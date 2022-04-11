Alcohol Awareness Month: Pandemic Worsens Dangerous Drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, highlighting serious consequences of drinking too much.
Excessive alcohol use contributes to more than 95,000 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Scott Itano, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Washington in Seattle, said the pandemic has exacerbated dangerous drinking habits.
"People used to have normal coping mechanisms such as travel, sports, seeing their friends," Itano explained. "And when they were locked into their houses in quarantine, they really had fewer outlets and some of them turned to alcohol. And then that alcohol use spiraled, I saw in some of my patients, and turned into alcohol use disorder."
Alcohol use disorder is the medical term for alcohol addiction, which is considered a disease. Itano noted it is possible to have a healthy relationship with alcohol, but as with other things, the problem is using it in excess. He advised the general rule is men should limit themselves to two drinks a day, and women one a day.
Itano pointed out alcohol use disorder has serious health consequences, including an increased risk of multiple types of cancers. He cautioned drinking is sometimes seen as a method of self-treatment for underlying mental-health concerns, such as depression or anxiety.
"If you ever feel like you're starting to go down that path where you're drinking more alcohol than you typically do, or you're feeling more stressed or anxious or depressed, and drinking at the same time, reach out early," Itano recommended. "That's our job here as primary care clinicians, and we're comfortable dealing with this and want to help."
Given how common the disease is, Itano emphasized most people know someone who has struggled with it or still is struggling. He suggested speaking directly to the person if you feel there is an issue.
"I think the important thing is just calling it out and having a face-to-face conversation, conveying your level of concern and that you care about them, and just what you've noticed and witnessed," Itano outlined. "And then, seeing what they say from there."
Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase criminal penalties for fentanyl distribution.
But critics say the legislation will only result in people being locked up for longer amounts of time and doesn't include any measures to address the state's overdose crisis.
House Bill 215 passed the House yesterday and now heads to the Senate. It would require individuals convicted of aggravated trafficking or importing of fentanyl to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release, and prohibits pre-trial diversion.
Carmen Mitchell - criminal justice policy researcher with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy - explained that it can be challenging in practice to differentiate between importing and possession, and could result in harsher sentences for people who use drugs but have never sold them.
"So there's a lot of discretion with system actors to decide what to charge people with
based on the context," said Mitchell.
She said research shows that as long as demand is high, incarcerating more people for selling drugs does not reduce the supply of drugs or make communities safer.
Under current Kentucky law - people who are convicted of aggravated trafficking of carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives can be sentenced to between ten to 20 years in prison and must serve at least half of their sentence before being eligible for release.
She added that extending sentences for fentanyl also can potentially exacerbate racial disparities in the criminal justice system, pointing to a 2020 report that found 75% of people serving federal sentences for trafficking fentanyl were people of color.
"And so we know that unfortunately, from the start," said Mitchell, "Black people tend to be charged with the higher, harsher sentences like trafficking and aggravated trafficking."
Mitchell said she believes lawmakers should focus instead on expanding access to mental and behavioral health treatment.
"Kentucky is in the midst of a very serious overdose crisis," said Mitchell. "We stay around the top 10 nationally of all states for overdose fatalities, and it's a very serious problem that continues year after year."
Nationwide, drug overdoses have hit record levels. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses in 2021 - up almost 30% from the 78,000 deaths in the prior year.
Programs designed to help curb a prevalent problem among Ohio teens are poised to get a financial boost.
The $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress includes $12 million for the Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act (STOP Act), a $2 million increase to help reduce underage alcohol use.
James Syphax, community prevention manager for the Prevention Action Alliance in Columbus, explained young people who drink are more likely to engage in other risky behavior, from drunken driving and fighting, to unplanned sexual activity.
He noted drinking also can disrupt healthy growth.
"When anyone under the age of 21 engages in consumption, they're at risk of basically impeding the development of neuropathways, the development of the brain," Syphax pointed out.
In national data, alcohol use among 12th graders dropped 12% between 2020 and 2021. However, Syphax emphasized it is still the most commonly used substance among youth. Underage drinking accounts for 11% of all alcohol consumed in the U.S.
The STOP Act funds community-based Coalition Enhancement Grants. Groups use the money to prevent and reduce underage drinking through education campaigns and training, compliance checks, community engagement and enforcement of sales and service laws.
Syphax stressed young Ohioans are benefiting.
"In Lisbon, Ohio, the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Team Coalition saw 30-day past use among high school students decrease from 32.9% in 2011 to 25.7% in 2018," Syphax outlined. "And that's just one example."
Beyond funding for local coalitions, the STOP Act also supports interagency cooperation among federal agencies. Syphax sees it as a well-rounded approach to preventing underage drinking.
"When prevention is worked on from multiple fronts, we increase our odds of making a difference," Syphax asserted. "The STOP Act will provide local level funding as well as federal support, by providing data, media campaigns and other outlets for prevention."
As the nation shifts toward ending the pandemic phase of COVID-19, another health crisis appears to be worsening. A new bipartisan Congressional report showed drug overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 nationally in one year, and most involve synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.
Here in Ohio, fentanyl killed nearly 19,000 people between 2016 and 2021, the highest number among states.
Linda Seiter, executive director of the nonprofit Caracole, a Hamilton County organization providing what are known as harm reduction supplies to drug users, said fentanyl can be found in almost every illicit drug now.
"Not just heroin, even meth and crack, and oftentimes, people are unprepared for the fentanyl that whatever they're smoking may be laced with," Seiter explained. "They are at risk for an overdose."
Unlike most other areas, Hamilton County has seen a 34% decrease in opioid-related deaths in the last several months. Seiter pointed out the decline is attributed to harm-reduction measures, including expanded availability of the anti-overdose medication naloxone, needle exchanges and public education about overdose prevention.
Caracole is home to the first harm reduction vending machine in the Midwest. Seiter noted it provides free access 24/7 to supplies, to help prevent disease and overdose.
"The machine dispenses safe injection kits, without syringes," Seiter emphasized. "The kits include cookers and tourniquets, and Narcan and fentanyl test strips; and then, information about treatment resources as well."
Seiter added abstinence-only education is not always successful, so harm reduction focuses on building a respectful relationship with a stigmatized group.
"People who use drugs, they come in the door expecting to be judged, that's their experience," Seiter observed. "And if you tell people, 'You need to get sober,' they may or may not, and many will not. And so, how do we keep them as safe as they can be in the meantime?"
The congressional report calls for a strategy focusing on shutting down sources of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids. It also recommends fostering development of opioid alternatives, investing in addiction research and getting treatment and support to people who become addicted.