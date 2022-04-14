Purpose, Better Health Drives New Mexico Volunteers

COVID-19 shutdowns sent many New Mexico volunteers home to isolate, especially those 60 and older. This month, volunteer contributions are being recognized with the goal of encouraging more people to step forward.
Tom Elmhorst, a volunteer at Albuquerque's Roadrunner Food Bank, has been donating his time for 12 years. The retired Teamsters Union freight truck driver said giving back to the community during a time of unprecedented demand for food is a service he looks forward to providing every week.
"I'm told that one in four children in our state goes to bed hungry or certainly food insecure every day," Elmhorst explained. "That's very saddening to me, and if I'm not part of the solution, I'm part of the problem."
Since 1990, April has marked National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to improve their local communities.
Mildred Griffee, another volunteer at the Food Bank, has worked alongside Elmhorst the past dozen years to sort and organize donated bread later driven to distribution sites. Griffee said she attended Roadrunner fundraisers for several years and then heard the organization had moved closer to her home.
"So I thought this is a sign that I need to put my money where my mouth is and go start volunteering there," Griffee remarked. "I know what I do helps people. I get a good feeling from that."
Research by the Mayo Clinic shows volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people 65 and older, who also report better physical health than those who don't volunteer.
At 74, Elmhorst said he is glad to be part of the group, because some of the happiest people he knows are those involved in service.
"My heart's desire is that there would be no need for the Roadrunner Food Bank," Elmhorst acknowledged. "But, imperfect world that it is, I'll never run out of a job."
The food back offers many ways for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties requiring two to three hours to complete, and do not require training or an ongoing commitment.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Roadrunner Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Community Issues and Volunteering, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Food insecurity is getting more attention these days, and some working families still have trouble meeting basic needs under mounting living expenses and aid eligibility being out of reach.
get more stories like this via email
A Minnesota plan aims to close the gap. Minnesota is one of the states not at the maximum eligibility level for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Amber Lightfeather of Duluth raises five kids with her husband. While they both make more than $15 an hour, their income is not enough to offset rising rent and other key expenses. In having to turn to local food shelves for help, she wants policymakers to be mindful of the challenges.
"I think they should take into account actual expenses that people actually have to pay to keep a roof over their head," Lightfeather contended.
Her family must pay for rising expenses while still not being eligible for SNAP benefits to buy more food. A House bill would raise the state's income threshold of 165% of the federal poverty level to the maximum 200%.
While the plan does not have a connection, Senate Republicans have scrutinized government aid this session following a federal probe into the "Feeding Our Future" nonprofit.
A legislative fiscal note said because the proposed expansion is federally funded, the state would only incur minor expenses in updating and managing databases.
Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, the bill's main sponsor, used to work in departments administering state and federal benefits, and has seen too many families left out.
"This is an opportunity to help families who are on the cliff," Noor asserted.
Noor added even with wages in some fields going up, higher costs for basic necessities keep many households closer to the poverty line. Lightfeather wondered how much longer families like hers can keep it all together.
"We're scraping by, but if prices continue to go up, it might not take too long," Lighfeather acknowledged. "There's going to be a breaking point for a lot of people."
Federal waivers put in place at the height of the pandemic allowed federal child nutrition programs more flexibility in delivering meals to households, because kids were not at school.
Those waivers are set to expire in a few months, and in Arkansas, groups working to fight hunger warn more children, especially in rural areas, will be at risk.
Tamara Sandberg, director of U.S. Food Security and Nutrition for Save the Children, said the waivers allowed parents to pick up multiple meals for their kids at a time, and in one convenient location.
"And the waivers allowed schools and other community partners to deliver meals right to their home, many, many more meals were distributed as a result," Sandberg pointed out. "So we're very concerned with the impact that is going to have on the rates of children receiving meals this summer."
One in five Arkansas children faces hunger, and more than 48% of households with children rely on SNAP benefits.
Sandberg noted leaders from across the country will gather at the Rural Child Hunger Summit on April 28 to brainstorm ways to ensure rural kids don't go hungry as the nation shifts out of pandemic-era policies.
Audrey Freshwater, Arkansas state director for Save the Children, said amid high gas and energy prices, demand for food assistance already is skyrocketing in rural Arkansas. Freshwater noted communities will begin to feel the impact, particularly schools.
"Hungry children are more likely to have lower math scores, repeat a grade and come to school late, or miss school entirely," Freshwater outlined.
Freshwater emphasized Save the Children's focus this summer will be on flexible and even unconventional access to meals for kids, so families don't have to travel long distances to food pantries.
"We're really leaning in this summer and partnering with new organizations as well as our existing districts to continue to address summer learning," Freshwater noted, "But also addressing summer feeding concerns, making sure that children do not go without meals, nor do their families."
She added throughout the pandemic, Save the Children has provided nearly 45 million meals to rural kids and their families nationwide.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue, especially in rural areas.
Nonprofits like Save the Children say they're getting ready for a repeat of last year - in fact, they've served 700,000 meals in California, and 44 million meals nationwide - since the start of the pandemic.
Cloe Chambers, California state director for Save the Children, said many low-income families work in the fields but can't afford to buy produce for their kids.
"We're seeing the same need," said Chambers. "And when we have distribution we're running out of the food boxes. So we're working really hard to get them out to as many families as possible. "
In rural Lake Los Angeles, the group uses a colorful bus to deliver food boxes to families who lack transportation. And they are passing out 40 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables at 27 school sites in Fresno, LA, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties.
Advocates will brainstorm new approaches at the Rural Child Hunger Summit, which will be held virtually on April 27 and 28. People can sign up at nokidhungry.org.
Tamara Sandberg, senior adviser for food security with Save the Children, said across the country, 1 in 8 children experience hunger. But it's much worse in the rural areas the group serves.
"Hunger is putting children's growth, development, and well-being at risk, particularly in rural counties," said Sandberg. "More than one in five rural children are estimated to be experiencing food insecurity, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels."
Statistics show that 90% of the counties with the highest rates of hunger insecurity are rural. In addition, major inequities persist.
Black people living in rural counties were 2.5 times more likely to be at risk of hunger compared to white, non-Hispanic people. And Native Americans living in rural communities experience some of the highest rates of food insecurity of any racial or ethnic group.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.