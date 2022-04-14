Friday, April 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2022
Play

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a 15-week abortion ban into law, clean-energy advocates give a thumbs-up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget, and Saturday is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

2022Talks - April 15, 2022
Play

The head of the CIA says the Russian nuclear threat cannot be taken lightly, President Biden calls for reduced reliance on foreign supply chains, and Elon Musk faces a lawsuit in the wake of his bid for Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Good-Government Groups Recruit Nonpartisan Poll Monitors, Prep Voters

Play

Thursday, April 14, 2022   

The June 7 midterm primary election is less than two months away, and clean-elections groups are working to clear up misconceptions and recruit nonpartisan poll monitors to make sure things go smoothly.

During the pandemic, the state started sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter, and last fall the Legislature made it permanent.

Alesandra Lozano, voting rights and redistricting program manager for California Common Cause, said many voters mistakenly thought the state did away with in-person voting.

"We've been encountering a lot of folks who think that we are exclusively a vote-by-mail state now because of the passage of Assembly Bill 37," Lozano observed. "We're reminding people that they have multiple options now whether it's by mail or in person."

Ballots will be mailed out in about a month. Six years ago, state lawmakers passed the Voter's Choice Act, which allowed counties to expand early voting and set up local vote centers, with the option to reduce the number of neighborhood polling places.

For the June primary, Riverside and San Diego counties will transition to this model. People can go to their county registrar's website to find out the closest place to vote.

Lozano pointed out Common Cause is also recruiting about 200 nonpartisan volunteers to do spot checks in those counties plus Los Angeles, to make sure polling places are set up correctly and election materials are translated into other languages, where it is legally required.

"Those folks are responsible for making sure that all is well and good that the location is complying with all state laws," Lozano emphasized. "And also answering any questions that voters might have."

Voters also should be aware redistricting means they may be in a new legislative district, with new candidates running. The last day to register to vote is May 23rd. You can sign up for texts to track your ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Afterschool Program Dollars Available for Ohio Families

Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic…

Health and Wellness

'Embattled' FL Abortion-Rights Advocates are Hopeful

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, a major blow to overall abortion access in Southern states where Florida has been a beacon…

Social Issues

NY a Climate Leader through New State Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing …

In 2008, the pinwheel was introduced as the new national symbol for child-abuse prevention. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Child Abuse Prevention: Navigating the Warning Signs

In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child …

Social Issues

IL Program Aims to Boost College Enrollment for Low-Income Students

Students from low-income communities in Illinois have historically faced numerous barriers to higher education, but one Chicago-based program offers …

A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds Wisconsin spends about $541 per undergraduate student in financial aid, nearly half the national average of $980. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Financial Aid Lags Cost of Higher Ed for WI Students

Wisconsin offers dozens of financial aid programs for students looking to attend college, but a new report finds funding for those programs has …

Social Issues

U.S. Ukrainian Catholic Bishop Returns from Ukraine-Poland Border

Ahead of the Easter holiday, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop based in the U.S. shares reflections from a recent visit to the country's border. Bishop …

Social Issues

'Giving Circles' Fight LGBTQ+ Oppression with Generosity

In Texas, the latest state law targeting trans people directs the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any surgical treatment …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021