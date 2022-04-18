MN's Clean-Energy Tech Enters the Shark Tank

Government agencies are tasked with setting policies to reduce the impacts of climate change. But a new Minnesota venture aims to get more of the private sector involved, to bring locally developed "green" technology to the public.
The latest State of Climate Tech report says these startups saw a 210% increase in investments in the past year. But not all firms get to see their energy innovation succeed.
That inspired Nina Axelson to found Grid Catalyst, a nonprofit program that serves as a go-between for local green-tech companies and potential customers who can get these products onto the market.
"Things like thermostats in our houses," said Axelson. "It's just a moment of significant change, in the pace of technology coming into the market and the interest of consumers in that technology, as well as the interest from investors."
She said the Grid Catalyst paves the way for startups to pitch their ideas to investors, corporations and other stakeholders.
Despite more demand for clean technology, she said, regional tech firms sometimes have to overcome skepticism that their products can work in a colder climate. Industry leaders say other roadblocks include changes in political and regulatory landscapes.
Minnesota's Darcy Solutions is helping to develop technology tied to geothermal heating and cooling systems for commercial buildings. CEO and co-founder Brain Larson said they're one of Grid Catalyst's first participants.
He said he hopes it reduces the slow pace of marketing important work.
"People will say, 'Well, this is a really interesting technology, but we're certainly not going to be on the leading edge. We may be your third or your fourth one to adopt this,'" said Larson. "And so, getting the first and second one started is critical. "
Connexus Energy, Minnesota's largest electric cooperative, recently heard pitches set up by Grid Catalyst. That led to a partnership with a startup to explore flow batteries, an energy-storage technology.
Connexus CEO Greg Ridderbusch said he likes having an extra set of eyes for solutions.
"We're busy running a utility and, you know, we are definitely reasonably innovative," said Ridderbusch. "But we still, at the end of the day, need to keep the lights on."
A coalition of environmental organizations are taking the Environmental Protection Agency to court over its failure to enforce the Clean Air Act's Regional Haze Rules, designed to reduce pollution in national parks including Grand Teton and Yellowstone.
Rob Joyce - energy organizer with the Sierra Club's Wyoming Chapter, one group behind the lawsuit - said states and owners of major polluting facilities have had plenty of time to create a plan to comply with federal law.
"When states like Wyoming choose to ignore deadlines for things like the regional haze rule, which protects our wild places from air pollution, then we need the EPA to step in and hold them accountable," said Joyce. "And that is exactly what this lawsuit is encouraging them to do."
The EPA amended the Regional Haze Rule in 2017, giving states until July 31 of 2021 to complete their plans to return natural visibility to national parks. Thirty-four states including Wyoming missed that deadline, and still have not submitted plans.
The suit urges the EPA to lock in retirement dates for coal-fired power plants, and require other big polluters to limit emissions.
Joyce said reducing air pollution will not only make it easier to see the nation's vast natural landscapes, it's also critical for improving health conditions for vulnerable residents including children, people with asthma and older adults.
"We know that many of these sources of air pollution are located disproportionately next to communities of color," said Joyce. "Having the EPA enforce these air rules will not only protect our national parks, but will protect our communities and their health."
Joyce said getting the EPA to enforce the Clean Air Act also will help Wyoming avoid year-round wildfire seasons and other impacts of a warming planet, and help fossil fuel-dependent communities begin to transition into good-paying clean-energy jobs.
"These states have known about this deadline for years, well back into the Trump administration," said Joyce. "Enforceable plans to curb pollution emissions and locking in retirement dates for coal-fired power plants will help protect our national parks. But they can also provide timelines that can help our communities plan for the future."
Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week.
Matt Hurteau, professor of biology at the University of New Mexico, who studies climate-change mitigation and adaptation, said the state has largely escaped massive fires seen the past few years in Colorado and California, but the writing was on the wall.
"Starting in about the mid-90s, here in the Southwest, climatic conditions shifted," Hurteau explained. "We moved into what's been termed another mega drought, and we're seeing that spread and that's climate change at work."
A research paper cowritten by Hurteau on how tree mortality and fuel aridity increase wildfire's potential heat was published last December in Geophysical Research Letters.
The McBride Fire south of Albuquerque and the Hermits Peak Fire in northeast New Mexico are the largest of several fires since the beginning of April.
Similar to neighboring states, less snowpack in New Mexico has reduced the moisture level of forests. Hurteau pointed out the lack of snow combined with drought stress and insect outbreaks have caused large areas of tree mortality.
"These are all things that happen naturally, and then climate change is just multiplying the strength of these effects," Hurteau emphasized. "We've had two years of snow drought and the system is really dry, and it's primed to go."
He argued improved management would allow communities in the West to mitigate risks and restore the right kinds of fire to forest systems.
"We need to think about how we live and build in these wild land/urban interfaces," Hurteau contended. "And what are the steps we can take to change development patterns and building codes to make our communities much more fire-resistant."
Thousands of residents were evacuated, and many are being urged to be mindful of air-quality safety while some communities have been advised to seek alternate sources of drinking water.
Cities' efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and adapt to the changing climate are highlighted in the latest United Nations report on climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report focused on the ways the world can reduce emissions today. The authors have pointed to the Race to Zero initiative, an effort of more than a thousand cities around the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.
Cheryl Selby, mayor of Olympia, said the goal is important and achievable, even for smaller cities such as Washington's state capital, which is focused on the issue.
"For a city our size, we definitely, I would say, punch above our weight on climate," Selby contended. "We're very aspirational and ambitious around our policies and not afraid to take some strong positions and take some risks."
Selby pointed out Olympia has been working on climate resiliency with its Sea-Level Rise Response Plan. She noted the city is at greater risk of flooding as the planet warms since it sits at sea level.
The organization ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability USA supports a coalition of cities in the Race to Zero. It published a report last year, which found cities and counties need to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions by 63% by 2030 in order to stay on track for the goals set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.
Angie Fyfe, executive director of the group, said the number can seem pretty daunting, especially with just eight years left until the end of the decade.
"We then started looking at the pathways to achieve that and realized that we don't have to invent new technology," Fyfe explained. "All of the technologies are already here. The policy instruments that need to be put in place, again, already exist and in many communities are already in place. So that was hopeful."
Selby is also hopeful local governments can get on the right track to reduce emissions.
"If smaller cities like ours can start to make an impact," Selby emphasized. "Then you have that multiplier effect spread out across your whole state, and you work together and share best practices and share the information, then there's a greater opportunity for us to make the planet inhabitable for our children."