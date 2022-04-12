Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Public Service on Display for Today's Elections in SD

Play

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

Voters in South Dakota cities will fan out today for local elections. At the polls, they will be helped by other community members seen as individuals dedicated to carrying out democracy and not interested in favoring a political party.

Around the U.S., election staff and volunteers are working under a cloud of public tension tied to the 2020 presidential vote.

Tom Greco, city clerk for Sioux Falls, where residents are deciding a mayoral race and other contests, said roughly 300 individuals are helping with the overall effort, including many working directly with voters.

"And these are your neighbors," Greco pointed out. "These are folks that might live next door to you. They're working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They don't have an agenda. A lot of these folks have been doing it for many years. There are some folks who just started this year."

Greco noted luckily, local staff has not been subjected to the hostility and harassment seen elsewhere, but he said as political moods change. He added anyone dissatisfied should reach out to administrators and other decision makers and not those who are there to help voters in person.

Greco emphasized it is important to remember polling workers are trained to help deliver free and fair elections, and only receive a stipend for their efforts.

"I think a lot of them enjoy it," Greco remarked. "It's an opportunity to give back to the community, I think, and be a part of a very important process."

He stressed their dedication not only shows up in municipal votes, but for state and federal elections as well.

The Brennan Center for Justice recently surveyed local elec­tion offi­cials around the coun­try. One in six said they have experienced threats because of their work.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
Small Oregon towns such as Westport, Clatskanine and Astoria support strong fishing economies. (Denise Walker/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the …

Environment

2022 "Dirty Dozen": Produce with the Most Pesticides

An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top …

Social Issues

Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any …

Turbines, used to generate power from natural gas, are a common way many utilities make electricity. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

AZ Regulators Back Community Over Power Co. Expansion Bid

A group of small-town activists who challenged a power company over its plans to use fossil-fuel generators to expand capacity got a win this week…

Health and Wellness

Ohioans on Medicaid Encouraged to Prepare for End of COVID Emergency

No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency. State Medicaid agencies are …

The Sierra Club says more than 180 cities have issued 100% clean-energy commitments. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Patchwork of Local Carbon Free Pledges Takes Shape in IA

Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments …

Social Issues

CT Week of Action Calls for Health Coverage for Undocumented Residents

Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program…

Environment

IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021