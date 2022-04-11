Monday, April 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 11, 2022
Play

Hunger remains a significant issue in rural areas even as the pandemic slows; concerns grow over construction workers' exploitation; and doctors' house calls become permanent at a Denver homeless shelter.

2022Talks - April 11, 2022
Play

The U.S. may be headed for recession; Russia appoints a new Ukraine war commander; and Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Rural Kids’ Food Programs Ramp Up for Summer

Play

Monday, April 11, 2022   

One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue, especially in rural areas.

Nonprofits like Save the Children say they're getting ready for a repeat of last year - in fact, they've served 700,000 meals in California, and 44 million meals nationwide - since the start of the pandemic.

Cloe Chambers, California state director for Save the Children, said many low-income families work in the fields but can't afford to buy produce for their kids.

"We're seeing the same need," said Chambers. "And when we have distribution we're running out of the food boxes. So we're working really hard to get them out to as many families as possible. "

In rural Lake Los Angeles, the group uses a colorful bus to deliver food boxes to families who lack transportation. And they are passing out 40 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables at 27 school sites in Fresno, LA, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties.

Advocates will brainstorm new approaches at the Rural Child Hunger Summit, which will be held virtually on April 27 and 28. People can sign up at nokidhungry.org.

Tamara Sandberg, senior adviser for food security with Save the Children, said across the country, 1 in 8 children experience hunger. But it's much worse in the rural areas the group serves.

"Hunger is putting children's growth, development, and well-being at risk, particularly in rural counties," said Sandberg. "More than one in five rural children are estimated to be experiencing food insecurity, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels."

Statistics show that 90% of the counties with the highest rates of hunger insecurity are rural. In addition, major inequities persist.

Black people living in rural counties were 2.5 times more likely to be at risk of hunger compared to white, non-Hispanic people. And Native Americans living in rural communities experience some of the highest rates of food insecurity of any racial or ethnic group.




Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Pharmacy benefit managers are accused of practices that lead to increased drug prices at the pharmacy. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

8 in 10 Say Prescription Drug Prices "Unreasonable"

Most adults in new polling said prescription drug costs are unreasonable, with nearly one in three not taking medications as prescribed at some point…

Environment

Report: IL Clean-Energy Plan to Spur Job Creation

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Keystone State News Connection reporting for the Working Nation-Public News Servi…

Social Issues

Report: Corporate Profiteering Fueling Inflation

A new report confirms what it said CEOs have been telling shareholders for months: Inflation has been very good for business. Lindsay Owens…

Private landowners in farming communities and environmental groups have mounted heavy opposition to proposed carbon-capture pipelines in Iowa. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

As IA Session Winds Down, Eminent-Domain Question Lingers

Iowa's legislative session could wrap up this month, but one of the unresolved issues surrounds landowner rights that intersect with proposed …

Environment

Grading Clothing Companies' Commitments to Eliminating 'Forever Chemicals'

A new report grades clothing companies based on their commitment to phasing out a toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Three of the companies …

The pandemic led more people to be isolated from friends and family, increasing the risk that they started coping by drinking too much. (daniilvolkov/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Alcohol Awareness Month: Pandemic Worsens Dangerous Drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, highlighting serious consequences of drinking too much. Excessive alcohol use contributes to more than 95,000 …

Health and Wellness

Exercise: For Older Texans, a Cure for Social Isolation

One way for older Texans to fight social isolation and increase mobility is with exercise, and there's an option to consider if you can't make it to …

Social Issues

Research: Construction Worker Exploitation Costly in Many Ways

With summer approaching, construction sounds will be heard across Minnesota. But a regional labor group says on some sites, there's likely to be more …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021