NY FAFSA Completion Rates Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data show college financial-aid completion rates in New York are five percentage points lower than they were pre-pandemic.



An education advocacy group aims to get more students financially on track for college. Analysis from The Education Trust-New York found the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rate gap persists two years into the pandemic, particularly for schools serving students from low-income backgrounds.



Jeff Smink, deputy director of The Education Trust-New York, said the figures are concerning.



"We know that higher completion rates of FAFSA leads to more students enrolling in college, particularly from low-income areas," Smink observed. "So this can also be a leading indicator of maybe something we are seeing from the pandemic, which could be a lot of students dropped out. We know some students were forced to take jobs."



New York students are missing out on an estimated $152 million in federal financial aid by not filling out the FAFSA, plus other resources from the New York State Tuition Assistance Program.



Smink pointed out The Education Trust offers an online toolkit for students and families explaining the FAFSA process, along with other federal and state dollars available for tuition assistance.



He explained it is about taking a community-wide approach to ensure students have the resources they need to complete their applications.



"One of the things we've seen be successful is having schools and guidance counselors really push this information and work with students," Smink noted. "But also having community partners work with schools and work with students to improve those completion rates."



The Education Trust also supports the New York FAFSA Completion Challenge, which recognizes schools with high FAFSA completion rates and make big strides in improving completion rates.



After May 1, 12 awards will be granted across the state to schools, offering $750 to be used as a scholarship for students.



A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today.



Right now only about a quarter of school districts comply with a request from the State Controller to turn over data on how much employees make - from the superintendent to principals, teachers and custodians.



So Senate Bill 924, co-authored by state Senator Steven Glazer - D-Orinda - would require school districts to comply.



"These things only come out with transparency, with disclosure," said Glazer. "I'm less interested in what we pay every school teacher because I think it's all too low; more interested in some of the excessive salaries that some school districts are paying their chief administrators."



The state would then make the database publicly available on the web. Some school districts complain that the requirement would be onerous, especially since they already are sending data on salary ranges to the state Department of Education.



Glazer noted that other local entities - such as special districts, counties and cities - already are required to send in their payroll data.



"Well, the legislation that created this transparency portal for salaries was done in 2014 in California," said Glazer. "It was the broad view of the Legislature and the governor that there should be no exceptions. The loophole that the schools are using to avoid that disclosure is not right. And my legislation seeks to correct it. "



Glazer is one of six candidates running for the office of state controller in the fall.







