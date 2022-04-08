IL Lawmakers Weigh Bill to Increase Ballot Access for Visually Impaired

Lawmakers are set to wrap up their work in Springfield today, as Illinois's legislative session comes to a close.



Among many items they'll be considering is a proposal advocates say will increase ballot access for voters who are visually impaired or have other print disabilities. The bill would allow voters who are print-disabled to electronically receive and verify their ballots with assistive technology.



Denise Avant, former president of the National Federation of the Blind of Illinois, spent years trying to get the bill through the General Assembly. Avant, who is blind, said folks with print disabilities often require the aid of a third party to fill out ballots.



"And this violates my right to a private and independent casting of my ballot because I don't want to tell people who I want to vote for," Avant explained.



The measure was approved by the Senate in February, so it still needs to pass the House. Avant pointed out even if the bill does not make it through in time, advocates and disability-rights groups will continue pushing for the measure in the next legislative session.



She noted this is the last time the General Assembly is scheduled to take up new bills before the November election. According to the American Federation of the Blind, as of 2019, there were roughly a quarter million voting-age Illinois residents with a visual impairment.



"We have the November elections coming up, and for Illinois to proceed without allowing print-disabled voters to be able to use the absentee ballot process privately and independently would just be wrong," Avant asserted.



Several federal laws, including the Help America Vote Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, require states to provide equal voting access for folks with disabilities. If it passes the Illinois House and receives the signature of Gov. JB Pritzker, the bill would go into effect for this November's election but not the summer primaries.



After a court order, Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has handed over more than 10,000 emails related to the partisan review of the state's 2020 elections to the independent watchdog group American Oversight.



The probe, commissioned by Vos and led by former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman, has a taxpayer-funded budget of $676,000.



Ronald Stadler, Vos' attorney, said in a court hearing Thursday not all the documents are actually related to the investigation, as attorneys used keyword searches to sort the messages.



"There is somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 emails that have been produced," Stadler observed. "There's a lot of duplicates, but it was done pursuant to agreed-upon search terms between the parties. So if it hit on it, it's been produced, and that's why there is the volume that there is."



Last month, Gableman released an interim report on the investigation, which contained essentially no new findings about the 2020 spring and fall elections.



The report and Gableman's accompanying call to decertify the November election, which is impossible, drew bipartisan criticism. The documents released this week haven't yet been made public, but likely will be soon.



American Oversight, which has filed other open-records lawsuits concerning the probe, was still seeking additional messages on Vos' phone which his attorneys say have been deleted. A digital forensics expert hired by Vos' attorney told the court Thursday obtaining the deleted texts and emails would be difficult if not impossible.



Valerie Bailey-Rihn, Dane County circuit judge, based on their testimony, barred further searches of Vos' or his associates' phones. She also raised concerns over Vos' personal privacy.



"And I don't see how you can separate his private messages from his public messages," Bailey-Rihn stated. "If, in fact, you could even recover deleted messages, which I think is doubtful."



The document dump comes the week after Bailey-Rihn held Vos and the Republican-controlled state Assembly in contempt of court in a separate open-records case brought by American Oversight.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Vos and the Assembly have about a week to turn over records requested in the suit before both begin incurring fines of $1,000 a day.



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the cusp of being confirmed as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. While Iowa's senior U.S. senator plans to vote against her nomination, others hope her ascendance will resonate around the state.



If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. Matt Sinovic, executive director of the group Progress Iowa, said he feels she would be fair-minded and uphold the Constitution. Although tensions have ratcheted up in state and federal politics, he said he thinks many residents see the nomination favorably.



"People who do appreciate that our courts should be independent, judges need to be well qualified and fair minded," he said. "There's been, even on a state level, some fights over that, but when it comes down to it, Iowans get it that these judges and justices are there to uphold the law."



He said he feels the public can see through the backlash by some Republican senators in Jackson's confirmation process, including Iowa's Chuck Grassley. Grassley said he'll be a "no" vote, citing different views on the role judges should play in government. However, a handful of other G-O-P senators say they'll vote 'yes,' likely leading to Jackson's confirmation.



Sinovic said having some GOP support gives weight to the belief that Jackson's qualifications trump any political misgivings. Meanwhile, recent state policies have led to civil rights debates in Iowa. Sinovic said that doesn't mean the significance of the confirmation won't be felt in the Hawkeye State.



"Iowans are proud of our history of civil rights and fighting for equality, too," he said, "and we are an increasingly diverse state, so we appreciate that Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman on the court."



While Iowa is among the least racially diverse states in the country, new census figures show Black and Latino residents, along with other racial groups, are playing a big role in the population growth seen here. As for Jackson, the American Bar Association unanimously rated her "well qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court.



