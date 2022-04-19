Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Play

Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Play

Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Gratitude, Relief for Public Workers Who Saw Student Debt Erased

Play

Tuesday, April 19, 2022   

Changes to a federal loan-forgiveness program are erasing debt for public employees, but people have a limited window to consolidate their debt under the overhauled program.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program cancels student debt for public servants after they make 10 years of payments, and was streamlined by the Biden administration last year.

Jordyn Rogers, deputy director of the Great Falls-based nonprofit Rural Dynamics, said the people they have helped qualify for the program have expressed gratitude.

"Just an incredible amount of relief to have one source of debt paid off," Rogers observed. "In some cases, people then can use that extra income to purchase a home for the first time or consider having a career path in the private sector."

The Biden administration's waiver makes certain loan programs and repayment plans that did not qualify for forgiveness eligible for the program. Borrowers must apply by Oct. 31. The U.S. Department of Education estimates the change will help about 550,000 Americans.

Because the program eliminates student debt after 120 monthly payments, Rogers pointed out people should save proof they have made their payments.

"That's probably one of the big ones that we tell our consumers is to track how many payments that you're making on your end," Rogers outlined. "If there is a question of it being eligible you can go back with proof and show that you made that payment."

Rogers added one of the main reasons people are turned away is they do not work for a qualified employer. She encouraged people to use the Education Department's PSLF Help Tool to see if they are eligible.

Disclosure: Rural Dynamics, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Disabilities, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins. The process is typically labor-…

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

About 10% of students at Virginia's Community Colleges responded to a survey on food insecurity and homelessness in 2021. The data is informing today's decisions to increase assistance. (Adobe Stock/Elena Shi)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Pennsylvanians who suspect their poultry is infected with avian influenza can report concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic
Services at 717-772-2852, option 1. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Environment

Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi…

Social Issues

Ohio Bill Would Make Shared Parenting the Default for Child-Custody Cases

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

 

