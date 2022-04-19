Gratitude, Relief for Public Workers Who Saw Student Debt Erased

Changes to a federal loan-forgiveness program are erasing debt for public employees, but people have a limited window to consolidate their debt under the overhauled program.
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program cancels student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments, and was streamlined by the Biden administration last year.
Jordyn Rogers, deputy director of the Great Falls-based nonprofit Rural Dynamics, said the people they have helped qualify for the program have expressed gratitude.
"Just an incredible amount of relief to have one source of debt paid off," Rogers observed. "In some cases, people then can use that extra income to purchase a home for the first time or consider having a career path in the private sector."
The Biden administration's waiver makes certain loan programs and repayment plans that did not qualify for forgiveness eligible for the program. Borrowers must apply by Oct. 31. The U.S. Department of Education estimates the change will help about 550,000 Americans.
Because the program eliminates student debt after 120 monthly payments, Rogers pointed out people should save proof they have made their payments.
"That's probably one of the big ones that we tell our consumers is to track how many payments that you're making on your end," Rogers outlined. "If there is a question of it being eligible you can go back with proof and show that you made that payment."
Rogers added one of the main reasons people are turned away is they do not work for a qualified employer. She encouraged people to use the Education Department's PSLF Help Tool to see if they are eligible.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Rural Dynamics, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Disabilities, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate profiteering.
get more stories like this via email
A new report from the Groundwork Collaborative said corporations are taking advantage of the pandemic to drive up costs for things such as prescription drugs, groceries and diapers. The authors pointed to corporate earnings calls in which some CEOs openly boast about their price hikes.
Shirwa Adan, executive director of the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization, which helps immigrants with needs such as job placement, said it's clear these individuals are feeling the squeeze.
"It's something that the community is feeling and those low-income families, maybe that are using government assistance, what you're seeing is whatever they will receive, it stays the same," he said, "but the prices have doubled across the board."
He also said he sees local residents scrambling to find higher-paying jobs to offset price increases. The report compiled information that details near-record corporate profits. And the U.S. Commerce Department noted these margins are at their highest level in 70 years.
Corporate leaders argued the spikes are largely fueled by supply-chain issues and labor shortages, but the Groundwork Collaborative suggested those arguments are a shield for decades of corporations monopolizing certain industries, creating less competition and worsening supply issues seen today.
Coleen Bui, who owns Shear Reflections, a hair salon in Worthington, said it's harder to buy products, the ones she can locate are more expensive, and her stylists have seen changes in customer activity.
"People stretch out their appointments further in between," she said. "It makes a difference on what the girls take in."
Shannon Berns, who founded Du Nord, a Minnesota-based small-business consulting firm, said clients are still in "recovery mode" from the pandemic and are now passing along price hikes for their products onto customers. She said some are raising eyebrows about the extra costs from suppliers.
"It's hard for them to understand why I just had my prices hiked 50% last month," she said, "and now you're hiking them again, by the same or more."
Minnesota's attorney general has called on state lawmakers to advance legislation on the issue, including updates to anti-competitive statues. But the report said a broader crackdown is needed, as well as more investment in supply-chain infrastructure, to make a difference.
As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any indication, they're coming to the right place.
get more stories like this via email
This year, state officials have accounted for more than 700,000 jobs available, and an unemployment rate of 4.7%. Angela Woellner, press officer for the Texas Workforce Commission, said even before the pandemic, the state had hit a record high number of people who are employed.
"Texas is booming," she said, "and there really are opportunities for everyone out there."
The state ended its extended unemployment benefits last September, when the U.S. Department of Labor notified the commission that the state's unemployment rate had fallen below the threshold needed to continue paying those benefits.
One reason the unemployment numbers continue to drop is that employers have expanded the use of telework, creating jobs for private-sector, government and non-farm workers.
Woellner said the top two industries that still need workers are health care and information technology. She said the commission recently has invested $15 million to build programs such as an apprenticeship for nurses.
"We're looking at, for example, the Hospital Corporation of America, over 6,000 job postings; followed right behind that United Health, Houston Methodist - both have thousands of job postings," she said. "So, we know that is one that is really getting a lot of attention."
The commission also is focused on removing the "skills gaps" for prospective workers, including veterans and people who've recently been incarcerated, to help fill open positions.
Woellner said child care remains a big issue that keeps people from returning to work, so $2.4 billion has been allocated to child-care providers. She said providers across the state can apply for funding to expand their services.
"The vast majority of this funding comes from federal stimulus," she said, "COVID-related funding that is intended to increase both the size and the quality of child care throughout Texas."
In the Current Population Survey, the age groups with the lowest employment rate are 16 to 19 and people 65 and older. The remaining age groups all have employment rates around 60%.
Kentucky's Public Service Commission is evaluating the state's two largest utilities' long-term plans for energy investment, infrastructure and supply and demand.
Friday is the deadline to submit public comments on Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities' Integrated Resource Plan. The plan includes relying on fossil fuels for nearly 80% of the power supply through 2036.
Director of Apogee, Climate & Energy Transitions Andy McDonald said he believes it's risky for Kentucky ratepayers to continue to be so heavily reliant on coal and natural gas.
He said the utilities should be investing in mitigating carbon emissions by shifting to renewable energy sources. He called the IRP "a check and balance" on energy providers.
"And so, without the IRP process, without the Public Service Commission, the utility would function just like any other corporation," said McDonald. "They would be looking to maximize their profits. And their customers don't have any alternative power suppliers."
Kentuckians can submit comments no later than Friday through the Kentuckians for Energy Democracy website, or directly to the Public Service Commission at 'psc.comment@ky.gov.'
Cathy Hinko is the former executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition in Louisville. She said residents should check to make sure they include all the necessary information in their email to the PSC.
"So you need the case number, your name, and your address," said Hinko. "And you have to do it before April 15. And then it becomes part of the record of the case in the IRP."
Chris Woolery - residential energy coordinator with the Mountain Association - said Kentucky lacks transparency and tracking for utilities on data such as fees, disconnections and reconnect charges, and what ZIP codes are most impacted.
"Often the answer from the companies is 'we don't know, we don't look at the data on the Census-track level, we haven't studied that question,'" said Woolery. "And so we need mechanisms that are requiring certain things to be submitted."
Woolery said the state still is grappling with the effects of the pandemic, so many folks still owe money to utilities. One Associated Press analysis published last month found Kentucky is among a handful of states that charge customers late fees much higher than the national average.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Mountain Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Philanthropy, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.