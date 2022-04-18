Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
Play

PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
Play

A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Caucus Shakeup Prompts Concern about Candidate Vetting

Play

Monday, April 18, 2022   

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much.

Last week, the Democratic National Committee adopted plans to reshape the initial wave of states that choose their nominees. They'll now have to apply, with a final decision expected this summer.

Terese Grant is the president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, which hasn't taken a position on the matter. But she said being first, along with the unique nature of the caucuses, provides real value to voters everywhere.

"The candidates spent a lot of time, not just in the big cities, but in rural communities," said Grant. "And really, you know, giving the Iowans a chance to ask lots of questions and see them on a personal basis."

She suggested with national media following candidates here, the rest of the country gets to know them in real time. Grant said that might be harder if candidates crisscross multiple states in early primaries.

The DNC wants to prioritize diversity in choosing who goes first, making it harder for Iowa and its mostly white population. Republicans still plan to keep the Iowa caucuses first.

Grant said a candidate's policy plans are still very important for voters to research and consider, but getting to know their personalities shouldn't be overlooked. She said she feels the caucuses give voters more of a window into how these individuals carry themselves.

"Who they are is very important," said Grant. "Are they genuine or are they 'fake?' Are they superficial?"

Meanwhile, Grant acknowledged that Iowa's process for nominating a presidential candidate isn't always perfect, pointing to the delay in finalizing results for the Democratic field in 2020. But she added it has largely been effective most other times, and brings a lot of energy among voters.



Disclosure: League of Women Voters contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Floridians can follow the state's redistricting process via floridaredistricting.gov. (State of Florida)

Social Issues

DeSantis Would Cut Florida's Black Representation in Half

Florida's redistricting saga continues Tuesday when lawmakers return to Tallahassee for a special session to essentially give Gov. Ron DeSantis what …

Social Issues

Arizona State Recognized for Recruiting Native Faculty, Students

An article in the Chronicle of Higher Education showed progress has been made at Arizona State University (ASU) in recruiting Native American faculty …

Health and Wellness

Disability Measures Aim to Expand Access to Higher-Education, Reduce Poverty

Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public …

Coal-fired power plants are the largest source of haze pollution in U.S. national parks. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

EPA Target of New Lawsuit for Not Enforcing Clean Air Act

A coalition of environmental organizations are taking the Environmental Protection Agency to court over its failure to enforce the Clean Air Act's Reg…

Social Issues

Hearing Today on Transparency in CA School Employee Salaries

A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today. Right now …

Firefighters' ability to gain ground on wildfires overnight has been reduced by climate change because humidity levels no longer rise to previous levels when daytime temperatures drop. (NOAA.gov)

Environment

Scientists: Excessive Fuels Likely to Increase NM's Climate-Driven Wildfires

Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week. Matt …

Social Issues

NY FAFSA Completion Rates Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data show college financial-aid completion rates in New York are five percentage points lower than they were pre-pandemic. An education advocacy …

Health and Wellness

Report: Black Women's Health in AR in "Critical State"

Black women's health in Arkansas and beyond is in a dire situation, according to a new report, which showed more collaboration is needed to address …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021