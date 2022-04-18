Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
Play

PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
Play

A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Scientists: Excessive Fuels Likely to Increase NM's Climate-Driven Wildfires

Play

Monday, April 18, 2022   

Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week.

Matt Hurteau, professor of biology at the University of New Mexico, who studies climate-change mitigation and adaptation, said the state has largely escaped massive fires seen the past few years in Colorado and California, but the writing was on the wall.

"Starting in about the mid-90s, here in the Southwest, climatic conditions shifted," Hurteau explained. "We moved into what's been termed another mega drought, and we're seeing that spread and that's climate change at work."

A research paper cowritten by Hurteau on how tree mortality and fuel aridity increase wildfire's potential heat was published last December in Geophysical Research Letters.

The McBride Fire south of Albuquerque and the Hermits Peak Fire in northeast New Mexico are the largest of several fires since the beginning of April.

Similar to neighboring states, less snowpack in New Mexico has reduced the moisture level of forests. Hurteau pointed out the lack of snow combined with drought stress and insect outbreaks have caused large areas of tree mortality.

"These are all things that happen naturally, and then climate change is just multiplying the strength of these effects," Hurteau emphasized. "We've had two years of snow drought and the system is really dry, and it's primed to go."

He argued improved management would allow communities in the West to mitigate risks and restore the right kinds of fire to forest systems.

"We need to think about how we live and build in these wild land/urban interfaces," Hurteau contended. "And what are the steps we can take to change development patterns and building codes to make our communities much more fire-resistant."

Thousands of residents were evacuated, and many are being urged to be mindful of air-quality safety while some communities have been advised to seek alternate sources of drinking water.


get more stories like this via email
Floridians can follow the state's redistricting process via floridaredistricting.gov. (State of Florida)

Social Issues

DeSantis Would Cut Florida's Black Representation in Half

Florida's redistricting saga continues Tuesday when lawmakers return to Tallahassee for a special session to essentially give Gov. Ron DeSantis what …

Social Issues

Arizona State Recognized for Recruiting Native Faculty, Students

An article in the Chronicle of Higher Education showed progress has been made at Arizona State University (ASU) in recruiting Native American faculty …

Health and Wellness

Disability Measures Aim to Expand Access to Higher-Education, Reduce Poverty

Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public …

The movement to publish data on public employees' salaries grew after a corruption scandal in the city of Bell. (BillionPhotos.com/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Hearing Today on Transparency in CA School Employee Salaries

A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today. Right now …

Social Issues

NY FAFSA Completion Rates Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data show college financial-aid completion rates in New York are five percentage points lower than they were pre-pandemic. An education advocacy …

While some national party leaders might no longer view Iowa as a battleground state, political experts say it still has "swing state" potential in a presidential election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Caucus Shakeup Prompts Concern about Candidate Vetting

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much. Last week, the …

Health and Wellness

Report: Black Women's Health in AR in "Critical State"

Black women's health in Arkansas and beyond is in a dire situation, according to a new report, which showed more collaboration is needed to address …

Social Issues

Healthcare, COVID Response, Military Top 2021 Tax Bills

Tax Day is here, and whether you love or loathe it often depends on if you owe money to the government. Perspective can change with a better …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021