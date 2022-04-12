NV Gun-Violence Prevention Groups Praise New Ghost Gun Rule

Gun-violence prevention advocates in Nevada are applauding a new rule by the Biden administration to close a loophole allowing the proliferation of untraceable so-called "ghost guns."
Kits of unfinished gun parts will soon have to carry a serial number, buyers will have to pass a background check and sellers will need a license.
Amber Falgout, Northern Nevada manager for the group Battle Born Progress, said until now, anyone could buy the parts online, including those who are too young, have disqualifying criminal convictions, or have a history of severe mental illness.
"The ghost guns really opened up," Falgout explained. "Almost like an underground market of people being able to purchase un-serialized unregulated firearms without any types of checks and balances. "
In 2021, law enforcement recovered about 20,000 suspected ghost guns during criminal investigations, a tenfold increase from 2016, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
David Pucino, deputy chief counsel for the Giffords Law Center, testified last year in favor of Nevada's new ghost gun law, Assembly Bill 286, which banned the sale of un-serialized gun parts in the state and required existing weapons to receive a serial number before being resold. In December, a judge blocked the ban on sales, saying the federal definition of a firearm was too vague.
"Once this federal rule goes into effect, my belief is the portion of the law that had been blocked becomes moot," Pucino contended. "Because the federal government is doing that work anyway."
Pucino added the ruling will not affect the sale of gun parts to people who build guns as a hobby.
"Now the question is going to be are these companies going to still offer this product now that they have to comply with the laws surrounding guns," Pucino stated. "I think it's going to be a real test. Was demand driven by hobbyists, or was this driven by folks who did not want to comply with the laws."
Indiana's new law allowing people to carry a handgun without a permit is raising concerns from the state's gun-safety advocates.
Under the law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb last month, it'll still be illegal for folks who were barred from carrying a handgun before the measure passed to do so come July, when the law takes effect. But without the permitting process, said Jerald King, president of the Indianapolis-based group Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, that's a safeguard without any enforcement mechanism.
"It seems to us," he said, "that large numbers of people who would not have passed background checks will now go to gun shops and buy guns."
Several law-enforcement agencies also have raised concerns that the measure would streamline the process to acquire a gun, potentially flooding the state with deadly weapons. With the passage of Indiana's law, nearly half of all U.S. states now allow permitless carry in some form.
King said a previous version of the bill contained compromises to make it more agreeable to critics. However, he added, the compromise version approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee was referred to the Senate Rules Committee, where it stagnated and died. The Indinapolis Star reported that the bill's original language then was inserted into a separate bill on the final day of the legislative session, and passed.
"Not only was it a horrible policy, but it came about through connivance and disingenuous arguments," King said. "So, it was a pretty bad experience all around."
Jen Haan, a volunteer leader for the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action, said the new measure will have serious consequences for Indiana's kids and teens. According to a January report from the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, an average of 110 Hoosier children and teens die each year from gun violence, and one-third of those deaths are suicides.
"We are in a gun-violence crisis here in the state of Indiana," she said. "The leading cause of death for children and teens in Indiana is gun violence, and the majority of those are gun homicides."
The report said overall gun deaths in Indiana hit a ten-year high in 2020. The gun-death rate during that period also increased by nearly 80% in Indiana, compared with 33% nationally.
Haan said Moms Demand Action offers online gun-safety resources through its "Be Smart for Kids" initiative. For Indianapolis residents, she said, the Marion County Sheriff's office offers free gun locks.
A new report ranks Idaho near the bottom among states for its laws on gun safety.
The organization Everytown for Gun Safety places Idaho 49th for the strength of its firearm laws. Of the 50 gun-related policies the group investigated, it said the state only has four policies in place, and Idaho's gun-violence rate is higher than the national average.
Jacqui Hamilton, volunteer state chapter co-lead for Moms Demand Action Idaho, which is associated with Everytown for Gun Safety, believes the Gem State can do better to protect people from gun violence.
"It's disheartening," Hamilton stated. "I grew up here, I grew up in Idaho; we moved here when I was 13 in 1982. My family has hunted. We've owned firearms in our house, but we also practice safety."
The report noted Idaho has the fourth-highest rate of gun ownership in the country, and also the fourth-highest rate of gun suicides. Groups supporting gun use and ownership argued laws restricting access violate Americans' Second-Amendment rights.
Hamilton countered there are laws on the books in other states Idaho lawmakers could pass to promote gun safety.
"We would like to see universal background checks on every gun sale," Hamilton asserted. "Right now, there are loopholes. We would like to keep firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn't have firearms, such as convicted domestic abusers."
She also pointed to a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall last year which killed two people. The shooter had been convicted of felony theft in Illinois, but it did not bar him from having a gun under Idaho state law.
Idaho ranks above only Mississippi in the Everytown for Gun Safety report. The group identified California as first for the strength of its gun-safety laws.
A new coalition is urging the Michigan Legislature to tackle the epidemic of gun violence.
Michigan ranks 21st for overall gun homicides, though the number is far greater when race is factored in. The state ranks ninth for gun homicides of Black residents.
Despite polls showing what is known as common-sense gun legislation is popular, the Legislature has not advanced such measures such as red-flag laws and safe gun-storage laws.
Mia Reid, CEO and founder of the Charles W. Reid Community Help Center in Detroit, which was named after her son who was killed by gun violence in 2011, said there's no time to waste.
"There are lots of other great ideas that can also reduce gun violence, too," Reid emphasized. "Like increasing mental health funding, returning citizen reentry programs, violence intervention, and so much more. And we support all of these."
The coalition, called End Gun Violence Michigan, said if the Legislature does not act in the next year, it will launch an initiative campaign to put gun-control laws on the ballot. Yesterday, Valentine's Day, marked four years since the Parkland school shooting in Florida.
Kylie Myrand, an Oxford High School student, survived last November's shooting which took four lives, including one of her close friends, 16-year-old Tate Myre.
"Tate was going to be one of my forever friends, with his goofy and dedicated personality, and our time together ended far too soon," Myrand said. "This is why I'm talking to you all today, saying as a survivor and as a mourning 16-year-old girl, that something needs to change now."
A report from the Center for American Progress finds gun suicides are on the rise in Michigan, especially among young people and veterans. Nonfatal gun injuries, as well as stolen firearms, also continue to be issues in the state.