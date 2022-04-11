Alcohol Awareness Month: Pandemic Worsens Dangerous Drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, highlighting serious consequences of drinking too much.



Excessive alcohol use contributes to more than 95,000 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Dr. Scott Itano, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Washington in Seattle, said the pandemic has exacerbated dangerous drinking habits.



"People used to have normal coping mechanisms such as travel, sports, seeing their friends," Itano explained. "And when they were locked into their houses in quarantine, they really had fewer outlets and some of them turned to alcohol. And then that alcohol use spiraled, I saw in some of my patients, and turned into alcohol use disorder."



Alcohol use disorder is the medical term for alcohol addiction, which is considered a disease. Itano noted it is possible to have a healthy relationship with alcohol, but as with other things, the problem is using it in excess. He advised the general rule is men should limit themselves to two drinks a day, and women one a day.



Itano pointed out alcohol use disorder has serious health consequences, including an increased risk of multiple types of cancers. He cautioned drinking is sometimes seen as a method of self-treatment for underlying mental-health concerns, such as depression or anxiety.



"If you ever feel like you're starting to go down that path where you're drinking more alcohol than you typically do, or you're feeling more stressed or anxious or depressed, and drinking at the same time, reach out early," Itano recommended. "That's our job here as primary care clinicians, and we're comfortable dealing with this and want to help."



Given how common the disease is, Itano emphasized most people know someone who has struggled with it or still is struggling. He suggested speaking directly to the person if you feel there is an issue.



"I think the important thing is just calling it out and having a face-to-face conversation, conveying your level of concern and that you care about them, and just what you've noticed and witnessed," Itano outlined. "And then, seeing what they say from there."



Programs designed to help curb a prevalent problem among Ohio teens are poised to get a financial boost.



The $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress includes $12 million for the Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act (STOP Act), a $2 million increase to help reduce underage alcohol use.



James Syphax, community prevention manager for the Prevention Action Alliance in Columbus, explained young people who drink are more likely to engage in other risky behavior, from drunken driving and fighting, to unplanned sexual activity.



He noted drinking also can disrupt healthy growth.



"When anyone under the age of 21 engages in consumption, they're at risk of basically impeding the development of neuropathways, the development of the brain," Syphax pointed out.



In national data, alcohol use among 12th graders dropped 12% between 2020 and 2021. However, Syphax emphasized it is still the most commonly used substance among youth. Underage drinking accounts for 11% of all alcohol consumed in the U.S.



The STOP Act funds community-based Coalition Enhancement Grants. Groups use the money to prevent and reduce underage drinking through education campaigns and training, compliance checks, community engagement and enforcement of sales and service laws.



Syphax stressed young Ohioans are benefiting.



"In Lisbon, Ohio, the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention Team Coalition saw 30-day past use among high school students decrease from 32.9% in 2011 to 25.7% in 2018," Syphax outlined. "And that's just one example."



Beyond funding for local coalitions, the STOP Act also supports interagency cooperation among federal agencies. Syphax sees it as a well-rounded approach to preventing underage drinking.



"When prevention is worked on from multiple fronts, we increase our odds of making a difference," Syphax asserted. "The STOP Act will provide local level funding as well as federal support, by providing data, media campaigns and other outlets for prevention."



