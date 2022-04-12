Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Cities' Efforts Underscored in Latest International Climate Report

Play

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

Cities' efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and adapt to the changing climate are highlighted in the latest United Nations report on climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report focused on the ways the world can reduce emissions today. The authors have pointed to the Race to Zero initiative, an effort of more than a thousand cities around the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Cheryl Selby, mayor of Olympia, said the goal is important and achievable, even for smaller cities such as Washington's state capital, which is focused on the issue.

"For a city our size, we definitely, I would say, punch above our weight on climate," Selby contended. "We're very aspirational and ambitious around our policies and not afraid to take some strong positions and take some risks."

Selby pointed out Olympia has been working on climate resiliency with its Sea-Level Rise Response Plan. She noted the city is at greater risk of flooding as the planet warms since it sits at sea level.

The organization ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability USA supports a coalition of cities in the Race to Zero. It published a report last year, which found cities and counties need to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions by 63% by 2030 in order to stay on track for the goals set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Angie Fyfe, executive director of the group, said the number can seem pretty daunting, especially with just eight years left until the end of the decade.

"We then started looking at the pathways to achieve that and realized that we don't have to invent new technology," Fyfe explained. "All of the technologies are already here. The policy instruments that need to be put in place, again, already exist and in many communities are already in place. So that was hopeful."

Selby is also hopeful local governments can get on the right track to reduce emissions.

"If smaller cities like ours can start to make an impact," Selby emphasized. "Then you have that multiplier effect spread out across your whole state, and you work together and share best practices and share the information, then there's a greater opportunity for us to make the planet inhabitable for our children."


Small Oregon towns such as Westport, Clatskanine and Astoria support strong fishing economies. (Denise Walker/Adobe Stock)

Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the …

2022 "Dirty Dozen": Produce with the Most Pesticides

An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top …

Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any …

Turbines, used to generate power from natural gas, are a common way many utilities make electricity. (Adobe Stock)

AZ Regulators Back Community Over Power Co. Expansion Bid

A group of small-town activists who challenged a power company over its plans to use fossil-fuel generators to expand capacity got a win this week…

Ohioans on Medicaid Encouraged to Prepare for End of COVID Emergency

No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency. State Medicaid agencies are …

The Sierra Club says more than 180 cities have issued 100% clean-energy commitments. (Adobe Stock)

Patchwork of Local Carbon Free Pledges Takes Shape in IA

Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments …

CT Week of Action Calls for Health Coverage for Undocumented Residents

Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program…

IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely …

 

