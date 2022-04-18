Disability Measures Aim to Expand Access to Higher-Education, Reduce Poverty

Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public institutions of higher learning.



House Bill 1107 would fund proven strategies for making college more universally accessible. Christiano Sosa, executive director of Arc of Colorado, said people with intellectual and developmental disabilities should be able to have the same experiences in college as everyone else.



"Participate in the rights of passage that many folks are afforded through the college experience," said Sosa, "living in the dorms, living on campus - and having the supports needed to do that effectively."



HB 1255 would create an advisory committee to outline ways to improve outcomes for students with disabilities attending state institutions. The measure cleared both chambers and awaits a signature by Gov. Jared Polis.



HB 1107 is still under consideration by the Appropriations Committee.



Sosa said the two measures combined would give Coloradans with disabilities real opportunities to escape poverty. It's estimated that 85% of individuals with intellectual disabilities are not working, or are under-employed, despite their willingness and ability to contribute to the workforce.



"And higher-ed historically has been that stepping stone to get the good jobs, so that folks do not need to live in poverty," said Sosa. "And that's why we're excited about this bill."



Sosa said when students with disabilities can access college, they go on to earn degrees and certificates in health care, advocacy, brewing studies and more.



Sosa said creating a more inclusive campus experience can also help more people reconsider the contributions the disability community is capable of making.



"And the more people we have in institutions of higher education," said Sosa, "I think we begin to break down some of these stigmas, and some of these stereotypes."







Missouri is launching an apprenticeship program to expand talent pipelines for Direct Support Professionals, who work with people with developmental disabilities.



The Show-Me State, like many others, is facing a serious direct-care workforce shortage. To answer the need, the program Missouri Talent Pathways was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Labor.



Duane Shumate, state coordinator of employment and community engagement in the developmental disabilities division of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said it blends on-the-job mentoring with technical instruction, with participants eventually becoming Certified Direct Support Professionals.



"It tremendously impacts families and the individuals with a disability, that the families are having to take a lot of time off of work to provide care, because there's not an adequate workforce," Shumate explained. "It just creates a lot of risk and concern by having such a high turnover in this field currently."



In addition to reducing the impact of high turnover rates, Shumate pointed out another goal is to make sure apprentices are well-trained in national best practices to support people with developmental disabilities in achieving their own personal goals and outcomes.



Jessica Bax, director of the division, said Missouri is approaching the workforce shortage from multiple angles. She noted Gov. Mike Parson supports increasing the reimbursement rates for direct-care providers, along with the apprenticeships and other talent-pipeline programs.



"One of the major benefits of having an apprenticeship program as a talent pipeline is the proven benefits of the tenure," Bax emphasized. "Individuals tend to stay in the employment, and one of the biggest impacts on the success of the individuals that we serve is consistency."



Data from the Department of Labor shows three years after completing an apprenticeship, folks are often still employed at a nearly 90% retention rate.



Bax added the program is the first of its kind, and other states are looking to Missouri to replicate the model.



