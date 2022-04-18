Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

With ID Primary Approaching, Poll Workers 'Backbone' of Elections

Monday, April 18, 2022   

Poll workers will be out in force across Idaho next month, helping with the state's primary election. They'll play an integral role in ensuring people's votes are cast and counted.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said between 800 and 1,300 poll workers are needed, depending on the size of the election.

"They're the people on the ground," said McGrane. "Members of our community who step up to do public service, to allow everyone in the community to be able to vote. They really do prove to be the backbone of our election system."

The Idaho primary is May 17. To vote in the Republican primary, voters must choose to be affiliated with the party.

The deadline to preregister to vote is Friday at midnight. Idahoans also can register on Election Day at their polling place, by providing a photo ID and proof of address.

McGrane said one of the biggest challenges this year is navigating the changes from redistricting. He said every registered voter in Ada County will get a postcard with their updated information, including their new district and voting location.

McGrane noted more poll workers are needed in the Boise area now.

"We added over 40 new precincts here locally, due to all the growth that we're experiencing here in Boise," said McGrane. "And so, that has required us to find that many more people. We usually have a minimum of four people at a polling location on a small election - and of course, it gets bigger on a larger election."

In some parts of the country during the 2020 election, poll workers were harassed. McGrane said that didn't happen in Idaho.

But he noted election officials are grateful to poll workers for many reasons, including taking time out of their busy lives for this work.

"Finding somebody who can serve all day long - from usually about 7 a.m. right before the polls open until after 8 p.m. when the polls close," said McGrane, "is a big ask for community members, to spend the entire day at one of the polling locations. But it's so crucial to what we do."

McGrane said Ada County still is looking for more poll workers and they can apply on the Ada County elections website.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




