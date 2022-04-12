Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
NV Gun-Violence Prevention Groups Praise New Ghost Gun Rule

Play

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

Gun-violence prevention advocates in Nevada are applauding a new rule by the Biden administration to close a loophole allowing the proliferation of untraceable so-called "ghost guns."

Kits of unfinished gun parts will soon have to carry a serial number, buyers will have to pass a background check and sellers will need a license.

Amber Falgout, Northern Nevada manager for the group Battle Born Progress, said until now, anyone could buy the parts online, including those who are too young, have disqualifying criminal convictions, or have a history of severe mental illness.

"The ghost guns really opened up," Falgout explained. "Almost like an underground market of people being able to purchase un-serialized unregulated firearms without any types of checks and balances. "

In 2021, law enforcement recovered about 20,000 suspected ghost guns during criminal investigations, a tenfold increase from 2016, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

David Pucino, deputy chief counsel for the Giffords Law Center, testified last year in favor of Nevada's new ghost gun law, Assembly Bill 286, which banned the sale of un-serialized gun parts in the state and required existing weapons to receive a serial number before being resold. In December, a judge blocked the ban on sales, saying the federal definition of a firearm was too vague.

"Once this federal rule goes into effect, my belief is the portion of the law that had been blocked becomes moot," Pucino contended. "Because the federal government is doing that work anyway."

Pucino added the ruling will not affect the sale of gun parts to people who build guns as a hobby.

"Now the question is going to be are these companies going to still offer this product now that they have to comply with the laws surrounding guns," Pucino stated. "I think it's going to be a real test. Was demand driven by hobbyists, or was this driven by folks who did not want to comply with the laws."

Disclosure: Battle Born Progress-Institute for a Progressive Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Environment, Gun Violence Prevention, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


