EPA Target of New Lawsuit for Not Enforcing Clean Air Act

Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week.



Matt Hurteau, professor of biology at the University of New Mexico, who studies climate-change mitigation and adaptation, said the state has largely escaped massive fires seen the past few years in Colorado and California, but the writing was on the wall.



"Starting in about the mid-90s, here in the Southwest, climatic conditions shifted," Hurteau explained. "We moved into what's been termed another mega drought, and we're seeing that spread and that's climate change at work."



A research paper cowritten by Hurteau on how tree mortality and fuel aridity increase wildfire's potential heat was published last December in Geophysical Research Letters.



The McBride Fire south of Albuquerque and the Hermits Peak Fire in northeast New Mexico are the largest of several fires since the beginning of April.



Similar to neighboring states, less snowpack in New Mexico has reduced the moisture level of forests. Hurteau pointed out the lack of snow combined with drought stress and insect outbreaks have caused large areas of tree mortality.



"These are all things that happen naturally, and then climate change is just multiplying the strength of these effects," Hurteau emphasized. "We've had two years of snow drought and the system is really dry, and it's primed to go."



He argued improved management would allow communities in the West to mitigate risks and restore the right kinds of fire to forest systems.



"We need to think about how we live and build in these wild land/urban interfaces," Hurteau contended. "And what are the steps we can take to change development patterns and building codes to make our communities much more fire-resistant."



Thousands of residents were evacuated, and many are being urged to be mindful of air-quality safety while some communities have been advised to seek alternate sources of drinking water.



Government agencies are tasked with setting policies to reduce the impacts of climate change. But a new Minnesota venture aims to get more of the private sector involved, to bring locally developed "green" technology to the public.



The latest State of Climate Tech report says these startups saw a 210% increase in investments in the past year. But not all firms get to see their energy innovation succeed.



That inspired Nina Axelson to found Grid Catalyst, a nonprofit program that serves as a go-between for local green-tech companies and potential customers who can get these products onto the market.



"Things like thermostats in our houses," said Axelson. "It's just a moment of significant change, in the pace of technology coming into the market and the interest of consumers in that technology, as well as the interest from investors."



She said the Grid Catalyst paves the way for startups to pitch their ideas to investors, corporations and other stakeholders.



Despite more demand for clean technology, she said, regional tech firms sometimes have to overcome skepticism that their products can work in a colder climate. Industry leaders say other roadblocks include changes in political and regulatory landscapes.



Minnesota's Darcy Solutions is helping to develop technology tied to geothermal heating and cooling systems for commercial buildings. CEO and co-founder Brain Larson said they're one of Grid Catalyst's first participants.



He said he hopes it reduces the slow pace of marketing important work.



"People will say, 'Well, this is a really interesting technology, but we're certainly not going to be on the leading edge. We may be your third or your fourth one to adopt this,'" said Larson. "And so, getting the first and second one started is critical. "



Connexus Energy, Minnesota's largest electric cooperative, recently heard pitches set up by Grid Catalyst. That led to a partnership with a startup to explore flow batteries, an energy-storage technology.



Connexus CEO Greg Ridderbusch said he likes having an extra set of eyes for solutions.



"We're busy running a utility and, you know, we are definitely reasonably innovative," said Ridderbusch. "But we still, at the end of the day, need to keep the lights on."





