Research: Construction Worker Exploitation Costly in Many Ways

With summer approaching, construction sounds will be heard across Minnesota. But a regional labor group says on some sites, there's likely to be more exploitation of marginalized workers.



The latest analysis from the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center says reliable, family-supporting jobs in construction have fallen by the wayside.



As of 2019, only 12% of these workers are union supported. The report says that leads to unpaid overtime and lack of benefits.



Minnesota construction worker Macario Alcocer said that's his situation, adding he was seriously injured on the job. Through an interpreter, he noted the toll it has taken.



"[In Spanish, then English] Yes, it was a bad experience, you know," said Alcocer, "and really affected me financially and mentally, and physically."



Alcocer, who is from Mexico, added that one employer threatened retaliation if he didn't return to work right away.



Because of the lack of protections, researchers say 39% of families of construction workers are enrolled in at least one safety-net program. That need for public assistance results in $28 billion a year in taxpayer costs.



Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said many people in the Midwest assume this isn't much of a problem here - but his union stresses that it is.



"This is, I think, a myth of people who live in the northern part of the country," said Duininck, "up in the upper Midwest here, where we say, 'Oh, that kind of thing probably happens in California and Arizona,' or you know, 'It might happen in Texas where the workforce crosses the border.' But we see a lot of workers that are up here."



He called on government agencies to adopt more oversight, along with the need for OSHA to be more active at job sites.



Later this week, regional labor councils will protest construction worker abuse and tax fraud in the industry throughout the U.S. and Canada.







Disclosure: North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: The Public Cost of Low-Wage Jobs in the US Construction Industry the University of California, Berkeley Labor Center 1/10/22



Some construction companies in North Dakota are paying workers under the table and skipping out on worker benefits to avoid paying taxes, according to local union advocates and data analysis from the University of California Berkeley Labor Center that finds the construction industry may no longer be able to offer workers "family-supporting jobs."



Isaac Prieto said he came to North Dakota for higher wages, but eventually discovered his drywall employer was purposefully denying him benefits and even claiming more compensation than he received in order to make illegal payments to other workers.



"I was working 70, 80 hours a week," he said. "I never get paid overtime. And he has a lot of people who do not have papers. Every year I would get like $4,000 or $5,000 extra on my paycheck that I did not make. I guess they thought I was not gonna do my taxes."



Even if workers receive their full pay and benefits, the report said, their compensation may not be enough. It suggested low construction wages force more than one-third of U.S. workers onto public-assistance programs, at a taxpayer cost of nearly $28 billion per year.



Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, a union that helps workers negotiate with companies and state lawmakers, said holding companies accountable helps more than just construction workers.



"Construction industry tax fraud affects everybody," he said. "You have this workforce that's not being paid. There's payroll taxes [that] aren't paid on them, unemployment insurance, health care that they may use. It ends up costing us as taxpayers. We have to pick up the tab."



The council represents nearly 27,000 union members and their families in the Dakotas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.



The industry had been known for allowing workers without a college education to find well-paid jobs. Prieto said he became a union member to prepare for the future.



"I want to retire someday, get my full 401(k)," he said. "I don't want to owe the government money. I want to know everything is legal, everything's taken care of. I don't want to become an old man, and next thing you know, I did not put a lot of money into my retirement."



References: Report: &quot;The Public Cost of Low-Wage Jobs in the US Construction Industry&quot; UC Berkeley Labor Center 1/12/2022



