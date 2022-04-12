Groups Rally for Clean Drinking Water for Passamaquoddy Tribe

Groups rallying at the State House on Monday called on lawmakers and Gov. Janet Mills to pass and sign a bill to address the high levels of toxic chemicals in the drinking water at the Pleasant Point Passamaquoddy Reservation.
Students and tribal leaders from Pleasant Point, also known as Sipayik, were joined by hundreds of allies also supporting LD 906.
It would exempt the Passamaquoddy Water District from municipal taxes - it's the only water district in Maine that pays property taxes - and allow tribal members to source their water from alternative land parcels.
Chief of the Pleasant Point Tribal Government Maggie Dana said her community has lived generations with unsafe drinking water.
"Our culture is clear, water is life," said Dana. "And for the Passamaquoddy people, it is poison. As Passamaquoddy people, we want to take responsibility by regulating our drinking water on our own lands."
Opponents of the bill say water-system upgrades under way will solve the problem, but Dana noted this is one step in a larger battle for tribal sovereignty.
Since the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act, Maine's five Wabanaki Nations have had less authority over natural resources, gaming and taxing than other Tribal Nations across the country.
Noela Altvater - a 19-year-old from Sipayik - noted that having clean water is possible, and will help reverse the negative health outcomes that Sipayik residents have been facing.
"The toxicity of our water has led to major health risks," said Altvater, "such as liver disease, respiratory issues, cancer and kidney problems."
Maulian Dana is a Penobscot Nation ambassador who's president of the Wabanaki Alliance. She said it should be obvious that clean drinking water is a basic right - but she notes Indigenous communities often have to say obvious statements and advocate for themselves.
"We should be outraged," said Dana. "We should be angry, we should be furious at a lot of the living conditions that we've had to put up with in our homeland. But instead, we rise above, we keep coming back in a respectable way. That power is love. "
Maine lawmakers are expected to vote on LD 906 this week, although the governor has expressed opposition. Tribal leaders hope she will sign the bill if it hits her desk.
Indigenous Mainers are working on a plan to boost tourism for the state's five Wabanaki Nations.
The Wabanaki Cultural Tourism Initiative has received both a federal grant from Health and Human Services and a state grant from the Maine Office of Tourism.
As a member of the Penobscot Nation, Charlene Virgilio, executive director of the Four Directions Development Corp., the first Native Community Development Financial Institution in Northern New England, said cultural preservation is central to the project. Its goal is to create unique experiences to share the ways that Wabanaki people have long been stewards of the land and water.
"Canoeing, kayaking along the ancestral rivers that we have, traditional fishing methods, whatever," she said, "those kinds of things that will help preserve culture, but also help tourists experience that culture."
Four Directions and the initiative are set to participate in Gov. Janet Mills' annual Conference on Tourism today and tomorrow. Virgilio said authenticity is a key component for many Wabanaki communities interested in boosting tourism.
In addition to preserving and sharing culture, said Matthew Lewis, Four Directions' Wabanaki program and operations director and a member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe, this effort is a way to bring more revenue to Maine's indigenous communities and boost the local economies. For instance, he said, there are so many artisans in the community to engage with.
"Tourism can sometimes have a negative connotation with some communities, saying we don't want folks just driving through, taking pictures, doing the sort of like Disneyland package," he said. "We want meaningful engagement with the community, and meaningful engagement with the culture."
As they map out the robust four-season tourism industry they hope to achieve by 2030, Lewis said, they also have to consider what infrastructure is needed - from hotels and restaurants to workforce development and hospitality training.
It can feel daunting to know where to start for people who want to get involved in their communities, and being civically engagement can mean something different for Indigenous folks in Montana.
Ronnie Jo Horse, executive director of the nonprofit and nonpartisan group Western Native Voice, which works to get more native people in Montana involved in elections, said one motivating and empowering factor to get people involved is explaining the relationship between tribes and the U.S. government.
"Understanding that American Indians or Alaska Natives are not another racial or ethnic group, but have a unique sovereign political status that is acknowledged in the U.S. Constitution, various Supreme Court rulings, executive orders, acts of Congress and other federal policies," Horse outlined.
Horse pointed out people also are more likely to get involved in elections when they understand Native Americans' voting history. Native Americans were not granted U.S. citizenship until 1924, and then faced Jim Crow-era barriers to the ballot until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. About two-thirds of Native Americans voted in the 2020 election in Montana. The state's 2022 primary election is June 7.
Horse emphasized people can start small if they want to get civically engaged. To make the greatest impact, she said having in-person conversations are the most powerful. Horse noted unfortunately, the pandemic has disrupted her organization's ability to do work in that way, but they have expanded their digital footprint.
"We did get a farther reach with the younger generation," Horse explained. "But it was difficult because of that lack of face-to-face interaction to get the message across."
Horse added it is also important for elected leaders to understand Native American communities and some of the barriers they face, especially to voting. Issues such as voting by mail are critical, for instance, because mailboxes can be far away from voters living on reservations or in rural parts of the state, which can be a barrier to participating in elections.
Disclosure: Western Native Voice contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, Education, and Native American Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The lights were turned on this week for 20 families in the Navajo Nation, as volunteer power company workers continue to connect previously dark homes to the grid.
Workers from utility companies across 10 states are pitching in on a collaborative effort known as Light Up Navajo. The project aims to electrify 300 homes over the next eight weeks, helping Native Americans who have lived on tribal lands for generations to throw a light switch for the first time.
Shirley Chee, a Navajo Nation resident, wished her parents could have been there when the power went on.
"Seeing the lights turned on, me and my sister were just crying, saying, 'Oh, mom, dad, look at the lights. Look at the porch lights. They're all on.' We're all crying, sitting, and we're just crying last night when they left," Chee recounted.
The project was organized by the American Public Power Association and Navajo Tribal Utility Authority. It began in 2019 but was put on hold during the pandemic. It has, so far, connected some 230 Navajo homes to the grid.
A pair of Tempe-based Salt River Project (SRP) line crews have connected power to more than 20 homes since April 4. Each team is made up of 10 workers who are putting in 12-hour days to complete the project.
Mark Henle, a line worker for SRP, said for many families, it will be the first time they have electricity in their homes.
"Yesterday, we were able to complete an unstructured wire and frame job," Henle explained. "And the family was kind enough to come out and say 'hi' to us after we finished it up. And they're like, 'You know, we've been out here waiting for 30 years for you to get power to us.' It was emotional."
Officials say the process of rigging a home, including stringing the wires, setting poles, installing insulators and so on, is valued at about $5,500 per home.
Wayne Wisdom, senior director of distribution grid services for SRP, said the end result is not about the money.
"Just the joy that we saw in the faces when they were finally able to flip that light switch and the lights came on," Wisdom remarked. "They finally had electricity, and they were able to improve the quality of life and not have to deal with fueling up their generators."