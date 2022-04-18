Report: Black Women's Health in AR in "Critical State"

Black women's health in Arkansas and beyond is in a dire situation, according to a new report, which showed more collaboration is needed to address health care disparities and barriers.
The report by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families gave an overview not only of the racial health disparities Black women face, but social determinants of health playing a role, such as environment and education.
CaSandra Glover, health policy analyst for the group and the report's author, said it is important to recognize how policy decisions, from discriminatory housing practices like redlining to hospital closures, have affected Black women's health.
"It results in a lot of people maybe not receiving the specialty or quality care regarding a specific health condition," Glover observed. "Or people may even choose to forgo treatment because they may not have transportation to actually get to the closest medical facility that could actually treat the condition in the best manner."
An Arkansas Minority Health Commission study found significantly higher percentages of Black and Hispanic people reported being victims of discrimination in health care compared to their white counterparts.
The report included policy solutions and recommendations, with a focus on viewing them through a racial equity lens. Glover added expanding Medicaid coverage for pregnant people from 60 days after birth to 12 months could help address the Black maternal mortality crisis.
"There's a lot of health conditions that could take place during that entire year, post having a baby," Glover pointed out. "And we need to make sure that mothers have access to care, especially mothers who may not also have financial resources. We want to make sure that the mother and the baby is going to be taken care of within that first year."
Currently, Arkansas ranks fifth-worst in the nation for its maternal mortality rate. The report stressed the importance of increasing the number of Black medical professionals.
The Arkansas Minority Health Commission said it is actively working to help increase the number of Black physicians in the state.
This week is Black Maternal Health Week, highlighting the disparities in health outcomes for pregnant people.
Black mothers are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts.
Dr. Jemma Nonog, thriving families director of health equity, Kaiser Permanente of Washington, who also practices midwifery, said there are similar mortality rates in Washington, and the pandemic has exacerbated the issues of structural racism within the health system. Nonog said racism manifests in the body.
"The extra stress causes preterm births and amplifies some of the things that we see even before the pandemic," Nonog explained.
In 2021, the White House began recognizing Black Maternal Health Week and has released a proclamation this year as well.
Nonog pointed out there are important warning signs for pregnant people to look out for. They should reach out to a health professional if they have headaches that will not go away, fainting spells or unusual swelling.
Nonog noted they also should be aware of thoughts of harming themselves or their baby because it could be signs of a mood disorder. Perhaps equally important, the doctor added, people know they deserve to be heard.
"As a BIPOC provider who also is a parent, it can be difficult to really speak up, given my own history of internalized racism," Nonog acknowledged. "I had to work three to four times harder than my white counterparts just to be heard or valued."
Nonog added Kaiser Permanente is supporting pregnant people in other ways too, such as monthly cohorts meeting with health professionals. The doctor emphasized the health organization is also trying to step back to understand its role in addressing structural racism.
"We are listening to the community, inviting them in to give us feedback of what they need," Nonog stressed. "And we're trying to look at the data. We're trying to assess any implicit bias that we might have."
Advocates for older Americans are urging Congress to take action on lowering drug prices, specifically, allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies.
The Build Back Better Act would have done so, as well as cap out-of-pocket costs for seniors and impose tax penalties on drug companies for excessive pricing. The legislation has been stalled in the U.S. Senate after the House passed it last year.
In New Hampshire, the average annual cost of prescription drug treatment increased by more than a quarter from 2015 to 2019, but annual income for residents only increased 9%.
Jennifer Delaney, associate state director of advocacy, AARP New Hampshire said the price inflation is hurting Granite Staters.
"A lot of folks cannot afford their drugs," Delaney observed. "They're choosing between heating their homes, putting food on the table or taking their life-saving prescription medicines. And I'm talking about folks who have cancer, Parkinson's, diabetes."
Delaney pointed out when people ration their medicine or skip doses, it can have negative health outcomes, and even lead to hospitalization. She added according to the Congressional Budget Office, drug-pricing measures passed by the House would save the federal government hundreds of billions of dollars over the next two decades.
Megan O'Reilly, vice president of federal health and family government affairs for AARP, said the Senate Finance Committee recently held a hearing on the urgent need to lower drug prices. Opponents argued it would harm innovation, but O'Reilly noted support for Medicare negotiation is high across the political spectrum.
"Taxpayers are bearing the burden of these increased prices, but they've also been paying to help in the research and development of them," O'Reilly contended. "And yet there's no check on the drug industry, as they continue to raise these rates, really, out of the pocketbooks of families across New Hampshire and across the country."
More than 85% of respondents to an AARP survey said Congress needs to take action to lower drug prices. More than 75% of Democrats and more than 50% of Republicans said they would look more favorably on a political candidate who supports reducing drug costs.
No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
State Medicaid agencies are prohibited from dis-enrolling beneficiaries until the end of the month in which the emergency expires. Saturday is set to be the termination date, but because the feds have not yet notified states, advocates expect that deadline to be pushed to mid-July.
Elizabeth Thuranira, an organizer for UHCAN Ohio, said it's crucial that enrollees respond to any renewal forms sent by Medicaid so they don't lose coverage.
"The emphasis currently is on updating your contact info, whether that's their mailing address, their phone number or even email," she said. "Just getting people to update those is imperative at this time, so that they do not end up losing coverage."
When the public health emergency ends, more than 14 million Medicaid enrollees could lose coverage nationally. In the meantime, Thuranira said, they should continue making use of the preventive health services available as part of their coverage. In Ohio, Medicaid enrollment increased nearly 20% between March 2020 and last January.
If Medicaid beneficiaries are found to be ineligible in the redetermination process, Thuranira said the
Marketplace is a good option that often has discounted premiums for individuals and families. She explained that health insurance navigators are available throughout Ohio to assist with enrollment.
"They are the navigators who have been tabling at local events, at churches, at social services centers and even on campuses and just getting the word out that Ohioans do have options when it comes to coverage," she said.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a special enrollment period, open until the end of the year to help people earning up to 150% of the federal poverty level receive free health insurance coverage. For a family of four, that's $39,750.
