Volunteers Bring Power to Navajo Homes for First Time

The lights were turned on this week for 20 families in the Navajo Nation, as volunteer power company workers continue to connect previously dark homes to the grid.



Workers from utility companies across 10 states are pitching in on a collaborative effort known as Light Up Navajo. The project aims to electrify 300 homes over the next eight weeks, helping Native Americans who have lived on tribal lands for generations to throw a light switch for the first time.



Shirley Chee, a Navajo Nation resident, wished her parents could have been there when the power went on.



"Seeing the lights turned on, me and my sister were just crying, saying, 'Oh, mom, dad, look at the lights. Look at the porch lights. They're all on.' We're all crying, sitting, and we're just crying last night when they left," Chee recounted.



The project was organized by the American Public Power Association and Navajo Tribal Utility Authority. It began in 2019 but was put on hold during the pandemic. It has, so far, connected some 230 Navajo homes to the grid.



A pair of Tempe-based Salt River Project (SRP) line crews have connected power to more than 20 homes since April 4. Each team is made up of 10 workers who are putting in 12-hour days to complete the project.



Mark Henle, a line worker for SRP, said for many families, it will be the first time they have electricity in their homes.



"Yesterday, we were able to complete an unstructured wire and frame job," Henle explained. "And the family was kind enough to come out and say 'hi' to us after we finished it up. And they're like, 'You know, we've been out here waiting for 30 years for you to get power to us.' It was emotional."



Officials say the process of rigging a home, including stringing the wires, setting poles, installing insulators and so on, is valued at about $5,500 per home.



Wayne Wisdom, senior director of distribution grid services for SRP, said the end result is not about the money.



"Just the joy that we saw in the faces when they were finally able to flip that light switch and the lights came on," Wisdom remarked. "They finally had electricity, and they were able to improve the quality of life and not have to deal with fueling up their generators."



References: Project details American Public Power Assn. 2022



get more stories like this via email



Indigenous Mainers are working on a plan to boost tourism for the state's five Wabanaki Nations.



The Wabanaki Cultural Tourism Initiative has received both a federal grant from Health and Human Services and a state grant from the Maine Office of Tourism.



As a member of the Penobscot Nation, Charlene Virgilio, executive director of the Four Directions Development Corp., the first Native Community Development Financial Institution in Northern New England, said cultural preservation is central to the project. Its goal is to create unique experiences to share the ways that Wabanaki people have long been stewards of the land and water.



"Canoeing, kayaking along the ancestral rivers that we have, traditional fishing methods, whatever," she said, "those kinds of things that will help preserve culture, but also help tourists experience that culture."



Four Directions and the initiative are set to participate in Gov. Janet Mills' annual Conference on Tourism today and tomorrow. Virgilio said authenticity is a key component for many Wabanaki communities interested in boosting tourism.



In addition to preserving and sharing culture, said Matthew Lewis, Four Directions' Wabanaki program and operations director and a member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe, this effort is a way to bring more revenue to Maine's indigenous communities and boost the local economies. For instance, he said, there are so many artisans in the community to engage with.



"Tourism can sometimes have a negative connotation with some communities, saying we don't want folks just driving through, taking pictures, doing the sort of like Disneyland package," he said. "We want meaningful engagement with the community, and meaningful engagement with the culture."



As they map out the robust four-season tourism industry they hope to achieve by 2030, Lewis said, they also have to consider what infrastructure is needed - from hotels and restaurants to workforce development and hospitality training.



References: Federal grant U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2022



get more stories like this via email

