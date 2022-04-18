Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
Play

PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
Play

A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Philanthropy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

OR Credit Unions Raise Relief Dollars for Ukraine

Play

Monday, April 18, 2022   

Ukrainians continue to suffer in their country from the Russian invasion - and in Oregon, credit unions have banded together to send aid to the people there.

Aaron Goff is president and CEO at Clackamas Federal Credit Union. He said he and the heads of other credit unions were inspired after hearing from the Ukrainian ambassador.

"It didn't take long at all for people to jump on board and say, 'Yeah, we'd like to donate, contribute to that,'" said Goff. "And then along the way, we found a few credit unions who had personal connections there - employees that were Ukrainian, or had Ukrainian spouses or family - and of course, they were very motivated to be involved."

Fifteen Oregon credit unions have raised $77,000 for the relief effort. Part of it is going to the Oregon-based organization Mercy Corps, which is providing on-the-ground humanitarian aid in the region.

Relief also is going to the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions' Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, providing support to mitigate the effects on Ukraine's credit-union system.

Goff said credit unions are charitable, but it isn't every day they come together to aid people halfway around the world.

"It's just such a horrific atrocity that's happening over there that we just felt compelled," said Goff. "We felt like we had to do something. I mean, I wish we could do more, I wish there were more funds available. But just very motivated."

Last week, the United States approved an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, bringing the total since the February invasion to $2.5 billion.




get more stories like this via email
Floridians can follow the state's redistricting process via floridaredistricting.gov. (State of Florida)

Social Issues

DeSantis Would Cut Florida's Black Representation in Half

Florida's redistricting saga continues Tuesday when lawmakers return to Tallahassee for a special session to essentially give Gov. Ron DeSantis what …

Social Issues

Arizona State Recognized for Recruiting Native Faculty, Students

An article in the Chronicle of Higher Education showed progress has been made at Arizona State University (ASU) in recruiting Native American faculty …

Health and Wellness

Disability Measures Aim to Expand Access to Higher-Education, Reduce Poverty

Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public …

Coal-fired power plants are the largest source of haze pollution in U.S. national parks. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

EPA Target of New Lawsuit for Not Enforcing Clean Air Act

A coalition of environmental organizations are taking the Environmental Protection Agency to court over its failure to enforce the Clean Air Act's Reg…

Social Issues

Hearing Today on Transparency in CA School Employee Salaries

A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today. Right now …

Firefighters' ability to gain ground on wildfires overnight has been reduced by climate change because humidity levels no longer rise to previous levels when daytime temperatures drop. (NOAA.gov)

Environment

Scientists: Excessive Fuels Likely to Increase NM's Climate-Driven Wildfires

Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week. Matt …

Social Issues

NY FAFSA Completion Rates Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data show college financial-aid completion rates in New York are five percentage points lower than they were pre-pandemic. An education advocacy …

Social Issues

Caucus Shakeup Prompts Concern about Candidate Vetting

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much. Last week, the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021