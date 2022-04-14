Friday, April 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2022
Play

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a 15-week abortion ban into law, clean-energy advocates give a thumbs-up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget, and Saturday is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

2022Talks - April 15, 2022
Play

The head of the CIA says the Russian nuclear threat cannot be taken lightly, President Biden calls for reduced reliance on foreign supply chains, and Elon Musk faces a lawsuit in the wake of his bid for Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

During Black Maternal Health Week, WA Doc Says 'Racism Manifests in Body'

Play

Thursday, April 14, 2022   

This week is Black Maternal Health Week, highlighting the disparities in health outcomes for pregnant people.

Black mothers are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts.

Dr. Jemma Nonog, thriving families director of health equity, Kaiser Permanente of Washington, who also practices midwifery, said there are similar mortality rates in Washington, and the pandemic has exacerbated the issues of structural racism within the health system. Nonog said racism manifests in the body.

"The extra stress causes preterm births and amplifies some of the things that we see even before the pandemic," Nonog explained.

In 2021, the White House began recognizing Black Maternal Health Week and has released a proclamation this year as well.

Nonog pointed out there are important warning signs for pregnant people to look out for. They should reach out to a health professional if they have headaches that will not go away, fainting spells or unusual swelling.

Nonog noted they also should be aware of thoughts of harming themselves or their baby because it could be signs of a mood disorder. Perhaps equally important, the doctor added, people know they deserve to be heard.

"As a BIPOC provider who also is a parent, it can be difficult to really speak up, given my own history of internalized racism," Nonog acknowledged. "I had to work three to four times harder than my white counterparts just to be heard or valued."

Nonog added Kaiser Permanente is supporting pregnant people in other ways too, such as monthly cohorts meeting with health professionals. The doctor emphasized the health organization is also trying to step back to understand its role in addressing structural racism.

"We are listening to the community, inviting them in to give us feedback of what they need," Nonog stressed. "And we're trying to look at the data. We're trying to assess any implicit bias that we might have."


Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Afterschool Program Dollars Available for Ohio Families

Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic…

Social Issues

Voter Advocates Target AZ Officials Linked to Jan. 6th Insurrection

A legal advocacy group is taking an unusual approach in its attempt to prevent three Arizona officials linked to the January 6th riot from holding pub…

Health and Wellness

'Embattled' FL Abortion-Rights Advocates are Hopeful

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, a major blow to overall abortion access in Southern states where Florida has been a beacon…

Buildings account for one-third of New York's greenhouse-gas emissions. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NY a Climate Leader through New State Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing …

Social Issues

Iowa City Grows in Diversity, Prompting More Voter Outreach

Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy …

In 2008, the pinwheel was introduced as the new national symbol for child-abuse prevention. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Child Abuse Prevention: Navigating the Warning Signs

In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child …

Social Issues

IL Program Aims to Boost College Enrollment for Low-Income Students

Students from low-income communities in Illinois have historically faced numerous barriers to higher education, but one Chicago-based program offers …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Aid Lags Cost of Higher Ed for WI Students

Wisconsin offers dozens of financial aid programs for students looking to attend college, but a new report finds funding for those programs has …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021