Friday, April 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 8, 2022
Wisconsin's Assembly Speaker turns over emails to a watchdog group, Illinois mulls better ballot access for people who are visually impaired, and US Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court.

2022Talks - April 8, 2022
The Senate votes to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown to the Supreme Court, the UN General Assembly suspends Russia over human rights violations and free speech advocates testify on record levels of book banning nationwide.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

IL Lawmakers Weigh Bill to Increase Ballot Access for Visually Impaired

Friday, April 8, 2022   

Lawmakers are set to wrap up their work in Springfield today, as Illinois's legislative session comes to a close.

Among many items they'll be considering is a proposal advocates say will increase ballot access for voters who are visually impaired or have other print disabilities. The bill would allow voters who are print-disabled to electronically receive and verify their ballots with assistive technology.

Denise Avant, former president of the National Federation of the Blind of Illinois, spent years trying to get the bill through the General Assembly. Avant, who is blind, said folks with print disabilities often require the aid of a third party to fill out ballots.

"And this violates my right to a private and independent casting of my ballot because I don't want to tell people who I want to vote for," Avant explained.

The measure was approved by the Senate in February, so it still needs to pass the House. Avant pointed out even if the bill does not make it through in time, advocates and disability-rights groups will continue pushing for the measure in the next legislative session.

She noted this is the last time the General Assembly is scheduled to take up new bills before the November election. According to the American Federation of the Blind, as of 2019, there were roughly a quarter million voting-age Illinois residents with a visual impairment.

"We have the November elections coming up, and for Illinois to proceed without allowing print-disabled voters to be able to use the absentee ballot process privately and independently would just be wrong," Avant asserted.

Several federal laws, including the Help America Vote Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, require states to provide equal voting access for folks with disabilities. If it passes the Illinois House and receives the signature of Gov. JB Pritzker, the bill would go into effect for this November's election but not the summer primaries.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


