Rural Kids’ Food Programs Ramp Up for Summer

One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue, especially in rural areas.
Nonprofits like Save the Children say they're getting ready for a repeat of last year - in fact, they've served 700,000 meals in California, and 44 million meals nationwide - since the start of the pandemic.
Cloe Chambers, California state director for Save the Children, said many low-income families work in the fields but can't afford to buy produce for their kids.
"We're seeing the same need," said Chambers. "And when we have distribution we're running out of the food boxes. So we're working really hard to get them out to as many families as possible. "
In rural Lake Los Angeles, the group uses a colorful bus to deliver food boxes to families who lack transportation. And they are passing out 40 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables at 27 school sites in Fresno, LA, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties.
Advocates will brainstorm new approaches at the Rural Child Hunger Summit, which will be held virtually on April 27 and 28. People can sign up at nokidhungry.org.
Tamara Sandberg, senior adviser for food security with Save the Children, said across the country, 1 in 8 children experience hunger. But it's much worse in the rural areas the group serves.
"Hunger is putting children's growth, development, and well-being at risk, particularly in rural counties," said Sandberg. "More than one in five rural children are estimated to be experiencing food insecurity, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels."
Statistics show that 90% of the counties with the highest rates of hunger insecurity are rural. In addition, major inequities persist.
Black people living in rural counties were 2.5 times more likely to be at risk of hunger compared to white, non-Hispanic people. And Native Americans living in rural communities experience some of the highest rates of food insecurity of any racial or ethnic group.
Federal pandemic waivers took a bite out of child hunger, according to census data, and there are concerns those trends could be reversed when the waivers expire in June.
The policies improved access to school meals through universal free lunch, additional emergency funds for EBT cards, and by giving districts the flexibility to feed kids through mobile delivery and backpack programs.
Katherine Unger, a policy associate with the Children's Defense Fund of Ohio, said more meals were provided to more families during a time of significant need.
"The end of these waivers, in combination with the end of other supports that have helped families meet their basic needs, is just going to put more strain on Ohio families' budgets," she said, "and this comes especially at a time when we are met with rising food costs, rising gas prices."
Census data found that food insecurity among financially insecure households with kids dropped 33% between April 2020 and July 2021. A new bipartisan Senate bill would extend the waivers for another year, after lawmakers didn't do so in the most recent federal spending bill.
Congress also failed to extend advance Child Tax Credit payments after December, which Kimberly LoVano, director of advocacy and public education with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said helped families put food on the table.
"The Child Tax Credit was not designed to be a nutrition program, but that is simply what it became," she said ."About 60% of lower-income families used the benefit to purchase groceries, and more than 90% of families used the benefit to pay for things like utilities, rent, clothing, education."
Demand hasn't slowed at food banks and pantries in Ohio and is expected to pick up as inflation rises. LoVano said they're not receiving the federal support needed in the wake of increased costs and supply-chain issues. She called it a perfect storm.
"Without these waivers being extended, and without Congress authorizing additional dollars for food banks to give out emergency food," she said, "we're just going to see a situation this summer where there just aren't as many resources for us to get food out, which really worries us."
President Joe Biden's Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal calls for $519 million for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, $38 million more than last year.
Federal COVID relief funds that helped expand access to school meals for all kids regardless of their ability to pay are set to expire in June, and children's advocates are urging Colorado lawmakers to make that investment permanent.
Ashley Wheeland - director of public policy at Hunger Free Colorado - said in addition to reducing child hunger and food insecurity, a new bill making its way through the Legislature will give food producers across the state access to a reliable customer base, and fair prices for their goods.
"It has some funding for school districts to purchase healthy, local food from our Colorado ranchers and Colorado farmers," said Wheeland. "And make sure that we're investing back into our state as we're investing in food for children."
Some critics of Senate Bill 87 argue that free meals could create government dependency, with others concerned about costs.
Wheeland noted the projected cost would be less than one third of 1% of the state's budget. She added when kids can access healthy, nutritious food, they do better in school, and are less likely to need assistance as adults because they are better equipped to get jobs that pay a living wage.
Many Colorado school districts that made meals available to all students last year saw upwards of 20% more kids getting meals. Proponents say removing application requirements and cash registers from cafeterias gives educators more time to focus on learning.
Wheeland said the program can also put an end to lunch-line shaming that low-income kids experience.
"They feel shamed and stigmatized when they have to get in the lunch line and show a card," said Wheeland. "We've had families who testified at the committee that their child came home with a number written on their arm of what the family owed the school for school meals."
She said the program should help families struggling with Colorado's rising cost of living by ending school lunch debt.
The measure also aims to address workforce shortages by increasing pay for staff that prepare and serve meals, and offers resources to move away from pre-packaged and processed foods.
SB 87 cleared the Senate's Education Committee with bipartisan support, and is now under review by Appropriations.
Prices for food, gas and housing are all higher in Texas this year than last. And for local food banks, that means the need for their services is also on the increase.
At the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, they're already distributing 25% more food than before the pandemic.
As groceries and gas have become more expensive this year, Paul Gaither - marketing and communications director with the food bank - said that number is holding steady.
In its last fiscal year, the Central Texas Food Bank distributed more than 64 million pounds of food.
"Before the pandemic, we were spending every month about $100,000 to purchase food to supplement donated food that we would get," said Gaither. "During the pandemic, that went up to about a million dollars a month - 10 times more every month. And we're not seeing that ease off."
With the recent weather disasters, the food bank expects to see additional need. For now, Gaither says they'll stock mobile pantries with extra food.
According to the nonprofit Feeding Texas, nearly four million Texans are food-insecure, meaning they don't always have enough food to stay healthy.
In addition to higher grocery prices, gas prices are up 83%, making it a challenge for diesel trucks to deliver food.
Gaither noted supermarkets that typically are big food contributors have had to slow their donations, to prevent shortages and keep up with demands in their own stores. For individuals, he said donating money is more cost-effective than donating food items.
"We started really emphasizing monetary donations as opposed to food drives," said Gaither. "Because of our economies of scale and our efficiencies, we can turn every dollar donated into 4 meals."
The next challenge for food banks is to prepare for summer feeding programs, to help low-income kids get healthy meals when they're out of school. Gaither predicted that need also will increase.
He added the face of hunger isn't what people might expect.
"Ninety-three percent of the people that we serve are not homeless," said Gaither. "They are working poor who may be holding down one, two, three, four jobs and still having a hard time making ends meet, and need some help."
Texas is one of nine states with a higher rate of food insecurity than the national average.