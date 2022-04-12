Public Hearings for Jan. 6 Insurrection by May?

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., believes public hearings over the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol could happen as soon as May, with June being "the latest" those responsible could be held accountable for their involvement.



Raskin previously served as lead manager for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, which resulted in acquittal.



"Donald Trump is still at large," Raskin asserted. "Our January 6 special committee is working very hard to assemble meticulous accounts of everything that happened on January 6, all of the events, all of the causes behind it. And then what we need to do to fortify American democratic institutions in the future."



Raskin made the comments during the Keystone Progress Summit, a virtual meeting of progressive activists.



Leaders of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, on which Raskin now serves, reportedly have the evidence needed to refer former President Trump to the Justice Department, but are divided on how to move forward due to debate over whether a criminal referral of Trump would politically taint the investigation. Charges have been filed against 775 individuals so far.



Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State, also spoke at the Summit, calling the "cloud of coordinated disinformation" surrounding the 2020 presidential election the "biggest" threat to American democracy.



"What do we do about it? It's important to always say what the truth is," Simon contended. "Now, I'm not saying that they're going to suddenly have an 'aha' moment and do a 180. But they might do a 3, or a 7. And what is the truth? The truth is that in Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and in most of the rest of the country, the 2020 election in particular was fundamentally fair."



In February, the Republican Party officially declared the January 6 insurrection "legitimate political discourse." The GOP has also censured Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for condemning the attack and the spreading of election misinformation.



Voters in South Dakota cities will fan out today for local elections. At the polls, they will be helped by other community members seen as individuals dedicated to carrying out democracy and not interested in favoring a political party.



Around the U.S., election staff and volunteers are working under a cloud of public tension tied to the 2020 presidential vote.



Tom Greco, city clerk for Sioux Falls, where residents are deciding a mayoral race and other contests, said roughly 300 individuals are helping with the overall effort, including many working directly with voters.



"And these are your neighbors," Greco pointed out. "These are folks that might live next door to you. They're working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They don't have an agenda. A lot of these folks have been doing it for many years. There are some folks who just started this year."



Greco noted luckily, local staff has not been subjected to the hostility and harassment seen elsewhere, but he said as political moods change. He added anyone dissatisfied should reach out to administrators and other decision makers and not those who are there to help voters in person.



Greco emphasized it is important to remember polling workers are trained to help deliver free and fair elections, and only receive a stipend for their efforts.



"I think a lot of them enjoy it," Greco remarked. "It's an opportunity to give back to the community, I think, and be a part of a very important process."



He stressed their dedication not only shows up in municipal votes, but for state and federal elections as well.



The Brennan Center for Justice recently surveyed local elec­tion offi­cials around the coun­try. One in six said they have experienced threats because of their work.



Lawmakers are set to wrap up their work in Springfield today, as Illinois's legislative session comes to a close.



Among many items they'll be considering is a proposal advocates say will increase ballot access for voters who are visually impaired or have other print disabilities. The bill would allow voters who are print-disabled to electronically receive and verify their ballots with assistive technology.



Denise Avant, former president of the National Federation of the Blind of Illinois, spent years trying to get the bill through the General Assembly. Avant, who is blind, said folks with print disabilities often require the aid of a third party to fill out ballots.



"And this violates my right to a private and independent casting of my ballot because I don't want to tell people who I want to vote for," Avant explained.



The measure was approved by the Senate in February, so it still needs to pass the House. Avant pointed out even if the bill does not make it through in time, advocates and disability-rights groups will continue pushing for the measure in the next legislative session.



She noted this is the last time the General Assembly is scheduled to take up new bills before the November election. According to the American Federation of the Blind, as of 2019, there were roughly a quarter million voting-age Illinois residents with a visual impairment.



"We have the November elections coming up, and for Illinois to proceed without allowing print-disabled voters to be able to use the absentee ballot process privately and independently would just be wrong," Avant asserted.



Several federal laws, including the Help America Vote Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, require states to provide equal voting access for folks with disabilities. If it passes the Illinois House and receives the signature of Gov. JB Pritzker, the bill would go into effect for this November's election but not the summer primaries.



