Advocates Worried More Rural AR Kids May Go Hungry This Summer

Federal waivers put in place at the height of the pandemic allowed federal child nutrition programs more flexibility in delivering meals to households, because kids were not at school.
Those waivers are set to expire in a few months, and in Arkansas, groups working to fight hunger warn more children, especially in rural areas, will be at risk.
Tamara Sandberg, director of U.S. Food Security and Nutrition for Save the Children, said the waivers allowed parents to pick up multiple meals for their kids at a time, and in one convenient location.
"And the waivers allowed schools and other community partners to deliver meals right to their home, many, many more meals were distributed as a result," Sandberg pointed out. "So we're very concerned with the impact that is going to have on the rates of children receiving meals this summer."
One in five Arkansas children faces hunger, and more than 48% of households with children rely on SNAP benefits.
Sandberg noted leaders from across the country will gather at the Rural Child Hunger Summit on April 28 to brainstorm ways to ensure rural kids don't go hungry as the nation shifts out of pandemic-era policies.
Audrey Freshwater, Arkansas state director for Save the Children, said amid high gas and energy prices, demand for food assistance already is skyrocketing in rural Arkansas. Freshwater noted communities will begin to feel the impact, particularly schools.
"Hungry children are more likely to have lower math scores, repeat a grade and come to school late, or miss school entirely," Freshwater outlined.
Freshwater emphasized Save the Children's focus this summer will be on flexible and even unconventional access to meals for kids, so families don't have to travel long distances to food pantries.
"We're really leaning in this summer and partnering with new organizations as well as our existing districts to continue to address summer learning," Freshwater noted, "But also addressing summer feeding concerns, making sure that children do not go without meals, nor do their families."
She added throughout the pandemic, Save the Children has provided nearly 45 million meals to rural kids and their families nationwide.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Food insecurity is getting more attention these days, and some working families still have trouble meeting basic needs under mounting living expenses and aid eligibility being out of reach.
get more stories like this via email
A Minnesota plan aims to close the gap. Minnesota is one of the states not at the maximum eligibility level for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Amber Lightfeather of Duluth raises five kids with her husband. While they both make more than $15 an hour, their income is not enough to offset rising rent and other key expenses. In having to turn to local food shelves for help, she wants policymakers to be mindful of the challenges.
"I think they should take into account actual expenses that people actually have to pay to keep a roof over their head," Lightfeather contended.
Her family must pay for rising expenses while still not being eligible for SNAP benefits to buy more food. A House bill would raise the state's income threshold of 165% of the federal poverty level to the maximum 200%.
While the plan does not have a connection, Senate Republicans have scrutinized government aid this session following a federal probe into the "Feeding Our Future" nonprofit.
A legislative fiscal note said because the proposed expansion is federally funded, the state would only incur minor expenses in updating and managing databases.
Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, the bill's main sponsor, used to work in departments administering state and federal benefits, and has seen too many families left out.
"This is an opportunity to help families who are on the cliff," Noor asserted.
Noor added even with wages in some fields going up, higher costs for basic necessities keep many households closer to the poverty line. Lightfeather wondered how much longer families like hers can keep it all together.
"We're scraping by, but if prices continue to go up, it might not take too long," Lighfeather acknowledged. "There's going to be a breaking point for a lot of people."
One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue, especially in rural areas.
Nonprofits like Save the Children say they're getting ready for a repeat of last year - in fact, they've served 700,000 meals in California, and 44 million meals nationwide - since the start of the pandemic.
Cloe Chambers, California state director for Save the Children, said many low-income families work in the fields but can't afford to buy produce for their kids.
"We're seeing the same need," said Chambers. "And when we have distribution we're running out of the food boxes. So we're working really hard to get them out to as many families as possible. "
In rural Lake Los Angeles, the group uses a colorful bus to deliver food boxes to families who lack transportation. And they are passing out 40 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables at 27 school sites in Fresno, LA, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties.
Advocates will brainstorm new approaches at the Rural Child Hunger Summit, which will be held virtually on April 27 and 28. People can sign up at nokidhungry.org.
Tamara Sandberg, senior adviser for food security with Save the Children, said across the country, 1 in 8 children experience hunger. But it's much worse in the rural areas the group serves.
"Hunger is putting children's growth, development, and well-being at risk, particularly in rural counties," said Sandberg. "More than one in five rural children are estimated to be experiencing food insecurity, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels."
Statistics show that 90% of the counties with the highest rates of hunger insecurity are rural. In addition, major inequities persist.
Black people living in rural counties were 2.5 times more likely to be at risk of hunger compared to white, non-Hispanic people. And Native Americans living in rural communities experience some of the highest rates of food insecurity of any racial or ethnic group.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Federal pandemic waivers took a bite out of child hunger, according to census data, and there are concerns those trends could be reversed when the waivers expire in June.
get more stories like this via email
The policies improved access to school meals through universal free lunch, additional emergency funds for EBT cards, and by giving districts the flexibility to feed kids through mobile delivery and backpack programs.
Katherine Unger, a policy associate with the Children's Defense Fund of Ohio, said more meals were provided to more families during a time of significant need.
"The end of these waivers, in combination with the end of other supports that have helped families meet their basic needs, is just going to put more strain on Ohio families' budgets," she said, "and this comes especially at a time when we are met with rising food costs, rising gas prices."
Census data found that food insecurity among financially insecure households with kids dropped 33% between April 2020 and July 2021. A new bipartisan Senate bill would extend the waivers for another year, after lawmakers didn't do so in the most recent federal spending bill.
Congress also failed to extend advance Child Tax Credit payments after December, which Kimberly LoVano, director of advocacy and public education with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said helped families put food on the table.
"The Child Tax Credit was not designed to be a nutrition program, but that is simply what it became," she said ."About 60% of lower-income families used the benefit to purchase groceries, and more than 90% of families used the benefit to pay for things like utilities, rent, clothing, education."
Demand hasn't slowed at food banks and pantries in Ohio and is expected to pick up as inflation rises. LoVano said they're not receiving the federal support needed in the wake of increased costs and supply-chain issues. She called it a perfect storm.
"Without these waivers being extended, and without Congress authorizing additional dollars for food banks to give out emergency food," she said, "we're just going to see a situation this summer where there just aren't as many resources for us to get food out, which really worries us."
President Joe Biden's Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal calls for $519 million for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, $38 million more than last year.