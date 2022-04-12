Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates Worried More Rural AR Kids May Go Hungry This Summer

Play

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

Federal waivers put in place at the height of the pandemic allowed federal child nutrition programs more flexibility in delivering meals to households, because kids were not at school.

Those waivers are set to expire in a few months, and in Arkansas, groups working to fight hunger warn more children, especially in rural areas, will be at risk.

Tamara Sandberg, director of U.S. Food Security and Nutrition for Save the Children, said the waivers allowed parents to pick up multiple meals for their kids at a time, and in one convenient location.

"And the waivers allowed schools and other community partners to deliver meals right to their home, many, many more meals were distributed as a result," Sandberg pointed out. "So we're very concerned with the impact that is going to have on the rates of children receiving meals this summer."

One in five Arkansas children faces hunger, and more than 48% of households with children rely on SNAP benefits.

Sandberg noted leaders from across the country will gather at the Rural Child Hunger Summit on April 28 to brainstorm ways to ensure rural kids don't go hungry as the nation shifts out of pandemic-era policies.

Audrey Freshwater, Arkansas state director for Save the Children, said amid high gas and energy prices, demand for food assistance already is skyrocketing in rural Arkansas. Freshwater noted communities will begin to feel the impact, particularly schools.

"Hungry children are more likely to have lower math scores, repeat a grade and come to school late, or miss school entirely," Freshwater outlined.

Freshwater emphasized Save the Children's focus this summer will be on flexible and even unconventional access to meals for kids, so families don't have to travel long distances to food pantries.

"We're really leaning in this summer and partnering with new organizations as well as our existing districts to continue to address summer learning," Freshwater noted, "But also addressing summer feeding concerns, making sure that children do not go without meals, nor do their families."

She added throughout the pandemic, Save the Children has provided nearly 45 million meals to rural kids and their families nationwide.

Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Small Oregon towns such as Westport, Clatskanine and Astoria support strong fishing economies. (Denise Walker/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the …

Environment

2022 "Dirty Dozen": Produce with the Most Pesticides

An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top …

Social Issues

Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any …

Turbines, used to generate power from natural gas, are a common way many utilities make electricity. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

AZ Regulators Back Community Over Power Co. Expansion Bid

A group of small-town activists who challenged a power company over its plans to use fossil-fuel generators to expand capacity got a win this week…

Health and Wellness

Ohioans on Medicaid Encouraged to Prepare for End of COVID Emergency

No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency. State Medicaid agencies are …

The Sierra Club says more than 180 cities have issued 100% clean-energy commitments. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Patchwork of Local Carbon Free Pledges Takes Shape in IA

Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments …

Social Issues

CT Week of Action Calls for Health Coverage for Undocumented Residents

Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program…

Environment

IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021