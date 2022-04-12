Cities' Efforts Underscored in Latest International Climate Report

Cities' efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and adapt to the changing climate are highlighted in the latest United Nations report on climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report focused on the ways the world can reduce emissions today. The authors have pointed to the Race to Zero initiative, an effort of more than a thousand cities around the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.
Cheryl Selby, mayor of Olympia, said the goal is important and achievable, even for smaller cities such as Washington's state capital, which is focused on the issue.
"For a city our size, we definitely, I would say, punch above our weight on climate," Selby contended. "We're very aspirational and ambitious around our policies and not afraid to take some strong positions and take some risks."
Selby pointed out Olympia has been working on climate resiliency with its Sea-Level Rise Response Plan. She noted the city is at greater risk of flooding as the planet warms since it sits at sea level.
The organization ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability USA supports a coalition of cities in the Race to Zero. It published a report last year, which found cities and counties need to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions by 63% by 2030 in order to stay on track for the goals set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.
Angie Fyfe, executive director of the group, said the number can seem pretty daunting, especially with just eight years left until the end of the decade.
"We then started looking at the pathways to achieve that and realized that we don't have to invent new technology," Fyfe explained. "All of the technologies are already here. The policy instruments that need to be put in place, again, already exist and in many communities are already in place. So that was hopeful."
Selby is also hopeful local governments can get on the right track to reduce emissions.
"If smaller cities like ours can start to make an impact," Selby emphasized. "Then you have that multiplier effect spread out across your whole state, and you work together and share best practices and share the information, then there's a greater opportunity for us to make the planet inhabitable for our children."
More frequent and exponentially larger wildfires and prolonged drought already are impacting Colorado's agricultural lands and regional economies.
To ensure communities can survive and thrive in a changing climate, a broad range of stakeholders are working to create the state's first-ever private lands conservation plan.
Melissa Daruna, executive director of Keep it Colorado, said preserving at least 30% of the state's landscapes before 2030 is a critical first step to protect ecosystems sustaining people, farms and wildlife.
"And there is a huge opportunity with conserving private lands to help us reach goals that create more resiliency for our communities," Daruna emphasized. "Both in that wildland-urban interface, but also in rural parts of the state."
Of Colorado lands, 60% are privately owned, so Daruna pointed out one focus of the plan will be removing barriers, including making it financially viable for landowners to protect farm and ranch lands, watersheds and wildlife corridors. Several compensation options already are available to landowners, including cash payouts and state tax credits, but Daruna noted new revenue streams will also need to be tapped.
Scientists project conserving at least 50% of lands and waters by 2050 will be necessary to ride out the turbulence of a warming planet.
Daruna noted the Colorado plan calls for land trusts and other partners to include communities traditionally underrepresented in conservation efforts.
"Voices from Indigenous communities and tribal governments," Daruna outlined. "Our lower-income populations tend to have both less access to the outdoors, but also less of the positive impacts of ensuring clean drinking water and clean air in their communities."
Keep it Colorado's team recently completed a listening tour consulting with land trusts and other stewardship organizations to define areas to be kept intact. Daruna added the plan's next phase will lay the groundwork for developing conservation priorities meeting landowner needs and help create more resilient communities.
"These are natural landscapes, agricultural and working lands, critical wildlife habitat, and additional opportunities for outdoor recreation for the future," Daruna concluded.
Burning fossil fuels at current rates is expected to produce mass extinctions and other catastrophic outcomes, but a brighter future is possible if large-scale action is taken within the next three years, according to the latest warning by leading climate scientists.
Greg Findley, a Lander-based climate instructor for the online climate change school Terra.Do, said Wyoming is in a great position to build out clean-energy infrastructure.
"You can't outsource jobs installing solar and wind, and building transmission lines," Findley pointed out. "Those are jobs that could go to local people, and could have a real impact on the economy and the workers here in the state of Wyoming."
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warned greenhouse-gas emissions must reach peak levels within three years, and then decline by at least 50% by 2030 in order to keep temperatures from rising to dangerous levels. The dire warning comes with an upside: The technologies and tools to get the job done exist today.
Findley noted the report's recommendations land squarely on burning fossil fuels, not on Wyoming's agricultural sector, including livestock production. Wyoming currently produces about 40% of the nation's coal.
To avoid a worst-case scenario, scientists emphasized coal emissions must be reduced by 95% by 2050.
"We could view that as a horrible thing for Wyoming," Findley stated. "Or we could view that as an opportunity to transition now, so that we don't end up with stranded assets and stranded workers."
Despite efforts by the fossil-fuel industry to polarize and confuse the public, Findley argued many people understand it is not a niche environmental issue. He added ensuring future generations have a livable planet is actually a conservative position, which should resonate with anyone who has worked hard for their kids to have better lives.
"And if we don't take action on climate change, they are guaranteed to have worse, more challenging, more difficult lives than we currently do," Findley predicted. "And when we have the solutions today, and they're not even all that expensive to implement, we really have to do something to take care of the future for our kids."
State and international reports on the effects of climate change are out this week, urging government efforts fighting climate change to speed up significantly if the world is to avoid the worst effects, from megafires and drought, to sea level rise and floods.
In a report released Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said countries need to cut carbon emissions by 43% in the next eight years.
Lauren Sanchez, senior climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California is taking a "whole-of-government approach."
"The world's leading climate scientists have made it clear," Sanchez asserted. "Our window to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis is narrowing faster than expected, and success requires unprecedented collective effort and transformational change."
Also on Monday, leaders of a dozen state agencies detailed their roles in California's Climate Adaptation Strategy, including in transportation, housing, agriculture, energy policy and health. The state's plan includes specific action items and metrics for success. California's goal is to become carbon-neutral by 2045.
Jared Blumenfeld, California Secretary for Environmental Protection, said farmworker communities and low-income urban neighborhoods of color bear the most burden from excessive heat and pollution exacerbated by the warming climate.
"We can turn this around," Blumenfeld contended. "The intersectionality between climate and equity is absolutely central to the governor's budget. We just need to make sure that vulnerable communities are the first that we're helping."
The problem is immediate. The California Department of Water Resources just announced the current snowpack is only 38% of normal, due to a record drought also linked to climate change.