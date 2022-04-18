Caucus Shakeup Prompts Concern about Candidate Vetting

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much.
Last week, the Democratic National Committee adopted plans to reshape the initial wave of states that choose their nominees. They'll now have to apply, with a final decision expected this summer.
Terese Grant is the president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, which hasn't taken a position on the matter. But she said being first, along with the unique nature of the caucuses, provides real value to voters everywhere.
"The candidates spent a lot of time, not just in the big cities, but in rural communities," said Grant. "And really, you know, giving the Iowans a chance to ask lots of questions and see them on a personal basis."
She suggested with national media following candidates here, the rest of the country gets to know them in real time. Grant said that might be harder if candidates crisscross multiple states in early primaries.
The DNC wants to prioritize diversity in choosing who goes first, making it harder for Iowa and its mostly white population. Republicans still plan to keep the Iowa caucuses first.
Grant said a candidate's policy plans are still very important for voters to research and consider, but getting to know their personalities shouldn't be overlooked. She said she feels the caucuses give voters more of a window into how these individuals carry themselves.
"Who they are is very important," said Grant. "Are they genuine or are they 'fake?' Are they superficial?"
Meanwhile, Grant acknowledged that Iowa's process for nominating a presidential candidate isn't always perfect, pointing to the delay in finalizing results for the Democratic field in 2020. But she added it has largely been effective most other times, and brings a lot of energy among voters.
Disclosure: League of Women Voters contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Poll workers will be out in force across Idaho next month, helping with the state's primary election. They'll play an integral role in ensuring people's votes are cast and counted.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said between 800 and 1,300 poll workers are needed, depending on the size of the election.
"They're the people on the ground," said McGrane. "Members of our community who step up to do public service, to allow everyone in the community to be able to vote. They really do prove to be the backbone of our election system."
The Idaho primary is May 17. To vote in the Republican primary, voters must choose to be affiliated with the party.
The deadline to preregister to vote is Friday at midnight. Idahoans also can register on Election Day at their polling place, by providing a photo ID and proof of address.
McGrane said one of the biggest challenges this year is navigating the changes from redistricting. He said every registered voter in Ada County will get a postcard with their updated information, including their new district and voting location.
McGrane noted more poll workers are needed in the Boise area now.
"We added over 40 new precincts here locally, due to all the growth that we're experiencing here in Boise," said McGrane. "And so, that has required us to find that many more people. We usually have a minimum of four people at a polling location on a small election - and of course, it gets bigger on a larger election."
In some parts of the country during the 2020 election, poll workers were harassed. McGrane said that didn't happen in Idaho.
But he noted election officials are grateful to poll workers for many reasons, including taking time out of their busy lives for this work.
"Finding somebody who can serve all day long - from usually about 7 a.m. right before the polls open until after 8 p.m. when the polls close," said McGrane, "is a big ask for community members, to spend the entire day at one of the polling locations. But it's so crucial to what we do."
McGrane said Ada County still is looking for more poll workers and they can apply on the Ada County elections website.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
A legal advocacy group is taking an unusual approach in its attempt to prevent three Arizona officials linked to the January 6th riot from holding public office.
Free Speech for People has filed complaints in an Arizona court to bar Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Andy Biggs R-Ariz., and Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, from office for their involvement in the Washington, D.C., insurrection.
The complaints cite a clause in the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies officials who participate in a rebellion from holding any official position.
John Bonifaz, president and co-founder of Free Speech for People, said it is a powerful tool for holding officials accountable when they break their oaths.
"Otherwise known as the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause, that provision makes clear that anyone who has taken an oath of office to defend our Constitution and then engages in insurrection is forever barred from public office," Bonifaz explained.
Gosar and Biggs were allegedly involved in planning the insurrection, and photos show Finchem at the Capitol on Jan. 6. All three plan to run either for reelection or another office in November. They have called the charges "frivolous," and asked the court to dismiss the suits.
Bonifaz pointed out Article Three of the 14th Amendment was added to the Constitution in the post-Civil War era to keep former Confederate officeholders or military officers out of the U.S. government.
"History shows that it was designed specifically to deal with the elites, those who were at the high level of supporting an insurrection because they held positions of government power," Bonifaz noted. "They'd taken an oath of office, and they need to be held accountable."
Bonifaz added the lawsuits were filed to rid the government of officeholders who are seeking to overturn the country's democratic principles.
"This provision is a provision to defend our Republic," Bonifaz contended. "The question here is whether or not Congressmen Gosar and Biggs and Mark Fincham aren't threats to the voters of Arizona, but rather threats to the entire Republic."
The group has filed similar lawsuits against others in Congress who had a role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including conservatives Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy works just as hard for every individual.
According to the Iowa Data Center, Iowa City's Black population has increased by more than 200% over the past two decades.
Tracy Jon Sargeant, co-founder of the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa, based in Iowa City, said the local growth is fueled by immigrants from Africa, but added it has not helped with election turnout.
"Unfortunately, we're not seeing a direct correlation to the increase in Black population in Iowa city and the number of people turning out at the polls," Sargeant observed.
To fix it, community partners are increasing voting sites within predominantly Black districts, and there is help to ensure residents have the right paperwork well ahead of time.
Sargeant acknowledged barriers from last year's election changes approved by the Legislature. Supporters called them "reforms" to restore faith in elections, but opponents described the changes as voter suppression.
Sargeant noted the outreach comes amid divisive state policies he feels are not representative of Iowa as a whole. He argued it is important for diverse communities to feel comfortable with civic engagement, not only for producing more minority candidates, but speaking up when necessary.
"At the very least, you know, people are aware of who their elected officials are, and they're encouraged to engage in those conversations," Sargeant urged.
Sargeant added it can help as government agencies apply the federal funding provided to states during the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan included $130 billion for local governments. Community leaders want to see fair distribution of the remaining funds, with assurances they will reach the communities needing assistance.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.