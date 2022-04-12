Groups Rally for Clean Drinking Water for Passamaquoddy Tribe

Indigenous Mainers are working on a plan to boost tourism for the state's five Wabanaki Nations.



The Wabanaki Cultural Tourism Initiative has received both a federal grant from Health and Human Services and a state grant from the Maine Office of Tourism.



As a member of the Penobscot Nation, Charlene Virgilio, executive director of the Four Directions Development Corp., the first Native Community Development Financial Institution in Northern New England, said cultural preservation is central to the project. Its goal is to create unique experiences to share the ways that Wabanaki people have long been stewards of the land and water.



"Canoeing, kayaking along the ancestral rivers that we have, traditional fishing methods, whatever," she said, "those kinds of things that will help preserve culture, but also help tourists experience that culture."



Four Directions and the initiative are set to participate in Gov. Janet Mills' annual Conference on Tourism today and tomorrow. Virgilio said authenticity is a key component for many Wabanaki communities interested in boosting tourism.



In addition to preserving and sharing culture, said Matthew Lewis, Four Directions' Wabanaki program and operations director and a member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe, this effort is a way to bring more revenue to Maine's indigenous communities and boost the local economies. For instance, he said, there are so many artisans in the community to engage with.



"Tourism can sometimes have a negative connotation with some communities, saying we don't want folks just driving through, taking pictures, doing the sort of like Disneyland package," he said. "We want meaningful engagement with the community, and meaningful engagement with the culture."



As they map out the robust four-season tourism industry they hope to achieve by 2030, Lewis said, they also have to consider what infrastructure is needed - from hotels and restaurants to workforce development and hospitality training.



References: Federal grant U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2022



get more stories like this via email



It can feel daunting to know where to start for people who want to get involved in their communities, and being civically engagement can mean something different for Indigenous folks in Montana.



Ronnie Jo Horse, executive director of the nonprofit and nonpartisan group Western Native Voice, which works to get more native people in Montana involved in elections, said one motivating and empowering factor to get people involved is explaining the relationship between tribes and the U.S. government.



"Understanding that American Indians or Alaska Natives are not another racial or ethnic group, but have a unique sovereign political status that is acknowledged in the U.S. Constitution, various Supreme Court rulings, executive orders, acts of Congress and other federal policies," Horse outlined.



Horse pointed out people also are more likely to get involved in elections when they understand Native Americans' voting history. Native Americans were not granted U.S. citizenship until 1924, and then faced Jim Crow-era barriers to the ballot until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. About two-thirds of Native Americans voted in the 2020 election in Montana. The state's 2022 primary election is June 7.



Horse emphasized people can start small if they want to get civically engaged. To make the greatest impact, she said having in-person conversations are the most powerful. Horse noted unfortunately, the pandemic has disrupted her organization's ability to do work in that way, but they have expanded their digital footprint.



"We did get a farther reach with the younger generation," Horse explained. "But it was difficult because of that lack of face-to-face interaction to get the message across."



Horse added it is also important for elected leaders to understand Native American communities and some of the barriers they face, especially to voting. Issues such as voting by mail are critical, for instance, because mailboxes can be far away from voters living on reservations or in rural parts of the state, which can be a barrier to participating in elections.



Disclosure: Western Native Voice contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, Education, and Native American Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Western Native Voice 2022

Voting Rights Act 08/06/1965



get more stories like this via email

