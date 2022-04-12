Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Public Hearings for Jan. 6 Insurrection by May?

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., believes public hearings over the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol could happen as soon as May, with June being "the latest" those responsible could be held accountable for their involvement.

Raskin previously served as lead manager for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, which resulted in acquittal.

"Donald Trump is still at large," Raskin asserted. "Our January 6 special committee is working very hard to assemble meticulous accounts of everything that happened on January 6, all of the events, all of the causes behind it. And then what we need to do to fortify American democratic institutions in the future."

Raskin made the comments during the Keystone Progress Summit, a virtual meeting of progressive activists.

Leaders of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, on which Raskin now serves, reportedly have the evidence needed to refer former President Trump to the Justice Department, but are divided on how to move forward due to debate over whether a criminal referral of Trump would politically taint the investigation. Charges have been filed against 775 individuals so far.

Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State, also spoke at the Summit, calling the "cloud of coordinated disinformation" surrounding the 2020 presidential election the "biggest" threat to American democracy.

"What do we do about it? It's important to always say what the truth is," Simon contended. "Now, I'm not saying that they're going to suddenly have an 'aha' moment and do a 180. But they might do a 3, or a 7. And what is the truth? The truth is that in Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and in most of the rest of the country, the 2020 election in particular was fundamentally fair."

In February, the Republican Party officially declared the January 6 insurrection "legitimate political discourse." The GOP has also censured Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for condemning the attack and the spreading of election misinformation.

Disclosure: The Keystone Progress Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


