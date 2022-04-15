MO Launches Apprenticeships for Direct-Support Professionals

Missouri is launching an apprenticeship program to expand talent pipelines for Direct Support Professionals, who work with people with developmental disabilities.



The Show-Me State, like many others, is facing a serious direct-care workforce shortage. To answer the need, the program Missouri Talent Pathways was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.



Duane Shumate, state coordinator of employment and community engagement in the developmental disabilities division of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said it blends on-the-job mentoring with technical instruction, with participants eventually becoming Certified Direct Support Professionals.



"It tremendously impacts families and the individuals with a disability, that the families are having to take a lot of time off of work to provide care, because there's not an adequate workforce," Shumate explained. "It just creates a lot of risk and concern by having such a high turnover in this field currently."



In addition to reducing the impact of high turnover rates, Shumate pointed out another goal is to make sure apprentices are well-trained in national best practices to support people with developmental disabilities in achieving their own personal goals and outcomes.



Jessica Bax, director of the division, said Missouri is approaching the workforce shortage from multiple angles. She noted Gov. Mike Parson supports increasing the reimbursement rates for direct-care providers, along with the apprenticeships and other talent-pipeline programs.



"One of the major benefits of having an apprenticeship program as a talent pipeline is the proven benefits of the tenure," Bax emphasized. "Individuals tend to stay in the employment, and one of the biggest impacts on the success of the individuals that we serve is consistency."



Data from the Department of Labor shows three years after completing an apprenticeship, folks are often still employed at a nearly 90% retention rate.



Bax added the program is the first of its kind, and other states are looking to Missouri to replicate the model.



Navigating education can be difficult for parents of children with disabilities. An organization in Montana is dedicated to assisting families in this process.



The Montana Empowerment Center is the state's parent training information center - U.S. Department of Education funded programs found in every state that provide free support.



Executive director Rebecca Richards said parents' fight for the education of children with disabilities started in the mid-20th century.



"When the first law came about to educate students with disabilities in the public school system in 1975," said Richards, "they wrote in to have parent training information centers in that law so that parents have an outside advocacy to understand the nuances of their educational rights."



Richards said today there are more than a hundred centers across the country funded to assist families.



The Montana Empowerment Center was founded in 2018. Their education services help families of children with disabilities from birth to age 26.



Richards' organization works with families on a number of issues, including early intervention and K-12 services and the Individualized Education Program, which is a plan set up between parents and educators that outlines special-education services.



She said it also includes a young adult's transition after school, noting this process can look different than for other children turning 18.



"We start talking about life skills," said Richards, "what does that look like? And so we really want to think big picture for those students and help the families with that process and help the students themselves with that process, wherever they're at, depending on their disability."



Richards said the rural nature of Montana can present challenges because fewer services usually are available than in big urban communities.



She said her organization is staffed, managed and governed by parents and individuals who are close to someone with a disability.



"Whether it's a child, a grandchild or a family member that has a disability," said Richards, "we all come to this with very personal ties to the disability world."









