NC Barber Fights Health Misinformation Among Men

Research shows Black men are less likely to have a primary-care doctor and regular checkups.



One barber in Greensboro said haircuts can be a time to discuss health misinformation and even check blood pressure.



Anthony Pettiford, owner of United Barbershop in Greensboro, said barbers can help educate their clients on the risk factors and warning signs for heart disease and stroke.



"What I've noticed about the Black community is a lot of men do not like going to the doctor," Pettiford observed. "And I've seen it firsthand that they don't like going to the doctors. We've lost quite a few customers that have come through the shop to strokes, heart attacks."



Pettiford's barbershop is one of seven shops and salons in the Triad that are part of the Hair,

Heart & Health program, an initiative led by the American Heart Association with support from

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. More information on the program and participating barbershops is online at heart.org/triad.



More than half of Black adults nationwide have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. Pettiford pointed out he provides blood pressure checks and explains blood pressure readings to interested clients.



"Once you bring awareness, hopefully they pick up or may become concerned about their own personal health," Pettiford explained. "You try to put that on the floor to let them know the importance of health."



He added he respects his patients' viewpoints and friendship, first and foremost, even if they do not agree on the importance of visiting the doctor.



"I believe a barber is more like a psychiatrist," Pettiford contended. "For them to even get in your chair there's got to be a trust factor. And once you win the trust, that's how I have developed my relationships throughout the years."



A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found 56% of Black Americans said they have had at least one negative experience at the doctor's office, including having to speak up to get the proper care and being treated with less respect than other patients.



Black women's health in Arkansas and beyond is in a dire situation, according to a new report, which showed more collaboration is needed to address health care disparities and barriers.



The report by Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families gave an overview not only of the racial health disparities Black women face, but social determinants of health playing a role, such as environment and education.



CaSandra Glover, health policy analyst for the group and the report's author, said it is important to recognize how policy decisions, from discriminatory housing practices like redlining to hospital closures, have affected Black women's health.



"It results in a lot of people maybe not receiving the specialty or quality care regarding a specific health condition," Glover observed. "Or people may even choose to forgo treatment because they may not have transportation to actually get to the closest medical facility that could actually treat the condition in the best manner."



An Arkansas Minority Health Commission study found significantly higher percentages of Black and Hispanic people reported being victims of discrimination in health care compared to their white counterparts.



The report included policy solutions and recommendations, with a focus on viewing them through a racial equity lens. Glover added expanding Medicaid coverage for pregnant people from 60 days after birth to 12 months could help address the Black maternal mortality crisis.



"There's a lot of health conditions that could take place during that entire year, post having a baby," Glover pointed out. "And we need to make sure that mothers have access to care, especially mothers who may not also have financial resources. We want to make sure that the mother and the baby is going to be taken care of within that first year."



Currently, Arkansas ranks fifth-worst in the nation for its maternal mortality rate. The report stressed the importance of increasing the number of Black medical professionals.



The Arkansas Minority Health Commission said it is actively working to help increase the number of Black physicians in the state.



This week is Black Maternal Health Week, highlighting the disparities in health outcomes for pregnant people.



Black mothers are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts.



Dr. Jemma Nonog, thriving families director of health equity, Kaiser Permanente of Washington, who also practices midwifery, said there are similar mortality rates in Washington, and the pandemic has exacerbated the issues of structural racism within the health system. Nonog said racism manifests in the body.



"The extra stress causes preterm births and amplifies some of the things that we see even before the pandemic," Nonog explained.



In 2021, the White House began recognizing Black Maternal Health Week and has released a proclamation this year as well.



Nonog pointed out there are important warning signs for pregnant people to look out for. They should reach out to a health professional if they have headaches that will not go away, fainting spells or unusual swelling.



Nonog noted they also should be aware of thoughts of harming themselves or their baby because it could be signs of a mood disorder. Perhaps equally important, the doctor added, people know they deserve to be heard.



"As a BIPOC provider who also is a parent, it can be difficult to really speak up, given my own history of internalized racism," Nonog acknowledged. "I had to work three to four times harder than my white counterparts just to be heard or valued."



Nonog added Kaiser Permanente is supporting pregnant people in other ways too, such as monthly cohorts meeting with health professionals. The doctor emphasized the health organization is also trying to step back to understand its role in addressing structural racism.



"We are listening to the community, inviting them in to give us feedback of what they need," Nonog stressed. "And we're trying to look at the data. We're trying to assess any implicit bias that we might have."





