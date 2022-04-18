OR Credit Unions Raise Relief Dollars for Ukraine

Philanthropy groups are pointing out a big gap in donations toward groups focused on women's and girls' issues during Women's History Month this year.



According to the Women's Philanthropy Institute, less than 2% of philanthropic dollars go to such organizations, but a different model for giving could help fill the gap.



Giving circles are a collective philanthropy model where people pool their resources and decide which causes to support.



Tammy Wilhoite, co-chair of the coordinating council for the Portland-based giving circle Ninety-Nine Girlfriends, said many circles bring women together because they historically have been excluded from philanthropy.



"People who may not have ever seen themselves as somebody who could invest money in their community are being invited to say, 'Hey, come help us figure out where this money should go,' and your money makes a difference," Wilhoite explained.



Wilhoite pointed out her organization is inclusive of all women, including people who are gender nonbinary and gender-nonconforming, and trans women. She said members of the circle contribute $1,100, $1,000 of which goes into a grant pool awarded to a nonprofit each year.



Wilhoite noted Ninety-Nine Girlfriends recently allocated $90,000 to Constructing Hope, a Portland-based organization training women, people of color and formerly incarcerated individuals for jobs in the construction sector.



"It develops a diverse workforce," Wilhoite outlined. "It helps with long-term unemployment, it helps those people that are impacted by that to develop sustainable careers, it's reduced recidivism, and it's provided people to the construction industry, which never has enough participants."



Sara Lomelin, CEO of Philanthropy Together, a group supporting giving circles worldwide, said circles can be flexible with their funds and most groups are making impacts in their local communities.



"Eighty-four percent of giving circles give locally," Lomelin reported. "So we tend to support those small, grassroots, local nonprofits that are invisible to traditional philanthropy."



Lomelin added there are about 2,500 giving circles around the globe.



There is still time to give to charity and claim a deduction on your taxes, whether you itemize or not, but the temporary pandemic-era deduction expires Friday, the last day of 2021.



The charitable deduction allows a single person to claim a $300 donation, $600 per couple, without the hassle of itemizing.



Liz Moore, executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association, said now is the time to give.



"$300 goes a long way for little community nonprofits in allowing them to serve and have less reliance on government," Moore pointed out.



Montana is home to about 7,200 charitable nonprofits helping the community in a multitude of ways: addressing issues such as homelessness or hunger, by supporting things like after-school programs, affordable health care, the environment, the arts and more.



Overall, charitable giving is up over the past few years, mainly due to the generosity of mega-donors, but small donations are down.



A study from Indiana University released in July found fewer than half of Americans donated to charity in 2018, down from two-thirds in 2000.



Moore noted it fell after tax reform in 2017 doubled the standard deduction, which may have helped consumers but hurt nonprofits relying on small donations.



"So 90% of all filers can use the standard deduction," Moore stated. "That means they're going to give less, because they don't need it to get that deduction."



Donors are advised to make sure you keep the receipt, so you have proof of the gift when you file taxes this spring.



