Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Play

Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Play

Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NC Barber Fights Health Misinformation Among Men

Play

Tuesday, April 19, 2022   

Research shows Black men are less likely to have a primary-care doctor and regular checkups.

One barber in Greensboro said haircuts can be a time to discuss health misinformation and even check blood pressure.

Anthony Pettiford, owner of United Barbershop in Greensboro, said barbers can help educate their clients on the risk factors and warning signs for heart disease and stroke.

"What I've noticed about the Black community is a lot of men do not like going to the doctor," Pettiford observed. "And I've seen it firsthand that they don't like going to the doctors. We've lost quite a few customers that have come through the shop to strokes, heart attacks."

Pettiford's barbershop is one of seven shops and salons in the Triad that are part of the Hair,
Heart & Health program, an initiative led by the American Heart Association with support from
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. More information on the program and participating barbershops is online at heart.org/triad.

More than half of Black adults nationwide have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. Pettiford pointed out he provides blood pressure checks and explains blood pressure readings to interested clients.

"Once you bring awareness, hopefully they pick up or may become concerned about their own personal health," Pettiford explained. "You try to put that on the floor to let them know the importance of health."

He added he respects his patients' viewpoints and friendship, first and foremost, even if they do not agree on the importance of visiting the doctor.

"I believe a barber is more like a psychiatrist," Pettiford contended. "For them to even get in your chair there's got to be a trust factor. And once you win the trust, that's how I have developed my relationships throughout the years."

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found 56% of Black Americans said they have had at least one negative experience at the doctor's office, including having to speak up to get the proper care and being treated with less respect than other patients.


get more stories like this via email
A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins. The process is typically labor-…

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

About 10% of students at Virginia's Community Colleges responded to a survey on food insecurity and homelessness in 2021. The data is informing today's decisions to increase assistance. (Adobe Stock/Elena Shi)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Maryland lawmakers recently passed the Climate Solutions Now Act. It commits the state to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 60% by 2031, expand clean energy use, and invest in underserved communities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Environment

Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021