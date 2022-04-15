Child Abuse Prevention: Navigating the Warning Signs

In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child abuse, and experts say some crisis signals cross paths.
April is recognized in the U.S. as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Wendy Kloeppner, state's attorney for Lake County, said educators help by serving as "mandatory reporters" when they see bruises or other unexplained marks. During the pandemic, schools also have expressed more mental-health needs for students, citing changes in behavior.
Kloeppner pointed out all can be symptoms of abuse.
"Children who have mood changes or behavior disruptions, that would be something that we would look for," Kloeppner explained. "We would maybe want to inquire with the child about what is happening at home."
Kloeppner, also a board member with the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said law enforcement looks for some of the same signs in cases tied to trauma.
The Center is encouraging South Dakotans to spread awareness this month by signing up to be a "Blue Ambassador." Enrollees can receive content to share within community and social media networks.
At the onset of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged parents to practice self-care, and not let COVID stress manifest into child abuse, including verbal attacks.
Kloeppner noted situations involving actions like excessive screaming are something law enforcement can follow up on.
"If a report comes to my office, for example, that a child is continuously emotionally abused, that could turn into what we call an abuse and neglect case, where we asked the Department of Social Services to step in and monitor the family," Kloeppner outlined.
And like other cases involving suspected abuse, social services can determine if a child should be removed from the home. Kloeppner hopes this month's awareness creates more places for kids to feel safe and talk with adults if they're experiencing trauma. Beyond schools, she said it can include after-school activities, such as sports.
Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to victims of domestic violence.
House Bill 83 would require claimants to provide documentation such as police records, court records or sworn statements by shelter workers, clergy or medical professionals. Supporters of the bill say expanding eligibility will keep more families safe.
Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, the bill's sponsor, said the measure is a good policy for investing in the state's workforce for individuals in urgent and desperate situations.
"I think it's important that people recognize that," Kulkarni asserted. "Because there's a lot of stigma and a lot of silence around the issue of interpersonal violence, that we don't as policymakers always focus on or take into consideration the needs of those individuals experiencing this."
According to data from the National Institutes of Health, domestic-violence offenses lead to the deaths of around 40 Kentuckians a year. The bill sits with the Kentucky Senate for final action today, the last day of the legislative session.
Tori Henninger, executive director of Barren River Area Safe Space in Bowling Green, explained financial abuse often occurs alongside physical, sexual and emotional and psychological abuse.
"And so frequently, and overwhelmingly, part of the power and control that abusers use to maintain the abusive relationship is through a lack of available resources to meet your basic needs," Henninger observed.
She added many women report missing days of work or losing jobs because of their abuser, and said being able to access transitional income through unemployment benefits could be a game changer for survivors.
Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the safety and well-being of children are at risk when their parent is forced to remain in an abusive relationship for financial reasons.
"Stability is something that's important in all of our lives, no matter what age you're at," Heavrin contended. "And if you're in a bad situation, and you need help getting out, I think it's important that we recognize that as a community, and are able to help with that."
According to Kentucky Youth Advocates, in 2020, the state had nearly 17,000 child victims of abuse or neglect and more than half the cases had family violence as a factor.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.
April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Ohioans are encouraged to become allies for survivors. Nearly one in five women in the U.S. have experienced rape in their lifetime, as well as one in 71 men.
Gina Patterson, clinical director of OneEighty, a northwest Ohio behavioral-health organization, said calls to their Rape Crisis Center decreased during the pandemic but are now on the rise.
"There was never a doubt in our mind that these crimes were occurring," Patterson pointed out. "And being a small county, we only have about two to three reported rapes a month and last month we had ten reports, which is probably the highest we've ever seen."
Amy Dudley, director of the Center for Survivors of Sexual Violence at the YWCA of Dayton, said they have also had more calls for assistance.
"We have survivors that are calling for something that happened 10, 20, 30 years ago," Dudley noted. "We have survivors that are calling for a something, not even understanding if what happened to them was rape. Reaching out for support is so crucial because that's where the healing comes in."
Dudley emphasized education is prevention, and urged people to learn the signs of sexual violence, what constitutes assault, as well as understand what consent really looks and sounds like, and also how to intervene as a bystander.
Lydia Strauss, outreach coordinator and survivor advocate for the Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline, reported sexual violence occurs in every community throughout the state.
"Survivors come from many different backgrounds, many different situations," Strauss stated. "Many different races, religions; no age is discriminated against. No one is free from sexual violence happening in their community."
Patterson added survivors need to know they are believed, and crisis centers and other organizations are available to provide support 24/7.
"It could be shelter, it could be safety planning, it could be referrals to other places for other assistance," Patterson outlined. "It could be counseling, because if people are assaulted, many times there's post-traumatic stress disorder or depression."
The Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline is 1-844-OHIO-HELP. Other resources are available from the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.
By Halena Sepulveda
Broadcast version by Emily Scott reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration.
Even though Ohio has been relaxing gun laws for years, some fear the "constitutional carry" bill that was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine this week, could lead to more domestic violence incidents around the state.
"We are actually worried about the increase in loss of life," said Michaela Deming, Policy Director for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.
On March 14, Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law. It eliminates the requirement that all individuals carrying a concealed weapon obtain a concealed carry license and complete the proper training to receive a permit. It is the latest law loosening gun restrictions in Ohio. In 2015, HB 234 relaxed requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit. In 2017, the state enacted Senate Bill 199, also referred to as Ohio's "campus carry bill," allowing firearms on university campuses, and in April 2021 Senate Bill 175, the "stand your ground" law was passed, making Ohio the 36th state to no longer require individuals to retreat before using a firearm in self-defense.
Ohio's Lack of Restrictions
As of March 2021, Ohio has no state laws that prohibit individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from possessing a firearm. The state also has no laws requiring the removal of a firearm from individuals after the issuance of a domestic violence protective order unless the firearm has been used to threaten or harm victims.
However, the state does adhere to federal law when dealing with previously convicted individuals possessing firearms.
Federal legislation such as the Lautenberg Amendment works to give a general blanket of protection regarding gun laws no matter what state an individual lives in. The Lautenberg Amendment declares it a felony on a federal level for any individual previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence to possess a firearm.
Due to this application of federal law, the Ohio legislature has not left domestic violence victims completely defenseless regarding gun laws and restrictions placed on people convicted of domestic abuse. But Dr. Michelle Grim, chair of Toledo City Council's Health Promotion and Access Committee, says abusers have found ways to get around these restrictions.
"Ohio has some pretty weak domestic violence firearm laws," says Dr. Grim. "There are a lot of loopholes."
One loophole in the Lautenberg Amendment, which Dr. Grim referred to as "the Boyfriend Loophole," only prevents individuals with previous misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence from possessing a firearm when the offender was a current or former spouse of the victim, currently lived with the victim, was similarly situated with a spouse, guardian or parent of a victim or shared a child with the victim. This meant that individuals who committed domestic violence on a partner with whom they did not live or share a child were still able to purchase and possess a firearm.
Gun Laws in Domestic Violence Cases
After the passing of the Stand Your Ground Law in April of last year, Ohio reported a total of 131 domestic violence fatalities in the year period beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021; this being the most recent data collected on a statewide level that depicts the correlation between gun laws and domestic violence fatalities.
On a national level, states that have enacted laws prohibiting individuals convicted of any violent misdemeanor from possessing a firearm were met with a 21% reduction in firearm intimate partner homicide. This shows that stricter gun laws can directly impact domestic violence fatality rates, something for which many Ohio Democrats demand more action.
"There is an 11 times higher risk of a fatal domestic violence incident when a firearm is present," Deming says. "Removing firearms from these dangerous domestic violence offenders is one of the best ways that we have of decreasing domestic violence related fatalities in the state."
Deming says that in the state of Ohio, around 86% of domestic violence fatalities are perpetrated with a gun. Studies show that nationally, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner every month. Domestic violence organizations across the state worry that the passing of SB 215 could result in an even greater increase in domestic violence fatalities.
What SB 215 Will Change in Ohio
Under the new legislation, three basic changes will be made to the state's gun laws that will affect individuals across the state of Ohio:
● Ohioans no longer need training or a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
● People carrying concealed weapons do not need to carry a license with them.
● Gun owners no longer need to promptly notify police officers of the presence of a firearm.
The legislation, also known as "constitutional carry," has been a goal for many firearms organizations and lobbyist groups on both a national and state level. The Buckeye Firearms Association in Ohio is one proponent of the bill and argues that the bill has no correlation in the case of domestic violence fatalities or instances.
"It [SB 215] won't change who can own a firearm," says Executive Director Dean Rieck. "The same laws apply right now that will apply later." Rieck stresses that will not have an effect on who can legally possess a firearm, but only where they can take it.
"Domestic violence is happening in the home, we're talking about carrying outside of the home. I see zero relationship between those two things," he said.
On the other hand, Ohio Democrats called on Governor DeWine to veto the bill, fearing the negative consequences it could have on a statewide level.
"There's gun violence everywhere," says Dr. Grim, who stressed the importance of calling attention to and discussing the impacts of gun violence in all parts of the state. "It's not just our cities, it's our rural areas [too]."
Along with members of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network and other domestic violence organizations statewide, The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and The Ohio Mayor's Alliance opposed S.B. 215 due to, among other reasons, the burden individuals such as Dr. Grim feels it places on law enforcement.
"It's going to be a dangerous situation for citizens and also for police officers," she said.
This collaboration is produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
