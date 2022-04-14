Friday, April 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2022
Play

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a 15-week abortion ban into law, clean-energy advocates give a thumbs-up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget, and Saturday is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

2022Talks - April 15, 2022
Play

The head of the CIA says the Russian nuclear threat cannot be taken lightly, President Biden calls for reduced reliance on foreign supply chains, and Elon Musk faces a lawsuit in the wake of his bid for Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Purpose, Better Health Drives New Mexico Volunteers

Play

Thursday, April 14, 2022   

COVID-19 shutdowns sent many New Mexico volunteers home to isolate, especially those 60 and older. This month, volunteer contributions are being recognized with the goal of encouraging more people to step forward.

Tom Elmhorst, a volunteer at Albuquerque's Roadrunner Food Bank, has been donating his time for 12 years. The retired Teamsters Union freight truck driver said giving back to the community during a time of unprecedented demand for food is a service he looks forward to providing every week.

"I'm told that one in four children in our state goes to bed hungry or certainly food insecure every day," Elmhorst explained. "That's very saddening to me, and if I'm not part of the solution, I'm part of the problem."

Since 1990, April has marked National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to improve their local communities.

Mildred Griffee, another volunteer at the Food Bank, has worked alongside Elmhorst the past dozen years to sort and organize donated bread later driven to distribution sites. Griffee said she attended Roadrunner fundraisers for several years and then heard the organization had moved closer to her home.

"So I thought this is a sign that I need to put my money where my mouth is and go start volunteering there," Griffee remarked. "I know what I do helps people. I get a good feeling from that."

Research by the Mayo Clinic shows volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people 65 and older, who also report better physical health than those who don't volunteer.

At 74, Elmhorst said he is glad to be part of the group, because some of the happiest people he knows are those involved in service.

"My heart's desire is that there would be no need for the Roadrunner Food Bank," Elmhorst acknowledged. "But, imperfect world that it is, I'll never run out of a job."

The food back offers many ways for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties requiring two to three hours to complete, and do not require training or an ongoing commitment.

Disclosure: Roadrunner Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Community Issues and Volunteering, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Afterschool Program Dollars Available for Ohio Families

Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic…

Social Issues

Voter Advocates Target AZ Officials Linked to Jan. 6th Insurrection

A legal advocacy group is taking an unusual approach in its attempt to prevent three Arizona officials linked to the January 6th riot from holding pub…

Health and Wellness

'Embattled' FL Abortion-Rights Advocates are Hopeful

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, a major blow to overall abortion access in Southern states where Florida has been a beacon…

Buildings account for one-third of New York's greenhouse-gas emissions. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NY a Climate Leader through New State Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing …

Social Issues

Iowa City Grows in Diversity, Prompting More Voter Outreach

Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy …

In 2008, the pinwheel was introduced as the new national symbol for child-abuse prevention. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Child Abuse Prevention: Navigating the Warning Signs

In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child …

Social Issues

IL Program Aims to Boost College Enrollment for Low-Income Students

Students from low-income communities in Illinois have historically faced numerous barriers to higher education, but one Chicago-based program offers …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Aid Lags Cost of Higher Ed for WI Students

Wisconsin offers dozens of financial aid programs for students looking to attend college, but a new report finds funding for those programs has …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021