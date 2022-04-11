Conservation Lawmakers Mark 50th Anniversary of MT Constitution

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution. The document is unique among constitutions, in part, because it recognizes the "right to a clean and healthful environment."



Montana lawmakers focused on conservation said the provision is an important foundation for protecting land, water and air.



Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said the constitutional provision speaks to Montanans appreciation for land and water.



"That language has allowed us to really support conservation efforts in this state, support just basic environmental health in this state," Flowers explained. "I think without it, we're very vulnerable."



Montana's second constitution was ratified by voters June 6, 1972. According to legal scholars, the biggest test for the provision was in 1999, when the Montana Supreme Court ruled the right is preventive, meaning it can be used to protect the environment before it was harmed.



Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, represented the Montana Audubon on issues in the Legislature before she became a lawmaker herself.



"There were a lot of bills specifically directed at defining a clean and healthful environment to be a little less than clean and healthful," Ellis recounted. "There's just been a lot of attacks over the years of that provision, and it is very, very important."



Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the constitutional right also helps to undergird the state's economy.



"By following the whole idea of a clean and healthful environment, we have attracted a tremendous recreational industry to this state," Curdy pointed out. "Maintaining clean air, clean water, that has really made tourism literally the number two economy in the state and is a big driver."



The outdoor recreation industry contributes $7.1 billion to Montana's economy each year and supports more than 70,000 jobs.



References: Constitutional provision State of Mont. 06/06/1972

Economic impact information Mont. Offfice of Outdoor Recreation 2022



Oregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life.



The state Land Conservation and Development Commission approved two designations - Coquille Point Marine Garden near Bandon, and Cape Blanco Marine Research Area near Port Orford.



Mary Garrett is president of the board of directors at Shoreline Education for Awareness, which proposed the Coquille Point protections. She said the area is home to a variety of wildlife - including seabirds and seals with their pups, and that it's beloved by locals and tourists alike.



"We identified Coquille Point because of the fragility of the rocky habitat there," said Garrett. "There's a lot of wildlife there that is impacted by heavy human traffic, dogs off leash, that sort of thing."



The Land Conservation and Development Commission also updated its Rocky Shores Management Strategy for the first time since 1994.



David Fox is resource assessment section leader with the Marine Resources Program at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.



He said the update to the management strategy will help protect kelp and other important seagrass, which grow near the coast and support an abundance of marine species.



Fox said there is not a direct threat to the vegetation at the moment, but there has been in the past and there could be again in the future.



"Those new policies are mostly aimed at direct human interaction," said Fox, "either the harvest or development impacts that might harm these algae species. So those new policies will add kind of a layer of protection."



Garrett said Coquille Point's view is awe-inspiring, and down on the beach people find a completely different world.



"The area has an abundance of marine life and just amazing nature," said Garrett. "We have bald eagles that fly overhead. We have all sorts of amazing animals in the water, in the tide pools."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: Marine Garden Coquille Point Schroeter Letter Shoreline Education for Awareness 2020



