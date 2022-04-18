With ID Primary Approaching, Poll Workers 'Backbone' of Elections

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much.



Last week, the Democratic National Committee adopted plans to reshape the initial wave of states that choose their nominees. They'll now have to apply, with a final decision expected this summer.



Terese Grant is the president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, which hasn't taken a position on the matter. But she said being first, along with the unique nature of the caucuses, provides real value to voters everywhere.



"The candidates spent a lot of time, not just in the big cities, but in rural communities," said Grant. "And really, you know, giving the Iowans a chance to ask lots of questions and see them on a personal basis."



She suggested with national media following candidates here, the rest of the country gets to know them in real time. Grant said that might be harder if candidates crisscross multiple states in early primaries.



The DNC wants to prioritize diversity in choosing who goes first, making it harder for Iowa and its mostly white population. Republicans still plan to keep the Iowa caucuses first.



Grant said a candidate's policy plans are still very important for voters to research and consider, but getting to know their personalities shouldn't be overlooked. She said she feels the caucuses give voters more of a window into how these individuals carry themselves.



"Who they are is very important," said Grant. "Are they genuine or are they 'fake?' Are they superficial?"



Meanwhile, Grant acknowledged that Iowa's process for nominating a presidential candidate isn't always perfect, pointing to the delay in finalizing results for the Democratic field in 2020. But she added it has largely been effective most other times, and brings a lot of energy among voters.







Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy works just as hard for every individual.



According to the Iowa Data Center, Iowa City's Black population has increased by more than 200% over the past two decades.



Tracy Jon Sargeant, co-founder of the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa, based in Iowa City, said the local growth is fueled by immigrants from Africa, but added it has not helped with election turnout.



"Unfortunately, we're not seeing a direct correlation to the increase in Black population in Iowa city and the number of people turning out at the polls," Sargeant observed.



To fix it, community partners are increasing voting sites within predominantly Black districts, and there is help to ensure residents have the right paperwork well ahead of time.



Sargeant acknowledged barriers from last year's election changes approved by the Legislature. Supporters called them "reforms" to restore faith in elections, but opponents described the changes as voter suppression.



Sargeant noted the outreach comes amid divisive state policies he feels are not representative of Iowa as a whole. He argued it is important for diverse communities to feel comfortable with civic engagement, not only for producing more minority candidates, but speaking up when necessary.



"At the very least, you know, people are aware of who their elected officials are, and they're encouraged to engage in those conversations," Sargeant urged.



Sargeant added it can help as government agencies apply the federal funding provided to states during the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan included $130 billion for local governments. Community leaders want to see fair distribution of the remaining funds, with assurances they will reach the communities needing assistance.



