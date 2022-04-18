DeSantis Would Cut Florida's Black Representation in Half

Florida's redistricting saga continues Tuesday when lawmakers return to Tallahassee for a special session to essentially give Gov. Ron DeSantis what he wants.
Legislators passed their own version of Florida's proposed new congressional maps, but the governor vetoed them in favor of his own, which favor more Republicans and dismantle districts ensuring representation for Black voters.
Ellen Freidin, CEO and general counsel of Fair Districts Now, led the campaign in 2010 to pass a constitutional amendment to prevent politicians from doing exactly what the governor is doing.
"He's really totally disregarding all the voters of Florida and in particular Black voters in the two districts," Freidin asserted. "He's cutting black representation in Florida in half."
Claiming racial gerrymandering was part of the process, DeSantis wants to split the 5th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., who is Black, and the 10th Congressional District represented by Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a Black Democrat now running for U.S. Senate.
Even though the state Constitution puts lawmakers in charge of redistricting, the GOP-controlled Legislature agreed to back away from challenging DeSantis, despite calls from Democrats to do so.
Freidin thinks the governor's goal is to get rid of the Fair Districts Amendment, which prevents politicians from drawing districts for their own advantage and ensure fair, minority representation.
"It's totally unprecedented for a governor to bulldoze his way into redistricting," Freidin contended. "And again, he's doing it for his own political ambitions."
Legal challenges are expected. The once-a-decade process of redrawing maps will affect Floridians' ability to have their voices represented in Congress, at least until the next redistricting process.
Tax Day is here, and whether you love or loathe it often depends on if you owe money to the government.
Perspective can change with a better understanding of how federal tax dollars are spent. Each year, the National Priorities Project breaks down what happens to the largest revenue source for the federal government: our income taxes. The average 2021 federal income tax bill is just over $13,000. Ohioans pay closer to $10,000.
Lindsay Koshgarian, program director for the National Priorities Project, explained spending for 2021 was a bit different from usual because of COVID-19.
"Health care is the single biggest expense, and a lot of that is for Medicare and Medicaid," Koshgarian outlined. "But right up against it has been unemployment and aid to individuals. Normally the second-biggest expense is the military, but this year it's number three."
More than half of military spending goes to for-profit contractors, about $929 for the average taxpayer, compared to $171 for public K-12 education, $10 for foreign aid, $7 for homeless assistance, and $5 for renewable energy.
As the need for COVID-response funding dwindles, Koshgarian expects military spending to climb back up on the nation's 2022 tax receipt.
"Especially because President Biden has proposed a military budget that is higher than last year, which was higher than the year before," Koshgarian pointed out. "And all of them are higher than they were at the top of the Vietnam War. It's a cost that keeps going up and up."
While the IRS does not provide individual receipts to filers, Koshgarian noted taxpayers can get a general idea of where their personal dollars are going.
"Folks in different states tend to pay different taxes, depending on how high incomes are and things like that," Koshgarian stressed. "If you go to our website -- www.nationalpriorities.org -- you can go get your tax receipt for Ohio, or any other state that you'd like."
The federal government collected $1.7 trillion in individual income tax for 2021.
This Tax Day, advocates for working families are calling on Congress to pass a billionaires income tax, so the richest Americans pay the same share of their wealth generation as working families.
A new report from Americans for Tax Fairness and Healthcare for America Now found during the pandemic, the number of billionaires in the U.S. increased from 614 to 741.
Margarida Jorge, executive director of Healthcare for America Now, noted their collective wealth has gone up by $2 trillion, a 70% increase.
"People were really struggling with job loss, loss of health care," Jorge pointed out. "But this layer of people actually prospered during the pandemic, and one thing that I think a lot of people don't know is that the tax system is pretty rigged to help rich people hold onto their money."
The report showed the richest Americans often generate wealth from their existing wealth, what is known as capital gains. Opponents of a billionaires tax say these are unrealized gains and not income, but proposals from the Biden administration and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would tax them more like the way working families' incomes are now.
Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, argued two-thirds of likely voters support a billionaires tax, including more than 60% of independents.
"Many of our families are barely able to keep our heads above water," Rice Hawkins emphasized. "And we really do want these investments in health care and child care, college education, housing. There are so many ways that families in our state could really benefit if we could close these tax loopholes."
The report also singled out an investigation last year by ProPublica, which looked at IRS data and found between 2014 and 2018, wealthy individuals like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others paid zero federal income tax and the top 25 billionaires paid a 3.4% tax rate.
Jorge added coming up on the third year of the pandemic, many policies put in place to help working families, especially those who had lost health care because of a change in job or income, have expired or are set to expire. She stressed the revenue from a billionaires tax could help keep them going.
"We don't have to be facing that cliff," Jorge contended. "We don't have to face the prospect of people not getting affordable coverage, or people's premiums going up or, you know, frankly, people in Medicare not having dental vision and hearing coverage. We actually could provide those things."
Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing climate change in the state.
The budget requires all new school bus purchases to be 'zero emission' by 2027, and all school buses in use be 'zero emission' by 2035. New York is the first state in the country to enact this requirement.
Deb Peck Kelleher, director of policy analysis and operations at the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, said it is a great win, both for children and the environment.
"Diesel buses are one of the large causes of particulate-matter pollution, and our schoolchildren now are facing a significant increase in asthma," Peck Kelleher asserted. "Removing just one of these sources of diesel pollution is just going to be a great public-health success."
The budget provides $500 million through the Environmental Bond Act to support school districts in purchasing zero-emission buses and related infrastructure, including charging stations.
Peck Kelleher pointed out she was disappointed to see the governor's energy-efficiency package cut from the budget. It would have strengthened the state's building code for new construction and appliance efficiency standards.
Hochul's budget also includes $25 billion to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes and electrify 50,000 homes. Peck Kelleher noted electrifying homes will not only reduce fossil fuel emissions, but save families money.
"For those areas of our state that are facing significant energy costs, fossil fuel costs have just risen dramatically in the last couple of months," Peck Kelleher observed. "And being able to weatherize those homes, they'll see reduced costs right away once that happens."
New York leads the nation in premature deaths resulting from air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels for heating, hot water and cooking. The governor has committed to getting two million homes in the state electrified or electric-ready by 2030.
