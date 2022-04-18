Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
Play

PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
Play

A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Black Women's Health in AR in "Critical State"

Play

Monday, April 18, 2022   

Black women's health in Arkansas and beyond is in a dire situation, according to a new report, which showed more collaboration is needed to address health care disparities and barriers.

The report by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families gave an overview not only of the racial health disparities Black women face, but social determinants of health playing a role, such as environment and education.

CaSandra Glover, health policy analyst for the group and the report's author, said it is important to recognize how policy decisions, from discriminatory housing practices like redlining to hospital closures, have affected Black women's health.

"It results in a lot of people maybe not receiving the specialty or quality care regarding a specific health condition," Glover observed. "Or people may even choose to forgo treatment because they may not have transportation to actually get to the closest medical facility that could actually treat the condition in the best manner."

An Arkansas Minority Health Commission study found significantly higher percentages of Black and Hispanic people reported being victims of discrimination in health care compared to their white counterparts.

The report included policy solutions and recommendations, with a focus on viewing them through a racial equity lens. Glover added expanding Medicaid coverage for pregnant people from 60 days after birth to 12 months could help address the Black maternal mortality crisis.

"There's a lot of health conditions that could take place during that entire year, post having a baby," Glover pointed out. "And we need to make sure that mothers have access to care, especially mothers who may not also have financial resources. We want to make sure that the mother and the baby is going to be taken care of within that first year."

Currently, Arkansas ranks fifth-worst in the nation for its maternal mortality rate. The report stressed the importance of increasing the number of Black medical professionals.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission said it is actively working to help increase the number of Black physicians in the state.


get more stories like this via email
Floridians can follow the state's redistricting process via floridaredistricting.gov. (State of Florida)

Social Issues

DeSantis Would Cut Florida's Black Representation in Half

Florida's redistricting saga continues Tuesday when lawmakers return to Tallahassee for a special session to essentially give Gov. Ron DeSantis what …

Social Issues

Arizona State Recognized for Recruiting Native Faculty, Students

An article in the Chronicle of Higher Education showed progress has been made at Arizona State University (ASU) in recruiting Native American faculty …

Health and Wellness

Disability Measures Aim to Expand Access to Higher-Education, Reduce Poverty

Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public …

Coal-fired power plants are the largest source of haze pollution in U.S. national parks. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

EPA Target of New Lawsuit for Not Enforcing Clean Air Act

A coalition of environmental organizations are taking the Environmental Protection Agency to court over its failure to enforce the Clean Air Act's Reg…

Social Issues

Hearing Today on Transparency in CA School Employee Salaries

A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today. Right now …

Firefighters' ability to gain ground on wildfires overnight has been reduced by climate change because humidity levels no longer rise to previous levels when daytime temperatures drop. (NOAA.gov)

Environment

Scientists: Excessive Fuels Likely to Increase NM's Climate-Driven Wildfires

Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week. Matt …

Social Issues

NY FAFSA Completion Rates Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data show college financial-aid completion rates in New York are five percentage points lower than they were pre-pandemic. An education advocacy …

Social Issues

Caucus Shakeup Prompts Concern about Candidate Vetting

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much. Last week, the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021