't outsource jobs installing solar and wind, and building transmission lines," Findley pointed out. "Those are jobs that could go to local people, and could have a real impact on the economy and the workers here in the state of Wyoming."



The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warned greenhouse-gas emissions must reach peak levels within three years, and then decline by at least 50% by 2030 in order to keep temperatures from rising to dangerous levels. The dire warning comes with an upside: The technologies and tools to get the job done exist today.



Findley noted the report's recommendations land squarely on burning fossil fuels, not on Wyoming's agricultural sector, including livestock production. Wyoming currently produces about 40% of the nation's coal.



To avoid a worst-case scenario, scientists emphasized coal emissions must be reduced by 95% by 2050.



"We could view that as a horrible thing for Wyoming," Findley stated. "Or we could view that as an opportunity to transition now, so that we don't end up with stranded assets and stranded workers."



Despite efforts by the fossil-fuel industry to polarize and confuse the public, Findley argued many people understand it is not a niche environmental issue. He added ensuring future generations have a livable planet is actually a conservative position, which should resonate with anyone who has worked hard for their kids to have better lives.



"And if we don't take action on climate change, they are guaranteed to have worse, more challenging, more difficult lives than we currently do," Findley predicted. "And when we have the solutions today, and they're not even all that expensive to implement, we really have to do something to take care of the future for our kids."



More frequent and exponentially larger wildfires and prolonged drought already are impacting Colorado's agricultural lands and regional economies.



To ensure communities can survive and thrive in a changing climate, a broad range of stakeholders are working to create the state's first-ever private lands conservation plan.



Melissa Daruna, executive director of Keep it Colorado, said preserving at least 30% of the state's landscapes before 2030 is a critical first step to protect ecosystems sustaining people, farms and wildlife.



"And there is a huge opportunity with conserving private lands to help us reach goals that create more resiliency for our communities," Daruna emphasized. "Both in that wildland-urban interface, but also in rural parts of the state."



Of Colorado lands, 60% are privately owned, so Daruna pointed out one focus of the plan will be removing barriers, including making it financially viable for landowners to protect farm and ranch lands, watersheds and wildlife corridors. Several compensation options already are available to landowners, including cash payouts and state tax credits, but Daruna noted new revenue streams will also need to be tapped.



Scientists project conserving at least 50% of lands and waters by 2050 will be necessary to ride out the turbulence of a warming planet.



Daruna noted the Colorado plan calls for land trusts and other partners to include communities traditionally underrepresented in conservation efforts.



"Voices from Indigenous communities and tribal governments," Daruna outlined. "Our lower-income populations tend to have both less access to the outdoors, but also less of the positive impacts of ensuring clean drinking water and clean air in their communities."



Keep it Colorado's team recently completed a listening tour consulting with land trusts and other stewardship organizations to define areas to be kept intact. Daruna added the plan's next phase will lay the groundwork for developing conservation priorities meeting landowner needs and help create more resilient communities.



"These are natural landscapes, agricultural and working lands, critical wildlife habitat, and additional opportunities for outdoor recreation for the future," Daruna concluded.



