Good-Government Groups Recruit Nonpartisan Poll Monitors, Prep Voters

The June 7 midterm primary election is less than two months away, and clean-elections groups are working to clear up misconceptions and recruit nonpartisan poll monitors to make sure things go smoothly.
During the pandemic, the state started sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter, and last fall the Legislature made it permanent.
Alesandra Lozano, voting rights and redistricting program manager for California Common Cause, said many voters mistakenly thought the state did away with in-person voting.
"We've been encountering a lot of folks who think that we are exclusively a vote-by-mail state now because of the passage of Assembly Bill 37," Lozano observed. "We're reminding people that they have multiple options now whether it's by mail or in person."
Ballots will be mailed out in about a month. Six years ago, state lawmakers passed the Voter's Choice Act, which allowed counties to expand early voting and set up local vote centers, with the option to reduce the number of neighborhood polling places.
For the June primary, Riverside and San Diego counties will transition to this model. People can go to their county registrar's website to find out the closest place to vote.
Lozano pointed out Common Cause is also recruiting about 200 nonpartisan volunteers to do spot checks in those counties plus Los Angeles, to make sure polling places are set up correctly and election materials are translated into other languages, where it is legally required.
"Those folks are responsible for making sure that all is well and good that the location is complying with all state laws," Lozano emphasized. "And also answering any questions that voters might have."
Voters also should be aware redistricting means they may be in a new legislative district, with new candidates running. The last day to register to vote is May 23rd. You can sign up for texts to track your ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
A legal advocacy group is taking an unusual approach in its attempt to prevent three Arizona officials linked to the January 6th riot from holding public office.
Free Speech for People has filed complaints in an Arizona court to bar Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Andy Biggs R-Ariz., and Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, from office for their involvement in the Washington, D.C., insurrection.
The complaints cite a clause in the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies officials who participate in a rebellion from holding any official position.
John Bonifaz, president and co-founder of Free Speech for People, said it is a powerful tool for holding officials accountable when they break their oaths.
"Otherwise known as the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause, that provision makes clear that anyone who has taken an oath of office to defend our Constitution and then engages in insurrection is forever barred from public office," Bonifaz explained.
Gosar and Biggs were allegedly involved in planning the insurrection, and photos show Finchem at the Capitol on Jan. 6. All three plan to run either for reelection or another office in November. They have called the charges "frivolous," and asked the court to dismiss the suits.
Bonifaz pointed out Article Three of the 14th Amendment was added to the Constitution in the post-Civil War era to keep former Confederate officeholders or military officers out of the U.S. government.
"History shows that it was designed specifically to deal with the elites, those who were at the high level of supporting an insurrection because they held positions of government power," Bonifaz noted. "They'd taken an oath of office, and they need to be held accountable."
Bonifaz added the lawsuits were filed to rid the government of officeholders who are seeking to overturn the country's democratic principles.
"This provision is a provision to defend our Republic," Bonifaz contended. "The question here is whether or not Congressmen Gosar and Biggs and Mark Fincham aren't threats to the voters of Arizona, but rather threats to the entire Republic."
The group has filed similar lawsuits against others in Congress who had a role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including conservatives Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy works just as hard for every individual.
According to the Iowa Data Center, Iowa City's Black population has increased by more than 200% over the past two decades.
Tracy Jon Sargeant, co-founder of the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa, based in Iowa City, said the local growth is fueled by immigrants from Africa, but added it has not helped with election turnout.
"Unfortunately, we're not seeing a direct correlation to the increase in Black population in Iowa city and the number of people turning out at the polls," Sargeant observed.
To fix it, community partners are increasing voting sites within predominantly Black districts, and there is help to ensure residents have the right paperwork well ahead of time.
Sargeant acknowledged barriers from last year's election changes approved by the Legislature. Supporters called them "reforms" to restore faith in elections, but opponents described the changes as voter suppression.
Sargeant noted the outreach comes amid divisive state policies he feels are not representative of Iowa as a whole. He argued it is important for diverse communities to feel comfortable with civic engagement, not only for producing more minority candidates, but speaking up when necessary.
"At the very least, you know, people are aware of who their elected officials are, and they're encouraged to engage in those conversations," Sargeant urged.
Sargeant added it can help as government agencies apply the federal funding provided to states during the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan included $130 billion for local governments. Community leaders want to see fair distribution of the remaining funds, with assurances they will reach the communities needing assistance.
After a lower court held they were not a valid way to cast a vote, Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether absentee ballot drop boxes are permitted under state law.
The lower court's January opinion held the boxes, although previously permitted by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, were not specifically authorized by the Legislature, and therefore are not a valid method to cast a ballot.
Steven Kilpatrick, the assistant attorney general appearing before the justices on behalf of the Elections Commission, argued state law gives clerks leeway when administering elections.
"So therefore, there is giving discretion to the municipal clerk to set up these secure drop boxes as a way for absentee voters to return their ballots," Kilpatrick contended.
The high court's decision will determine whether drop boxes can be used in future elections, including this year's upcoming fall races, in which two pivotal lawmakers, Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., will be up for re-election. While it barred them at most locations, the lower court's ruling permitted drop boxes at clerks' offices and in other specific scenarios.
It also held people filling out absentee ballots must be the ones to mail or return them to the clerk's office, and ballots cannot be submitted by an unapproved third party. The finding prompted a flurry of hypotheticals from the court's justices Wednesday, who questioned the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the suit on several potential situations.
Brian Hagedorn, State Supreme Court Justice, considered to be the high court's key swing vote, asked how far the chain-of-custody rule should go.
"If I'm mailing an absentee ballot and my wife takes the three steps to put it in the mailbox rather than me, have I violated the law?" Hagedorn posed. "Do we need to decide that question?"
The lower court's order barring drop boxes has previously been both upheld and blocked by the state Supreme Court. Shortly after the lower court's initial decision, they permitted drop boxes for the spring primaries, holding clerks did not have enough time to adopt alternate rules. Later, the high court barred drop boxes for the April general election. In both cases, they did not rule on the underlying legal validity of the boxes.
