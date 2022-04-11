Monday, April 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 11, 2022
Play

Hunger remains a significant issue in rural areas even as the pandemic slows; concerns grow over construction workers' exploitation; and doctors' house calls become permanent at a Denver homeless shelter.

2022Talks - April 11, 2022
Play

The U.S. may be headed for recession; Russia appoints a new Ukraine war commander; and Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
Research: Construction Worker Exploitation Costly in Many Ways

Play

Monday, April 11, 2022   

With summer approaching, construction sounds will be heard across Minnesota. But a regional labor group says on some sites, there's likely to be more exploitation of marginalized workers.

The latest analysis from the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center says reliable, family-supporting jobs in construction have fallen by the wayside.

As of 2019, only 12% of these workers are union supported. The report says that leads to unpaid overtime and lack of benefits.

Minnesota construction worker Macario Alcocer said that's his situation, adding he was seriously injured on the job. Through an interpreter, he noted the toll it has taken.

"[In Spanish, then English] Yes, it was a bad experience, you know," said Alcocer, "and really affected me financially and mentally, and physically."

Alcocer, who is from Mexico, added that one employer threatened retaliation if he didn't return to work right away.

Because of the lack of protections, researchers say 39% of families of construction workers are enrolled in at least one safety-net program. That need for public assistance results in $28 billion a year in taxpayer costs.

Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said many people in the Midwest assume this isn't much of a problem here - but his union stresses that it is.

"This is, I think, a myth of people who live in the northern part of the country," said Duininck, "up in the upper Midwest here, where we say, 'Oh, that kind of thing probably happens in California and Arizona,' or you know, 'It might happen in Texas where the workforce crosses the border.' But we see a lot of workers that are up here."

He called on government agencies to adopt more oversight, along with the need for OSHA to be more active at job sites.

Later this week, regional labor councils will protest construction worker abuse and tax fraud in the industry throughout the U.S. and Canada.



Disclosure: North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


