Veteran Women's Center Underscores Toxic Culture in Maine National Guard

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and advocates are urging more accountability for responding to sexual assault, harassment and a toxic culture within the Maine National Guard.
Most assaults in the military go unreported, often because victims or survivors may fear social or professional retaliation, according to a report from the RAND Corporation. And Veterans Affairs (VA) noted military sexual trauma increases the risk of homelessness.
Rebecca Cornell du Houx, executive director of the Sisters in Arms Center, a safe haven and support group for Maine active service members and veterans, said the issue is far-reaching.
"It is shocking how there are just so many women that have been impacted," Cornell du Houx observed. "Everything from just a really toxic environment all the way over to full-blown assault that are in the National Guard, and it's definitely still currently going on."
Gov. Janet Mills recently created a permanent advisory council on Military Sexual Trauma (MST) to ensure all survivors have access to resources and to improve the Guard's response to instances of sexual assault or harassment. And the Legislature passed a bill last week to require an annual review from the Attorney General, and to strengthen prevention and response. It now heads to the governor's desk for a signature.
Cornell du Houx acknowledged the efforts are important steps, but added change is going to take a major culture shift. She noted women are a minority in the Maine National Guard. There may just be a few, or a handful of women in a given unit, and there are often power dynamics at play between different ranks.
"I think myself and other survivors as well are hopeful," Cornell du Houx explained. "But at the same time, I think that one big thing is that trust has been so eroded and broken within the system itself, particularly for the women that are serving."
Data from VA national screening program found one in three women and 1 in 50 men respond yes when their VA provider asks if they have experienced MST. VA offers MST-related resources at every VA Medical Center, and counseling at community-based Vet centers for all veterans, even if they do not qualify for other VA benefits.
In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child abuse, and experts say some crisis signals cross paths.
April is recognized in the U.S. as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Wendy Kloeppner, state's attorney for Lake County, said educators help by serving as "mandatory reporters" when they see bruises or other unexplained marks. During the pandemic, schools also have expressed more mental-health needs for students, citing changes in behavior.
Kloeppner pointed out all can be symptoms of abuse.
"Children who have mood changes or behavior disruptions, that would be something that we would look for," Kloeppner explained. "We would maybe want to inquire with the child about what is happening at home."
Kloeppner, also a board member with the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said law enforcement looks for some of the same signs in cases tied to trauma.
The Center is encouraging South Dakotans to spread awareness this month by signing up to be a "Blue Ambassador." Enrollees can receive content to share within community and social media networks.
At the onset of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged parents to practice self-care, and not let COVID stress manifest into child abuse, including verbal attacks.
Kloeppner noted situations involving actions like excessive screaming are something law enforcement can follow up on.
"If a report comes to my office, for example, that a child is continuously emotionally abused, that could turn into what we call an abuse and neglect case, where we asked the Department of Social Services to step in and monitor the family," Kloeppner outlined.
And like other cases involving suspected abuse, social services can determine if a child should be removed from the home. Kloeppner hopes this month's awareness creates more places for kids to feel safe and talk with adults if they're experiencing trauma. Beyond schools, she said it can include after-school activities, such as sports.
Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to victims of domestic violence.
House Bill 83 would require claimants to provide documentation such as police records, court records or sworn statements by shelter workers, clergy or medical professionals. Supporters of the bill say expanding eligibility will keep more families safe.
Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, the bill's sponsor, said the measure is a good policy for investing in the state's workforce for individuals in urgent and desperate situations.
"I think it's important that people recognize that," Kulkarni asserted. "Because there's a lot of stigma and a lot of silence around the issue of interpersonal violence, that we don't as policymakers always focus on or take into consideration the needs of those individuals experiencing this."
According to data from the National Institutes of Health, domestic-violence offenses lead to the deaths of around 40 Kentuckians a year. The bill sits with the Kentucky Senate for final action today, the last day of the legislative session.
Tori Henninger, executive director of Barren River Area Safe Space in Bowling Green, explained financial abuse often occurs alongside physical, sexual and emotional and psychological abuse.
"And so frequently, and overwhelmingly, part of the power and control that abusers use to maintain the abusive relationship is through a lack of available resources to meet your basic needs," Henninger observed.
She added many women report missing days of work or losing jobs because of their abuser, and said being able to access transitional income through unemployment benefits could be a game changer for survivors.
Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the safety and well-being of children are at risk when their parent is forced to remain in an abusive relationship for financial reasons.
"Stability is something that's important in all of our lives, no matter what age you're at," Heavrin contended. "And if you're in a bad situation, and you need help getting out, I think it's important that we recognize that as a community, and are able to help with that."
According to Kentucky Youth Advocates, in 2020, the state had nearly 17,000 child victims of abuse or neglect and more than half the cases had family violence as a factor.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.
April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Ohioans are encouraged to become allies for survivors. Nearly one in five women in the U.S. have experienced rape in their lifetime, as well as one in 71 men.
Gina Patterson, clinical director of OneEighty, a northwest Ohio behavioral-health organization, said calls to their Rape Crisis Center decreased during the pandemic but are now on the rise.
"There was never a doubt in our mind that these crimes were occurring," Patterson pointed out. "And being a small county, we only have about two to three reported rapes a month and last month we had ten reports, which is probably the highest we've ever seen."
Amy Dudley, director of the Center for Survivors of Sexual Violence at the YWCA of Dayton, said they have also had more calls for assistance.
"We have survivors that are calling for something that happened 10, 20, 30 years ago," Dudley noted. "We have survivors that are calling for a something, not even understanding if what happened to them was rape. Reaching out for support is so crucial because that's where the healing comes in."
Dudley emphasized education is prevention, and urged people to learn the signs of sexual violence, what constitutes assault, as well as understand what consent really looks and sounds like, and also how to intervene as a bystander.
Lydia Strauss, outreach coordinator and survivor advocate for the Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline, reported sexual violence occurs in every community throughout the state.
"Survivors come from many different backgrounds, many different situations," Strauss stated. "Many different races, religions; no age is discriminated against. No one is free from sexual violence happening in their community."
Patterson added survivors need to know they are believed, and crisis centers and other organizations are available to provide support 24/7.
"It could be shelter, it could be safety planning, it could be referrals to other places for other assistance," Patterson outlined. "It could be counseling, because if people are assaulted, many times there's post-traumatic stress disorder or depression."
The Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline is 1-844-OHIO-HELP. Other resources are available from the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.