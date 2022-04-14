In ND, Local Hate-Crime Laws Carry Policy Load for Now

Less than a year after Fargo adopted a hate-crime ordinance, another North Dakota city is moving forward with a similar law. It remains to be seen whether local moves will spur renewed efforts at the state level.



Grand Forks officials are in the process of implementing new hate-crime laws, dealing with assault and criminal mischief, approved by the city council in recent weeks.



Maura Ferguson, fair housing specialist at the High Plains Fair Housing Center, outlined in public testimony a handful of high-profile incidents from the area, including a Black family experiencing racially charged verbal harassment from a white neighbor.



"These are things that have been reality for people within this community residents of Grand Forks who deserve to feel welcomed, safe and secure within their own homes," Ferguson explained.



Last year, efforts to adopt a statewide hate-crime bill stalled in the North Dakota Legislature.



Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, the bill's sponsor, said she hopes to revisit the issue next session, but faces a reelection bid in the meantime. North Dakota has a statute dealing with discrimination in public places, but its critics say it lacks teeth.



A recent national report issued by the Movement Advancement Project found hate-crime laws are uneven around the country. The authors say it contributes to the limitations in the overall effort to get a handle on bias-motivated incidents.



Ada Dachtler, a resident of Grand Forks, acknowledged the barriers, but said taking action is still worthwhile.



"I know it won't stop hate," Dachtler remarked. "I'm not that naive, but I know it can protect people. I know that it can deter attacks."



A long-standing issue in addressing hate crimes has been data collection by law-enforcement agencies. Despite more awareness, including reported surges in incidents toward Asian Americans, the Department of Justice said it keeps seeing declines in the number of police departments sharing data with federal authorities.



It is Sunshine Week, an annual observation of the need for government transparency.



In Indiana, voting-rights groups said transparency was needed in the state's redistricting process, which they claim largely disregarded public input. Redistricting wrapped up last October, but civic-engagement groups argued the new maps will have adverse impacts on communities of color for years to come.



Jalyn Radziminski, founder of the group Count US IN, said many public hearings were either held weekdays during working hours, or were largely inaccessible to working-class and BIPOC voters.



"A lot of the hearings were done before the census was released," Radziminski pointed out. "It would be very difficult even for the community to have time to process and give input, because it was just done so fast without the adequate information."



Republicans countered the maps sought to keep districts as compact as possible. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 Census undercounted Black, Hispanic and other minority groups, while over-counting whites. Undercounting of Hispanics, in particular, roughly tripled compared to the 2010 Census.



Voting-rights groups contended the GOP's new voting districts dilute the power of predominantly BIPOC communities in Fort Wayne, Gary and Indianapolis. The Associated Press described Fort Wayne as being "cracked" and folded into several Republican-leaning districts.



Radziminski added people with disabilities also faced difficulties accessing the public hearings.



"There's people who identify with the deaf community that would have needed interpreters at these meetings to be able to participate, as well as spacing for people who need access via wheelchairs," Radziminski explained.



Per last week's census report, whites were overcounted by more than 1.6%. Even with the overcount, census figures for Indiana indicated the state's white population shrunk by 4.1 % from 2010 to 2020.



Voters of color in Texas will have to wait until this fall for the outcome of a discrimination lawsuit against the state.



At issue are the voting-district maps for state legislative and congressional races. The current lawsuit will go to trial in September. It combines a half-dozen court challenges to the new maps, claiming they dilute the voting power of people of color.



Lydia Ozuna, president of Texans Against Gerrymandering, said the new maps and stricter voting laws make it harder to vote. For instance, the Secretary of State has an online ballot-tracking application which requires a person to enter two numbers: Social Security and driver's license.



"It's not an either/or, it's both," Ozuna explained. "There are so many disconnects, in terms of how this new law is being applied, it is next to impossible for them to navigate these systems."



Ozuna thinks people might quickly give up because of the difficulty. But backers of the requirements argued they are needed to prevent voter fraud. Voting-rights groups are concerned the case won't be decided before the midterm elections Nov. 8.



The Fair Maps Texas Action Committee claims the multiple legal challenges to the voting-district maps show the Legislature is repeating its past mistakes. Since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the committee pointed out Texas has not gone a single decade without a court finding the state had violated federal protections for voters of color.



Ozuna contends the district lines need to be redrawn.



"So that they indeed address the issues of representation by different groups," Ozuna stressed. "And so that our groups stop being divided with such precision so that we don't have a voice in who will represent us."



As the complaint documents, some Texas communities are being "cracked" or divided "with almost surgical precision," depriving some voters of the opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.



