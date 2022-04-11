Rural Kids’ Food Programs Ramp Up for Summer

One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue, especially in rural areas.



Nonprofits like Save the Children say they're getting ready for a repeat of last year - in fact, they've served 700,000 meals in California, and 44 million meals nationwide - since the start of the pandemic.



Cloe Chambers, California state director for Save the Children, said many low-income families work in the fields but can't afford to buy produce for their kids.



"We're seeing the same need," said Chambers. "And when we have distribution we're running out of the food boxes. So we're working really hard to get them out to as many families as possible. "



In rural Lake Los Angeles, the group uses a colorful bus to deliver food boxes to families who lack transportation. And they are passing out 40 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables at 27 school sites in Fresno, LA, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties.



Advocates will brainstorm new approaches at the Rural Child Hunger Summit, which will be held virtually on April 27 and 28. People can sign up at nokidhungry.org.



Tamara Sandberg, senior adviser for food security with Save the Children, said across the country, 1 in 8 children experience hunger. But it's much worse in the rural areas the group serves.



"Hunger is putting children's growth, development, and well-being at risk, particularly in rural counties," said Sandberg. "More than one in five rural children are estimated to be experiencing food insecurity, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels."



Statistics show that 90% of the counties with the highest rates of hunger insecurity are rural. In addition, major inequities persist.



Black people living in rural counties were 2.5 times more likely to be at risk of hunger compared to white, non-Hispanic people. And Native Americans living in rural communities experience some of the highest rates of food insecurity of any racial or ethnic group.









Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Millions of people in rural communities face hunger Feeding America 2022

No Kid Hungry website No Kid Hungry



Federal COVID relief funds that helped expand access to school meals for all kids regardless of their ability to pay are set to expire in June, and children's advocates are urging Colorado lawmakers to make that investment permanent.



Ashley Wheeland - director of public policy at Hunger Free Colorado - said in addition to reducing child hunger and food insecurity, a new bill making its way through the Legislature will give food producers across the state access to a reliable customer base, and fair prices for their goods.



"It has some funding for school districts to purchase healthy, local food from our Colorado ranchers and Colorado farmers," said Wheeland. "And make sure that we're investing back into our state as we're investing in food for children."



Some critics of Senate Bill 87 argue that free meals could create government dependency, with others concerned about costs.



Wheeland noted the projected cost would be less than one third of 1% of the state's budget. She added when kids can access healthy, nutritious food, they do better in school, and are less likely to need assistance as adults because they are better equipped to get jobs that pay a living wage.



Many Colorado school districts that made meals available to all students last year saw upwards of 20% more kids getting meals. Proponents say removing application requirements and cash registers from cafeterias gives educators more time to focus on learning.



Wheeland said the program can also put an end to lunch-line shaming that low-income kids experience.



"They feel shamed and stigmatized when they have to get in the lunch line and show a card," said Wheeland. "We've had families who testified at the committee that their child came home with a number written on their arm of what the family owed the school for school meals."



She said the program should help families struggling with Colorado's rising cost of living by ending school lunch debt.



The measure also aims to address workforce shortages by increasing pay for staff that prepare and serve meals, and offers resources to move away from pre-packaged and processed foods.



SB 87 cleared the Senate's Education Committee with bipartisan support, and is now under review by Appropriations.







Disclosure: Hunger Free Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: SB22-087: Healthy Meals For All Public School Students the Colorado Legislature 2022



