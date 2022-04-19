Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Play

Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Play

Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MI Lawmaker, Credit Unions: Youth Need Financial Education

Play

Tuesday, April 19, 2022   

A bill before the Michigan Legislature would bring financial education into the state's public schools, by requiring high school students to take a course in personal finance.

The legislation passed the Michigan state House with bipartisan support, and is now before the state Senate.

Rep. Diana Farrington, R-Utica, a bill sponsor, said student-loan debt and credit-card debt are high, and many are not saving for retirement like they should. She hopes having financial education in school could help them make the best possible decisions.

"If you're not learning at home, or teaching it to yourself, it's a topic that can be missed," Farrington pointed out. "And financial education is so important in building a set of skills and good habits for our young adults in their everyday life."

April is National Financial Literacy Month, and Farrington encouraged teens and young adults to talk to their families and their local banks or credit unions and ask questions about financial matters, so they can learn the skills before they need to put them to use.

Beth Troost, executive director of the Michigan Credit Union Foundation, noted credit unions have existing programs to complement a financial education program in schools. She said many credit unions operate what they call student-run or in-school credit unions, where students from elementary school to high school learn to save and plan by making deposits into accounts at their school. She added Michigan credit unions hod "financial reality fairs," an experiential activity where students simulate budgeting for a month.

"They make the decisions on their consumption for food and housing and clothing and everything they need to do on a budget," Troost explained. "And they end up balancing their budget at the end and talking to financial counselors. So it gives them a real slice of reality about what independent financial life is going to be."

Troost added from spending, saving and planning to borrowing and investing, it is important for people to be familiar with the concepts at a young age, so they can build on them through each stage of their lives.


get more stories like this via email
A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins. The process is typically labor-…

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

About 10% of students at Virginia's Community Colleges responded to a survey on food insecurity and homelessness in 2021. The data is informing today's decisions to increase assistance. (Adobe Stock/Elena Shi)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Maryland lawmakers recently passed the Climate Solutions Now Act. It commits the state to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 60% by 2031, expand clean energy use, and invest in underserved communities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Environment

Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021