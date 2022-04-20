Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

Wednesday, April 20, 2022   

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds.

Baltimore doesn't make the "top ten" cities listed in the report, but advocates say the city has major opportunities to become a solar leader. The report from Environment America found that, at the end of 2021, Baltimore was home to slightly more than 16 megawatts of solar capacity, or 27-watts per person.

Johanna Neumann, senior director of the Environment America Research and Policy Center, said this puts Baltimore in the middle of the pack among surveyed cities and shows room for growth.

"Progress like the six solar rooftops at the Sandtown-Winchester Condominium Association in West Baltimore demonstrate Baltimore's potential to grow solar," she said. "Our hope is that local and state leaders set their sights on helping solar power thrive in Baltimore, and throughout Maryland."

The United States now has more than 120 gigawatts of solar capacity installed nationwide, enough to power more than 23 million homes. This session, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to reduce the tax burden on rooftop and parking-canopy solar projects in low- to moderate-income communities.

The report found that solar power development in cities has been driven by pro-solar policies at every level of government, alongside improvements in solar technologies and falling prices. Neumann said she thinks that, on a state level, Maryland should protect net metering, which allows solar owners to sell excess power back to the grid for their neighbors at market rates.

"More than any other policy, net metering has allowed solar to flourish," she said. "And unfortunately, it's under attack in states all across the country, where utilities and other fossil-fuel interests are feeling threatened by the growth of solar power, and are working to stop it dead in its tracks."

Neumann said solar also can be beneficial in helping decrease air pollution, which is important for cities such as Baltimore with heavy health burdens exacerbated by nearby coal-fired power plants.


A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Environment

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins. The process is typically labor-…

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

About 10% of students at Virginia's Community Colleges responded to a survey on food insecurity and homelessness in 2021. The data is informing today's decisions to increase assistance. (Adobe Stock/Elena Shi)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Pennsylvanians who suspect their poultry is infected with avian influenza can report concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic
Services at 717-772-2852, option 1. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Environment

Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi…

Social Issues

Ohio Bill Would Make Shared Parenting the Default for Child-Custody Cases

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

 

