Friday, April 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2022
Play

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a 15-week abortion ban into law, clean-energy advocates give a thumbs-up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget, and Saturday is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

2022Talks - April 15, 2022
Play

The head of the CIA says the Russian nuclear threat cannot be taken lightly, President Biden calls for reduced reliance on foreign supply chains, and Elon Musk faces a lawsuit in the wake of his bid for Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Civil Rights    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

In ND, Local Hate-Crime Laws Carry Policy Load for Now

Play

Thursday, April 14, 2022   

Less than a year after Fargo adopted a hate-crime ordinance, another North Dakota city is moving forward with a similar law. It remains to be seen whether local moves will spur renewed efforts at the state level.

Grand Forks officials are in the process of implementing new hate-crime laws, dealing with assault and criminal mischief, approved by the city council in recent weeks.

Maura Ferguson, fair housing specialist at the High Plains Fair Housing Center, outlined in public testimony a handful of high-profile incidents from the area, including a Black family experiencing racially charged verbal harassment from a white neighbor.

"These are things that have been reality for people within this community residents of Grand Forks who deserve to feel welcomed, safe and secure within their own homes," Ferguson explained.

Last year, efforts to adopt a statewide hate-crime bill stalled in the North Dakota Legislature.

Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, the bill's sponsor, said she hopes to revisit the issue next session, but faces a reelection bid in the meantime. North Dakota has a statute dealing with discrimination in public places, but its critics say it lacks teeth.

A recent national report issued by the Movement Advancement Project found hate-crime laws are uneven around the country. The authors say it contributes to the limitations in the overall effort to get a handle on bias-motivated incidents.

Ada Dachtler, a resident of Grand Forks, acknowledged the barriers, but said taking action is still worthwhile.

"I know it won't stop hate," Dachtler remarked. "I'm not that naive, but I know it can protect people. I know that it can deter attacks."

A long-standing issue in addressing hate crimes has been data collection by law-enforcement agencies. Despite more awareness, including reported surges in incidents toward Asian Americans, the Department of Justice said it keeps seeing declines in the number of police departments sharing data with federal authorities.


get more stories like this via email
An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Afterschool Program Dollars Available for Ohio Families

Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic…

Social Issues

Voter Advocates Target AZ Officials Linked to Jan. 6th Insurrection

A legal advocacy group is taking an unusual approach in its attempt to prevent three Arizona officials linked to the January 6th riot from holding pub…

Health and Wellness

'Embattled' FL Abortion-Rights Advocates are Hopeful

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, a major blow to overall abortion access in Southern states where Florida has been a beacon…

Buildings account for one-third of New York's greenhouse-gas emissions. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NY a Climate Leader through New State Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing …

Social Issues

Iowa City Grows in Diversity, Prompting More Voter Outreach

Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy …

In 2008, the pinwheel was introduced as the new national symbol for child-abuse prevention. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Child Abuse Prevention: Navigating the Warning Signs

In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child …

Social Issues

IL Program Aims to Boost College Enrollment for Low-Income Students

Students from low-income communities in Illinois have historically faced numerous barriers to higher education, but one Chicago-based program offers …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Aid Lags Cost of Higher Ed for WI Students

Wisconsin offers dozens of financial aid programs for students looking to attend college, but a new report finds funding for those programs has …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021