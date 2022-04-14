WI Supreme Court Weighs Future of Ballot Drop Boxes, Absentee Mail Voting

After a lower court held they were not a valid way to cast a vote, Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether absentee ballot drop boxes are permitted under state law.



The lower court's January opinion held the boxes, although previously permitted by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, were not specifically authorized by the Legislature, and therefore are not a valid method to cast a ballot.



Steven Kilpatrick, the assistant attorney general appearing before the justices on behalf of the Elections Commission, argued state law gives clerks leeway when administering elections.



"So therefore, there is giving discretion to the municipal clerk to set up these secure drop boxes as a way for absentee voters to return their ballots," Kilpatrick contended.



The high court's decision will determine whether drop boxes can be used in future elections, including this year's upcoming fall races, in which two pivotal lawmakers, Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., will be up for re-election. While it barred them at most locations, the lower court's ruling permitted drop boxes at clerks' offices and in other specific scenarios.



It also held people filling out absentee ballots must be the ones to mail or return them to the clerk's office, and ballots cannot be submitted by an unapproved third party. The finding prompted a flurry of hypotheticals from the court's justices Wednesday, who questioned the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the suit on several potential situations.



Brian Hagedorn, State Supreme Court Justice, considered to be the high court's key swing vote, asked how far the chain-of-custody rule should go.



"If I'm mailing an absentee ballot and my wife takes the three steps to put it in the mailbox rather than me, have I violated the law?" Hagedorn posed. "Do we need to decide that question?"



The lower court's order barring drop boxes has previously been both upheld and blocked by the state Supreme Court. Shortly after the lower court's initial decision, they permitted drop boxes for the spring primaries, holding clerks did not have enough time to adopt alternate rules. Later, the high court barred drop boxes for the April general election. In both cases, they did not rule on the underlying legal validity of the boxes.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Lawsuit Wis. Institute for Law and Liberty 06/28/2021

Drop box data Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (Paywall) 04/13/2022



get more stories like this via email



Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy works just as hard for every individual.



According to the Iowa Data Center, Iowa City's Black population has increased by more than 200% over the past two decades.



Tracy Jon Sargeant, co-founder of the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa, based in Iowa City, said the local growth is fueled by immigrants from Africa, but added it has not helped with election turnout.



"Unfortunately, we're not seeing a direct correlation to the increase in Black population in Iowa city and the number of people turning out at the polls," Sargeant observed.



To fix it, community partners are increasing voting sites within predominantly Black districts, and there is help to ensure residents have the right paperwork well ahead of time.



Sargeant acknowledged barriers from last year's election changes approved by the Legislature. Supporters called them "reforms" to restore faith in elections, but opponents described the changes as voter suppression.



Sargeant noted the outreach comes amid divisive state policies he feels are not representative of Iowa as a whole. He argued it is important for diverse communities to feel comfortable with civic engagement, not only for producing more minority candidates, but speaking up when necessary.



"At the very least, you know, people are aware of who their elected officials are, and they're encouraged to engage in those conversations," Sargeant urged.



Sargeant added it can help as government agencies apply the federal funding provided to states during the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan included $130 billion for local governments. Community leaders want to see fair distribution of the remaining funds, with assurances they will reach the communities needing assistance.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Population data Iowa Data Center 2022

Senate File 413 (2021) 03/08/2021



get more stories like this via email

