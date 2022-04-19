ND Voters Might Get Another Say on Legalizing Marijuana

A pending decision could provide more clarity on whether North Dakota will get another chance to see how voters feel about legalizing marijuana.



This month, a campaign called New Approach North Dakota launched efforts to collect enough signatures to get the issue on the fall ballot. The Secretary of State is deciding whether the group can start circulating petitions. Similar drives in North Dakota have fallen apart in the past couple of years.



Mark Friese, a criminal defense attorney, former police officer, and treasurer of the campaign, said the plan is not as broadly written and might resonate more within the state's political landscape, while being more aligned with existing state law.



"I visited with a lot of people during the last efforts to do this," Friese recounted. "And there were a large number of people that said, 'I support in theory what's being advanced here, but I don't like the way it's being done.' "



The proposed ballot question is modeled after legislation that gained some traction in the last session, but ultimately didn't pass. The new plan would allow adults 21 and older to possess limited amounts of cannabis and purchase products from registered establishments.



National polls indicate overwhelming public support for legalization, but North Dakota voters rejected the idea in 2018.



Since then, other petition efforts ran into pandemic barriers, as well as not collecting enough signatures in time. One organizer suggested it was difficult to reach the threshold with unpaid volunteers.



Friese acknowledged they have a tight window this time but hopes they are building an outreach system which will allow voters to rethink the issue. He argued the public needs another chance to decide whether adults should live with lifelong consequences for minor drug offenses.



"I've represented good people who have been denied housing," Friese explained. "They've been denied enlistment into the military. They've been denied admission into colleges or institutions of higher learning. "



The issue is being closely monitored in the Midwest, with South Dakota debating legalization as well. Voters in the state approved the idea in 2020, but opponents successfully overturned the decision by challenging the wording of the ballot question.



Friese added while the "multiple subject" rule applies to North Dakota legislation, it does not affect ballot questions put before voters.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much.



Last week, the Democratic National Committee adopted plans to reshape the initial wave of states that choose their nominees. They'll now have to apply, with a final decision expected this summer.



Terese Grant is the president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, which hasn't taken a position on the matter. But she said being first, along with the unique nature of the caucuses, provides real value to voters everywhere.



"The candidates spent a lot of time, not just in the big cities, but in rural communities," said Grant. "And really, you know, giving the Iowans a chance to ask lots of questions and see them on a personal basis."



She suggested with national media following candidates here, the rest of the country gets to know them in real time. Grant said that might be harder if candidates crisscross multiple states in early primaries.



The DNC wants to prioritize diversity in choosing who goes first, making it harder for Iowa and its mostly white population. Republicans still plan to keep the Iowa caucuses first.



Grant said a candidate's policy plans are still very important for voters to research and consider, but getting to know their personalities shouldn't be overlooked. She said she feels the caucuses give voters more of a window into how these individuals carry themselves.



"Who they are is very important," said Grant. "Are they genuine or are they 'fake?' Are they superficial?"



Meanwhile, Grant acknowledged that Iowa's process for nominating a presidential candidate isn't always perfect, pointing to the delay in finalizing results for the Democratic field in 2020. But she added it has largely been effective most other times, and brings a lot of energy among voters.







