Gratitude, Relief for Public Workers Who Saw Student Debt Erased

Changes to a federal loan-forgiveness program are erasing debt for public employees, but people have a limited window to consolidate their debt under the overhauled program.



The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program cancels student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments, and was streamlined by the Biden administration last year.



Jordyn Rogers, deputy director of the Great Falls-based nonprofit Rural Dynamics, said the people they have helped qualify for the program have expressed gratitude.



"Just an incredible amount of relief to have one source of debt paid off," Rogers observed. "In some cases, people then can use that extra income to purchase a home for the first time or consider having a career path in the private sector."



The Biden administration's waiver makes certain loan programs and repayment plans that did not qualify for forgiveness eligible for the program. Borrowers must apply by Oct. 31. The U.S. Department of Education estimates the change will help about 550,000 Americans.



Because the program eliminates student debt after 120 monthly payments, Rogers pointed out people should save proof they have made their payments.



"That's probably one of the big ones that we tell our consumers is to track how many payments that you're making on your end," Rogers outlined. "If there is a question of it being eligible you can go back with proof and show that you made that payment."



Rogers added one of the main reasons people are turned away is they do not work for a qualified employer. She encouraged people to use the Education Department's PSLF Help Tool to see if they are eligible.



The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate profiteering.



A new report from the Groundwork Collaborative said corporations are taking advantage of the pandemic to drive up costs for things such as prescription drugs, groceries and diapers. The authors pointed to corporate earnings calls in which some CEOs openly boast about their price hikes.



Shirwa Adan, executive director of the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization, which helps immigrants with needs such as job placement, said it's clear these individuals are feeling the squeeze.



"It's something that the community is feeling and those low-income families, maybe that are using government assistance, what you're seeing is whatever they will receive, it stays the same," he said, "but the prices have doubled across the board."



He also said he sees local residents scrambling to find higher-paying jobs to offset price increases. The report compiled information that details near-record corporate profits. And the U.S. Commerce Department noted these margins are at their highest level in 70 years.



Corporate leaders argued the spikes are largely fueled by supply-chain issues and labor shortages, but the Groundwork Collaborative suggested those arguments are a shield for decades of corporations monopolizing certain industries, creating less competition and worsening supply issues seen today.



Coleen Bui, who owns Shear Reflections, a hair salon in Worthington, said it's harder to buy products, the ones she can locate are more expensive, and her stylists have seen changes in customer activity.



"People stretch out their appointments further in between," she said. "It makes a difference on what the girls take in."



Shannon Berns, who founded Du Nord, a Minnesota-based small-business consulting firm, said clients are still in "recovery mode" from the pandemic and are now passing along price hikes for their products onto customers. She said some are raising eyebrows about the extra costs from suppliers.



"It's hard for them to understand why I just had my prices hiked 50% last month," she said, "and now you're hiking them again, by the same or more."



Minnesota's attorney general has called on state lawmakers to advance legislation on the issue, including updates to anti-competitive statues. But the report said a broader crackdown is needed, as well as more investment in supply-chain infrastructure, to make a difference.



