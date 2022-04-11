Protections Sought for NM's Pecos Watershed Amidst Mining Proposal

Conservationists, farmers and residents are seeking protection of a section of New Mexico's Pecos River even as a mining company has proposed an exploratory project in the same area.
Ralph Vigil, chair of the New Mexico Acequia Commission and an organic farmer, is part of a coalition circulating a petition calling for New Mexico's Water Quality Control Commission to list 14 miles of the Pecos watershed as an Outstanding National Resource Water (ONRW) under the Clean Water Act.
He said the designation would preserve the cleanliness of the water while also allowing recreation, agriculture and other traditional uses.
"Over here we say 'agua es vida,' water is life, and the waters need to be protected from further degradation," Vigil asserted. "The community has already suffered lots of losses due to past mining experiences."
An Australian-based mining company has filed a permit application for exploratory drilling near the Pecos River, where in 1991, heavy snowmelt washed toxic pollutants from an abandoned mine into the waterway, killing more than 90,000 fish and resulting in a $20 million cleanup. Following the hearing, the water commission is expected to rule on the ONRW designation this summer.
Janice Varela, a county commissioner for San Miguel County, signed the petition and said the area draws locals and visitors to hike, bike, camp, hunt and fish, who in turn help sustain the local economy.
"The Pecos is visited by thousands of people from all over the country, and even the world," Varela explained. "We're hopeful that this will offer us protection when it comes to dealing with the mining companies, which we hope does not happen and ruin our watershed."
Vigil added many people would be affected if the river is contaminated from mining, because the southern portion of the river runs through Carlsbad and the Permian Basin area into West Texas.
"So, there's lots of communities along the way," Vigil outlined. "Agricultural communities, municipalities that could be impacted if we have a spill like we did in the past."
The governor has committed to conserving at least 30% of New Mexico's land and water by 2030.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution. The document is unique among constitutions, in part, because it recognizes the "right to a clean and healthful environment."
Montana lawmakers focused on conservation said the provision is an important foundation for protecting land, water and air.
Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said the constitutional provision speaks to Montanans appreciation for land and water.
"That language has allowed us to really support conservation efforts in this state, support just basic environmental health in this state," Flowers explained. "I think without it, we're very vulnerable."
Montana's second constitution was ratified by voters June 6, 1972. According to legal scholars, the biggest test for the provision was in 1999, when the Montana Supreme Court ruled the right is preventive, meaning it can be used to protect the environment before it was harmed.
Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, represented the Montana Audubon on issues in the Legislature before she became a lawmaker herself.
"There were a lot of bills specifically directed at defining a clean and healthful environment to be a little less than clean and healthful," Ellis recounted. "There's just been a lot of attacks over the years of that provision, and it is very, very important."
Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the constitutional right also helps to undergird the state's economy.
"By following the whole idea of a clean and healthful environment, we have attracted a tremendous recreational industry to this state," Curdy pointed out. "Maintaining clean air, clean water, that has really made tourism literally the number two economy in the state and is a big driver."
The outdoor recreation industry contributes $7.1 billion to Montana's economy each year and supports more than 70,000 jobs.
The month of April has special meaning for Texans. It's when many groups - like Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates - participate in the statewide "Don't mess with Texas Trash-Off."
This year, to work around inclement weather, cleanup events are being held all month instead of just one day.
In last year's Trash-Off, volunteers collected more than one million pounds of litter across the state. Becky Ozuna, the campaign coordinator, said even if you can't physically participate, you can be helpful.
"If they are driving and they do see a group out collecting trash on the side of the road," said Ozuna, "to please slow down and just be aware that there may be more of their neighbors and friends and family on the side of the road, picking up trash."
She added these annual trash pickups save taxpayer dollars. The Texas Department of Transportation spent over $50 million on litter pickup in the last year - money that could be used elsewhere to enhance the state.
When waste isn't properly disposed of, Ozuna pointed out, it ends up in water systems, is ingested by wildlife, and reduces both water and air quality. It can also facilitate the spread of disease, by providing places for pests to live and breed.
She said being part of a cleanup crew has a side benefit for the volunteers.
"If you've actually been out there yourself and you have experienced trash pickup firsthand, you're way more less likely to litter," said Ozuna. "So, we do encourage everybody to get their kids involved at an early age."
And if you're caught littering in Texas, you can be fined up to $2,000.
The most common types of litter found are cigarette butts, face masks and other personal protective gear and fast-food wrappers, tossed along roads by motorists and pedestrians.
Beyond the April events, Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates hold trash pickups year-round to keep their communities clean. Lenora Tollefson, director of operations with Keep Pearland Beautiful, said anyone can do their part.
"You know, if you see it, try your best to pick it up and throw it in the trash," said Tollefson. "Take a trash bag with you, leave one in your vehicle, so that you can put it in there."
The campaign has been around since 1986 as a call to action to remind Texans not to litter.
Oregon has added new protections to unique areas along the southern coast teeming with life.
The state Land Conservation and Development Commission approved two designations - Coquille Point Marine Garden near Bandon, and Cape Blanco Marine Research Area near Port Orford.
Mary Garrett is president of the board of directors at Shoreline Education for Awareness, which proposed the Coquille Point protections. She said the area is home to a variety of wildlife - including seabirds and seals with their pups, and that it's beloved by locals and tourists alike.
"We identified Coquille Point because of the fragility of the rocky habitat there," said Garrett. "There's a lot of wildlife there that is impacted by heavy human traffic, dogs off leash, that sort of thing."
The Land Conservation and Development Commission also updated its Rocky Shores Management Strategy for the first time since 1994.
David Fox is resource assessment section leader with the Marine Resources Program at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
He said the update to the management strategy will help protect kelp and other important seagrass, which grow near the coast and support an abundance of marine species.
Fox said there is not a direct threat to the vegetation at the moment, but there has been in the past and there could be again in the future.
"Those new policies are mostly aimed at direct human interaction," said Fox, "either the harvest or development impacts that might harm these algae species. So those new policies will add kind of a layer of protection."
Garrett said Coquille Point's view is awe-inspiring, and down on the beach people find a completely different world.
"The area has an abundance of marine life and just amazing nature," said Garrett. "We have bald eagles that fly overhead. We have all sorts of amazing animals in the water, in the tide pools."
