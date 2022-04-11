Research: Construction Worker Exploitation Costly in Many Ways

With summer approaching, construction sounds will be heard across Minnesota. But a regional labor group says on some sites, there's likely to be more exploitation of marginalized workers.
The latest analysis from the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center says reliable, family-supporting jobs in construction have fallen by the wayside.
As of 2019, only 12% of these workers are union supported. The report says that leads to unpaid overtime and lack of benefits.
Minnesota construction worker Macario Alcocer said that's his situation, adding he was seriously injured on the job. Through an interpreter, he noted the toll it has taken.
"[In Spanish, then English] Yes, it was a bad experience, you know," said Alcocer, "and really affected me financially and mentally, and physically."
Alcocer, who is from Mexico, added that one employer threatened retaliation if he didn't return to work right away.
Because of the lack of protections, researchers say 39% of families of construction workers are enrolled in at least one safety-net program. That need for public assistance results in $28 billion a year in taxpayer costs.
Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said many people in the Midwest assume this isn't much of a problem here - but his union stresses that it is.
"This is, I think, a myth of people who live in the northern part of the country," said Duininck, "up in the upper Midwest here, where we say, 'Oh, that kind of thing probably happens in California and Arizona,' or you know, 'It might happen in Texas where the workforce crosses the border.' But we see a lot of workers that are up here."
He called on government agencies to adopt more oversight, along with the need for OSHA to be more active at job sites.
Later this week, regional labor councils will protest construction worker abuse and tax fraud in the industry throughout the U.S. and Canada.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Some construction companies in North Dakota are paying workers under the table and skipping out on worker benefits to avoid paying taxes, according to local union advocates and data analysis from the University of California Berkeley Labor Center that finds the construction industry may no longer be able to offer workers "family-supporting jobs."
Isaac Prieto said he came to North Dakota for higher wages, but eventually discovered his drywall employer was purposefully denying him benefits and even claiming more compensation than he received in order to make illegal payments to other workers.
"I was working 70, 80 hours a week," he said. "I never get paid overtime. And he has a lot of people who do not have papers. Every year I would get like $4,000 or $5,000 extra on my paycheck that I did not make. I guess they thought I was not gonna do my taxes."
Even if workers receive their full pay and benefits, the report said, their compensation may not be enough. It suggested low construction wages force more than one-third of U.S. workers onto public-assistance programs, at a taxpayer cost of nearly $28 billion per year.
Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, a union that helps workers negotiate with companies and state lawmakers, said holding companies accountable helps more than just construction workers.
"Construction industry tax fraud affects everybody," he said. "You have this workforce that's not being paid. There's payroll taxes [that] aren't paid on them, unemployment insurance, health care that they may use. It ends up costing us as taxpayers. We have to pick up the tab."
The council represents nearly 27,000 union members and their families in the Dakotas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
The industry had been known for allowing workers without a college education to find well-paid jobs. Prieto said he became a union member to prepare for the future.
"I want to retire someday, get my full 401(k)," he said. "I don't want to owe the government money. I want to know everything is legal, everything's taken care of. I don't want to become an old man, and next thing you know, I did not put a lot of money into my retirement."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A bill to extend some eviction protections for another three months, through July 1, is set to be heard in the State Assembly today.
get more stories like this via email
The move comes as time is running out for people to apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which stops accepting applications on Thursday.
Tina Rosales, housing attorney and lobbyist for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, said people who lost their income as a result of the pandemic should apply now on application.
"The program will pay 100% of back rent and rent going forward for a total of 18 months," Rosales explained. "Landlords and tenants both can apply."
The eviction protections are designed to stave off a wave of homelessness because approximately 366,000 people are waiting for their applications to be processed. According to the state Housing is Key website, the program has paid out more than $2.4 billion so far, an average of $11,000 per household.
Rosales pointed out many people whose primary language is not English have had a tough time filing a case, but the kinks are mostly worked out now.
"There were technical glitches and problems with the application, so Spanish- and Chinese-speaking tenants were unable to apply for the program," Rosales noted. "And now, they only have a few days to apply."
People can apply regardless of their immigration status. The application requires proof of income and proof their household income does not exceed 80% of the median for their area.
It is estimated 50,000 West Virginia children are once again living below the poverty line, since families received their final expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment at the end of last year.
get more stories like this via email
The American Rescue Plan increased the CTC in 2021, with families receiving up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 16, split up into monthly payments.
Experts say most families used the extra cash to buy food and pay bills, and save up for emergencies.
Jim McKay, state coordinator for Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia, a program of TEAM for West Virginia Children, said the financial stability has positively impacted children.
"There's been a 41% increase in child poverty in the state," McKay reported. "It was really helping so many West Virginia children have a taste of what it's like to live without the burden of poverty."
According to a report by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy, Black and Latino children nationwide are more likely to have fallen back into poverty in the few months after the expiration of the expanded CTC.
McKay added amid inflation and rising gas prices, the situation for low-income families could worsen. He pointed out families and advocates are frustrated with the lack of action on the tax credit, so much so a group a West Virginia moms traveled to DC last month with 500 teddy bears, in what they are calling the Unbearable Campaign.
"So the 500 teddy bears, each teddy bear represented 100 West Virginia children who being pushed back into poverty without the expanded child tax credit," McKay explained.
In addition to increasing housing instability and hunger, numerous studies have found poverty increases stress and affects kids' development, learning and decision-making abilities.