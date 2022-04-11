Monday, April 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 11, 2022
Play

Hunger remains a significant issue in rural areas even as the pandemic slows; concerns grow over construction workers' exploitation; and doctors' house calls become permanent at a Denver homeless shelter.

2022Talks - April 11, 2022
Play

The U.S. may be headed for recession; Russia appoints a new Ukraine war commander; and Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Environment  |  Environment    News
Conservation Lawmakers Mark 50th Anniversary of MT Constitution

Play

Monday, April 11, 2022   

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution. The document is unique among constitutions, in part, because it recognizes the "right to a clean and healthful environment."

Montana lawmakers focused on conservation said the provision is an important foundation for protecting land, water and air.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said the constitutional provision speaks to Montanans appreciation for land and water.

"That language has allowed us to really support conservation efforts in this state, support just basic environmental health in this state," Flowers explained. "I think without it, we're very vulnerable."

Montana's second constitution was ratified by voters June 6, 1972. According to legal scholars, the biggest test for the provision was in 1999, when the Montana Supreme Court ruled the right is preventive, meaning it can be used to protect the environment before it was harmed.

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, represented the Montana Audubon on issues in the Legislature before she became a lawmaker herself.

"There were a lot of bills specifically directed at defining a clean and healthful environment to be a little less than clean and healthful," Ellis recounted. "There's just been a lot of attacks over the years of that provision, and it is very, very important."

Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the constitutional right also helps to undergird the state's economy.

"By following the whole idea of a clean and healthful environment, we have attracted a tremendous recreational industry to this state," Curdy pointed out. "Maintaining clean air, clean water, that has really made tourism literally the number two economy in the state and is a big driver."

The outdoor recreation industry contributes $7.1 billion to Montana's economy each year and supports more than 70,000 jobs.


